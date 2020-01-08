THURSDAY

The Mad Children

Dig into some jazzy, psychedelic-leaning folk-rock and jammy funk-rock from a Richmond outfit.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, soundcloud.com/themadchildren

Micro Wrestling

It’s WWE-style wrestling from a troupe comprised of grapplers less than 5 feet tall, based at the Microtorium of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Details: 8 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. $22.99 general admission, $265.99 backstage party via microwrestling.com/events/parkway-brewing-company-salem-va. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com

FRIDAY

Travers Brothership 

With Mark Nicholson & The Distance

It’s a guitar fest at 5 Points. Blues/rock jamming Travers Brothership features six-string beast Kyle Travers. Nicholson, another hot guitarist, and his new band open the show.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 advance, $12 day of show general admission advance; $18, $15 floor; $22, $20 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, traversbrothership.com, marknicholsonandthedistance.com

Mad Iguanas

Salem-based, jam-adjacent rockers are building their repertoire, even looking to make an album.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, 312 Second St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, themadiguanas.com

Jesse Ray Carter

Gutbucket blues and swinging honky-tonk with punk sensibility from Carter and his drumming wife, Katie Carter.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/jesseraycarter

William Seymour

Hear Americana-based soul and blues from a North Carolina-based member of FloydFest favorite The Broadcast. Seymour is planning a move to Roanoke, btw.

Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial

Big Heart Collective

This Richmond act’s only recordings online are ambient, while a Facebook user review says the Collective really knows how to get your body movin’ and groovin’. Who knows what they’re gonna play!

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bigheartcollective.bandcamp.com

Dollar and Walker

With David Barudin

Stalwart Roanoke folk duo has a wide stylistic catalog.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, facebook.com/dollarandwalker

The Fatz Band

A Martinsville quartet’s variety of covers includes rock, country and funk.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/fatzbandva

Zak Saltz

Southwest Virginia bluegrass and country performer hits the Dogtown stage.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse

Wine and Roses

Dig into some jazz for dinner.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Matt Gatewood

Hear country and pop from an Indiana man influenced by Kane Brown, Sam Hunt and the like.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8 each night. facebook.com/MattGatewoodOfficial

SATURDAY

Crawford & Power

With Cimmaron

Franklin County High School grads, guitarist/singer Jacob Crawford and Dobro man Ethan Power, headline a fundraiser for their alma mater’s Skills USA program. Stalwart country band Cimmaron opens.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $17. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, crawfordandpower.com, cimmaronband.com

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Check out the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2019 Entertainer of The Year award-winner. The act shared Best Collaborative Recording, “The Guitar Song,” with Del McCoury. Banjo man Mullins and his quintet are also responsible for “If I’d Have Wrote That Song,” the 2018 IBMA song of the year.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $18 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, radioramblers.com

Local SPOTlight Series: The Concerns, Clean Hearts Club, Sharayah Spears

Cool triple-bill features Eternal Summers’ drummer/singer Daniel Cundiff playing guitar as he fronts his own project.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10. thespotonkirk.org, theconcerns1.bandcamp.com, sharayah.bandcamp.com

The Kind

Southwest Virginia’s longest-lived jam covers act, nearing 35 years on stages, calls itself hillbilly psychedelic folk-rock.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. thekind.rocks

Jstop Latin Soul

Trombone man Joel Stopka has quietly built one of the giggingest bands in the valley. Great grooves are front and center.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/jstoplatinsoul

Y.A.L.E.

With The Thrillbillyz

Guitarist Stuart Angel celebrates his birthday with his band mates, in a rare free show at 5 Points.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Free. bit.ly/yalebandFB, thrillbillyz.com

Low Low Chariot Duo

Roanoke rock/country band has a new video for its song, “All I Ever Do,” at youtu.be/TlaSI-qBcUE. We’d bet the pared-down version will play it for you.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, lowlowchariot.com

Tyler Parrish

Check out acoustic-played originals and covers from a Salemite with a deep playlist.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/TylerParrishMusic

On Common Ground

Hear a variety of styles, with singer Gretchen Jamison up front.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount. $5. facebook.com/OCGband

Hayden Carpenter

Christian pop music from a solo act who sings and plays guitar and keys.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, 168 Village St., Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). facebook.com/haydencarpentermusic

TUESDAY

Eric Wayne Band

Rock and country quartet from Roanoke starts an every-other-Tuesday residency at Martin’s.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/EricWayneBand

SUNDAY

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

One of the Harvester crowd’s favorite acts, and one of bluegrass music’s very best — led by a Country Music Hall of Fame member — returns for a show that is already sold out.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. SOLD OUT. rickyskaggs.com

WEDNESDAY

Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Travis Denning, opener TBA

The headliner, a Georgia boy, was playing out since he was 16. Hear and see his country top 40 hit, “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs,” an ode to a fake ID, at youtu.be/cTt3PWgXA5I. Check out his latest single, “After a Few,” at strm.to/afterafew.

Details: 7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $15 advance (plus fee, tax), $20 door; 21-older. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, travisdenning.com

The Living Street

A mellow, grooving, folk/Americana band from Pittsburgh brings good harmony work.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thelivingstreet.com

