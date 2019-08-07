THURSDAY-SUNDAY
Cube Fest
With Steve Ashby, Timo Dufner, Laura Luna Castillo, Monica Bolles, Tanner Upthegrove and more
Get surrounded by sound and images in Moss Arts Center’s The Cube, a four-story venue and laboratory for high-tech performance pieces. Some are live. Some are recorded. Some, like the Beatles’ “The White Album,” are classic. Some, like Sarawut Chutiwongpeti’s “The Critical Time of the World Civilization,” might freak you out.
Details: 3 p.m., today; 1 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. $10 for each of 14 events, free to Virginia Tech students. artscenter.vt.edu/performances, lauralunacastillo.net
MONDAY
Ten Years After
Fifty years ago, Alvin Lee became a “guitar god” after his performance with Ten Years After at Woodstock. Fifty years later, Woodstock’s anniversary celebration was canceled, and the blues-rock master Lee died in 2013. But the band, with classic-era drummer Ric Lee and keyboardist Chick Churchill still aboard, are ready to celebrate their music with a show at 5 Points. These days, a young gun named Marcus Bonfanti is the band’s guitarist and singer. Hear him pick a storm with Ten Years After bassist Colin Hodgkinson at youtu.be/I9XajvreeYY.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $38 advance, $42 day of show general admission; $55 floor seats; $15 VIP upgrade. 5pointsmusic.com, ten-years-after.co.uk
SATURDAY
Star City Music Fest
With E.U., Norman Connors, Stone City Band, Orry E, Cold Drank, Balla G, J-Dot, DJ Kid Fresh
D.C.’s go-go style of hard-shuffling street funk gets the occasional national boost, including a late 1980s hit song called “Da Butt,” by E.U. (short for Experience Unlimited). That number affirmed that “there ain’t nothin’ wrong, if you wanna do da butt all night long.” E.U. headlines a funky lineup of regional bands and DJs on Saturday at Elmwood Park’s amphitheater.
Details: Noon (music at 3 p.m.). Elmwood Park. $20 gate plus fees. 910-0554, alphateamgroup@outlook.com, facebook.com/sugarbearEU, stonecityband.net
SATURDAY
Consider The Source
With Y.A.L.E.
Gabriel Marin, guitarist for New York City-based Consider the Source, is an absolute beast on six strings, with necks both fretted and fretless. Marin leads a power trio that trucks in what it calls “Progressive Sci-Fi Middle Eastern Fusion” music. Get a load of the wildness from a video for the band’s “Enemies of MagicK,” at youtu.be/ZgPxonn-iew{/a}.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $10 advance, $12 day of show general admission; $17, $15 floor seats; $20 mezzanine via torchly.io/yUWlykgbtV. considerthesourcemusic.com, bit.ly/2PKd9gc (Y.A.L.E. Facebook page)
THURSDAY
Nice Couch
Radford band slings some experimental and progressive rock, with funk elements.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, nicecouch.net
GOTE
These guys keep adding intriguing original songs to their base of bluesy, jammy, country covers.
Details: 8 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. Free. 728-0270, facebook.com/dubstyleprodutions
Henry & Melissa
Guitarist and singer for Groova Scape set up at Parkway.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
FRIDAY
So Many Roads — A Celebration of the Life & Power of Jerry Garcia
On the anniversary of Garcia’s death, bassist Jake Dempsey, drummer George Penn, guitarist Tom Snediker, pianist Sid Kingsley, David Via, Mason Via, Foster Burton and others will perform.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine via torchly.io/slYS0MlWRB.
Blue Mule
This beloved newgrass band, a FloydFest perennial, is celebrating its 16th year together.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, bluemulemusic.com
Karen Jonas
Jazzy, bluesy, sometimes countrified singer Jonas has a new album, “Lucky, Revisited.”
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, karenjonasmusic.com
ZOSO
With Phlegar Hill
It’s a Led Zeppelin Tribute at Dr Pepper Park. A Southwest Virginia rock band opens the show.
Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $15 advance, $18 day of show (plus tax, fee), 12-younger free. drpepperpark.com, zosoontour.com, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband
Beyond The Crypt Goth Night: Stoneburner, DJ Night Terror
Headliner Stoneburner is Steven Archer of Baltimore industrial rock band Ego Likeness.
Details: 8:30 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, stoneburnerngp.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/djnightterrors
Disco Risque
This Charlotteville band stirs up funk, hard rock, punk and jam — with a trumpet.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. discorisque.com
Dimestore Cowboys
Hear honky-tonk and outlaw country from Bristol, Tennessee, the city where country’s “Big Bang” happened.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thedimestorecowboys.com
The Rough and Tumble
With Britt Mistele
Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler call themselves a “dumpster-folk, thriftstore-Americana duo.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, theroughandtumble.com
Jesse Ray Carter
Hear blues and honky-tonk with punk attitude from the experienced guitar man Carter.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, reverbnation.com/jesseraycarter
Haus of Schmitt
Check out a Roanoke Valley band that specializes in arena rock hits.
Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn. $5. facebook.com/hausofschmitt
Howlin’ Mudbellies
Electric Woodshed guitarist Dan Dunlap and bassist Greg Bump are the core of this blues trio.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/HowlinMudbellies
Dirt Road Breakdown
Hear gritty blues originals and covers of the likes of North Mississippi All Stars.
Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg. Free. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Jake Dodds
One of Sidewinders’s favorites gets the weekend to himself.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com
Kat Mills
Hear acoustic originals and covers by stalwart Blacksburg folkie Mills.
Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com. 9 p.m. Saturday. Blacksburg Farmers Market Tomato Festival. Free. blacksburgfarmersmarket.com, katmills.com
SATURDAY
The Broadcast
As has often been the case at FloydFest, Asheville, North Carolina-based soul-rockers The Broadcast impressed a wide range of fans new and old.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. thebroadcastmusic.com
Irene Kelley
Nashville, Tennessee, bluegrass singer Kelley has a new record, “Benny’s TV Repair,” on Willis-based Mountain Fever Records.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, irenekelley.com
Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band
With Chamomile & Whiskey
Rooster Walk home base Pop’s Farm hosts a succinct and aptly named headliner. You know what it does, because that’s what it’s called.
Details: 8 p.m. (4 p.m. gates for campers; 7 p.m. gates for non-campers). Pop’s Farm, Axton. $12 advance, $17 gate via bit.ly/2ZFdTre. roosterwalk.com, facebook.com/jgbcb, chamomileandwhiskey.com
Jeter Farm on the James Concert: Ray Scott, McKenzies Mill, Natalie Brady & the Nite Owls, GOTE
Country music belter Scott has a guitar-centric, boogieing new single, “Honky Tonk Heart.” Hear it at his website.
Details: 3 p.m. Jeter Farm on the James, 1320 Mount Joy Road, Buchanan. $20, free 12-younger. biglickentertainment.com, rayscott.com
The Get Right Band
Indie rock and funksters from Asheville hit Roanoke again.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thegetrightband.com
Hustle Souls
It’s the official Summer of Love Party in Floyd, for the Virginia is for Lovers campaign’s 50 Years of Love Celebration.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. hustlesouls.com
Radio Free Roanoke Benefit Bonanza: Harvest Blaque, Monster Atlantic, Poe Mack, Geoff Conley, Sharayah Spears
Non-profit, low-power FM radio station with a unique playlist throws a fundraiser party. This reporter will play with the headliner, gratis.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 suggested donation at the door. thespotonkirk.com, radiofreeroanoke.org
Charissa Morrison
Morrison drew some cheers at FloydFest, singing with her friends in Solacoustix.
Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com, charissamorrisonproject.com
Tomb Warden
With Gravity Kong, ATT, MSD, Redundant Protoplasm, Menstrual Parasite, Coroners Report
It’s a punk rock smorgasbord on Salem Avenue.
Details: 7 p.m. The Front Row. $5, 21-older. tombwarden.bandcamp.com
Forry & Arnett
These two have a playlist that includes a hillbilly version of “Gin & Juice” and a blues-rocking “Frankie & Albert.”
Details: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/forryarnettduo
SUNDAY
Stephen Kellogg & Tyrone Wells
With Emmanuelle Sasson
Kellogg and Wells co-bill on their “Tunes and Tall Tales Tour,” an Americana romp.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $37, $27 (plus fees). stephenkellogg.com, emmanuellesasson.com, tyronewells.com
Roscoe McFadden & Friends
Blues harp man McFadden leads a talented and experienced band.
Details: 3 p.m. Mac & Bob’s Restaurant, Salem. Free. 389-5999, macandbobs.com soundcloud.com/mcfadden-and-friends
MONDAY
DUO: Heather & Lynwood
Lynwood Hall and Heather Walters pick and sing to help you get over another Monday.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/2peopledoingstuff
TUESDAY
Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
Look to Sunday’s Extra for our interview with Starr, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member with the Beatles and as a band leader in his own right.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Coliseum, Roanoke. $152.50, $124.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, ringostarr.com
WEDNESDAY
The Orange Constant
This band, from Athens-via-Statesboro, Georgia, is working to update southern rock.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. theorangeconstant.com
Pretty Saro
With Jordan Perry
“Pretty Saro” is an old folk song popularized in recent decades by Bob Dylan. Pretty Saro is a Boston-based bluegrass band with some propulsion.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, $10 advance via bit.ly/2Kgxl86, $13 day of show. prettysaro.com, jordanperry1.bandcamp.com
Wall Street Unplugged with JoJo Stockton
Stockton hosts The Comma Duo.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, bit.ly/2YEOgJK (Comma Duo’s Facebook)