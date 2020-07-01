THURSDAY
Repertoire Builder: A fiddle workshop with Earl White
Sick of your sawing? Let this old-time fiddle expert help you out of your rut.
Details: 3 p.m. Via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation via crowdcast.io/e/fiddlin-earl/register. handmademusicschool.com, facebook.com/earlwhitestringband
FRIDAY
Harvester Outdoors: Tin Can Locomotive
Check out a free show that serves as a test run for Harvester Performance Center’s coming outdoor season.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, by Rocky Mount Farmers Market, Rocky Mount. Free. harvester-music.com/harvester-outdoors-faq, facebook.com/tincanlocomotive
Five Dollar Shake
High-class rock covers from a Roanoke quartet kick off an outdoor weekend in Covington.
Details: 6 p.m. River Rock Amphitheatre, Covington. Free. facebook.com/jacksonriversportscomplex, facebook.com/FDShake
Fuzzy Logic
This band’s leader, singing drummer Jerry Parris, has been more than eager to play for crowds.
Details: 7 p.m. Hot Shots, 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. Free. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, gotfuzz.net
Phlegar Hill
Variety band with a geographical moniker plays the soul shack’s outdoor stage.
Details: 8 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband
Jimmie Wilson — A Willie Nelson Tribute
Check out a talented performer do his take on the red-headed stranger.
Details: 6 p.m. Chapel Creek Farms Cider Barn, 4915 Pike Road, Moneta. $10 per car. 556-4442, bit.ly/chapelcreekfarmsFB, facebook.com/Willietribute
Five Shades of Gray
This act boasts a playlist heavy on rock from the 1950s through the 1990s.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/fiveshadesofgray
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Garrett Speer
The Campbell Avenue honky-tonk is back in full weekend swing in July.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, garrettspeer.com
SATURDAY
Uptown
Hear pop and rock hits from a group of pros, with a fireworks show afterward.
Details: 6 p.m. River Rock Amphitheatre. Free. uptownbandva.com
Live Music on The Village Green: Carrie Hinkley
A new, porch picking-style series is on in Floyd, and it includes Hinkley, an Americana/bluegrass singer and songwriter.
Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd, 201 E. Main St., Suite 4, Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com
Ryan Greer
Americana rocker Greer plays a solo show at a place with a lobster mac-and-cheese burrito on the menu.
Details: 6 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, reverbnation.com/ryangreer
Ray Martin
Boat up to check out this solo, acoustic performer. Playlist includes Black Crowes, Garth Brooks.
Details: 4 p.m. Magnum Point Marina, 2200 Old Salem School Road, Union Hall. Free. 576-3001, facebook.com/magnumpointmarina, facebook.com/raymartinmusic
SUNDAY
Haus of Schmitt
The Haus brings on a special guest, trumpeter Schmitt, for this gig. facebook.com/events/220166302449979/
Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/hausofschmitt
Elizabeth Davidson
Hear country, blues and folk covers, and some originals, from an acoustic-picking singer.
Details: 2 p.m. Drifters, 1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta. Free. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml, facebook.com/Lizdavidsonmusic
