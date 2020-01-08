THURSDAY
The Mad Children
Dig into some jazzy, psychedelic-leaning folk-rock and jammy funk-rock from a Richmond outfit.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, soundcloud.com/themadchildren
Micro Wrestling
It’s WWE-style wrestling from a troupe comprised of grapplers less than 5 feet tall, based at the Microtorium of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Details: 8 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. $22.99 general admission, $265.99 backstage party via microwrestling.com/events/parkway-brewing-company-salem-va. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com
FRIDAY
Travers Brothership
With Mark Nicholson & The Distance
It’s a guitar fest at 5 Points. Blues/rock jamming Travers Brothership features six-string beast Kyle Travers. Nicholson, another hot guitarist, and his new band open the show.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 advance, $12 day of show general admission advance; $18, $15 floor; $22, $20 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, traversbrothership.com, marknicholsonandthedistance.com
Mad Iguanas
Salem-based, jam-adjacent rockers are building their repertoire, even looking to make an album.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, 312 Second St. S.W., Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, themadiguanas.com
Jesse Ray Carter
Gutbucket blues and swinging honky-tonk with punk sensibility from Carter and his drumming wife, Katie Carter.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. reverbnation.com/jesseraycarter
William Seymour
Hear Americana-based soul and blues from a North Carolina-based member of FloydFest favorite The Broadcast. Seymour is planning a move to Roanoke, btw.
Details: 8 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, facebook.com/WilliamSeymourOfficial
Big Heart Collective
This Richmond act’s only recordings online are ambient, while a Facebook user review says the Collective really knows how to get your body movin’ and groovin’. Who knows what they’re gonna play!
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. bigheartcollective.bandcamp.com
Dollar and Walker
With David Barudin
Stalwart Roanoke folk duo has a wide stylistic catalog.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, facebook.com/dollarandwalker
The Fatz Band
A Martinsville quartet’s variety of covers includes rock, country and funk.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5. 489-5600, ippys.info, facebook.com/fatzbandva
Zak Saltz
Southwest Virginia bluegrass and country performer hits the Dogtown stage.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse
Wine and Roses
Dig into some jazz for dinner.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Matt Gatewood
Hear country and pop from an Indiana man influenced by Kane Brown, Sam Hunt and the like.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8 each night. facebook.com/MattGatewoodOfficial
SATURDAY
Crawford & Power
With Cimmaron
Franklin County High School grads, guitarist/singer Jacob Crawford and Dobro man Ethan Power, headline a fundraiser for their alma mater’s Skills USA program. Stalwart country band Cimmaron opens.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $17. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, crawfordandpower.com, cimmaronband.com
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
Check out the International Bluegrass Music Association’s 2019 Entertainer of The Year award-winner. The act shared Best Collaborative Recording, “The Guitar Song,” with Del McCoury. Banjo man Mullins and his quintet are also responsible for “If I’d Have Wrote That Song,” the 2018 IBMA song of the year.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 advance, $18 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, radioramblers.com
Local SPOTlight Series: The Concerns, Clean Hearts Club, Sharayah Spears
Cool triple-bill features Eternal Summers’ drummer/singer Daniel Cundiff playing guitar as he fronts his own project.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $10. thespotonkirk.org, theconcerns1.bandcamp.com, sharayah.bandcamp.com
The Kind
Southwest Virginia’s longest-lived jam covers act, nearing 35 years on stages, calls itself hillbilly psychedelic folk-rock.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. thekind.rocks
Jstop Latin Soul
Trombone man Joel Stopka has quietly built one of the giggingest bands in the valley. Great grooves are front and center.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/jstoplatinsoul
Y.A.L.E.
With The Thrillbillyz
Guitarist Stuart Angel celebrates his birthday with his band mates, in a rare free show at 5 Points.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Free. bit.ly/yalebandFB, thrillbillyz.com
Low Low Chariot Duo
Roanoke rock/country band has a new video for its song, “All I Ever Do,” at youtu.be/TlaSI-qBcUE. We’d bet the pared-down version will play it for you.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, lowlowchariot.com
Tyler Parrish
Check out acoustic-played originals and covers from a Salemite with a deep playlist.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, 6 Old Whitmore Ave., Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/TylerParrishMusic
On Common Ground
Hear a variety of styles, with singer Gretchen Jamison up front.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount. $5. facebook.com/OCGband
Hayden Carpenter
Christian pop music from a solo act who sings and plays guitar and keys.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, 168 Village St., Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). facebook.com/haydencarpentermusic
TUESDAY
Eric Wayne Band
Rock and country quartet from Roanoke starts an every-other-Tuesday residency at Martin’s.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/EricWayneBand
SUNDAY
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
One of the Harvester crowd’s favorite acts, and one of bluegrass music’s very best — led by a Country Music Hall of Fame member — returns for a show that is already sold out.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. SOLD OUT. rickyskaggs.com
WEDNESDAY
Sidewinders/Star Country Concert Series: Travis Denning, opener TBA
The headliner, a Georgia boy, was playing out since he was 16. Hear and see his country top 40 hit, “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs,” an ode to a fake ID, at youtu.be/cTt3PWgXA5I. Check out his latest single, “After a Few,” at strm.to/afterafew.
Details: 7:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. doors) Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $15 advance (plus fee, tax), $20 door; 21-older. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, travisdenning.com
The Living Street
A mellow, grooving, folk/Americana band from Pittsburgh brings good harmony work.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. thelivingstreet.com
