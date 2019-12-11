THURSDAY
SUSTO
With Indianola
Singer/songwriter Justin Osborne brings his indie-rock project SUSTO to Rocky Mount, powered by music from the act’s 2019 album, “Ever Since I Lost My Mind.”
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $17 advance, $22 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, sustoisreal.com, indianolamusic.com
Elizabeth Cook
With Andrew Leahey
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra, or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music, to read more about this show.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $25. thespotonkirk.org, elizabeth-cook.com, andrewleaheymusic.com
Sean K. Preston
Baltimore-based Preston slings rockabilly, blues and honky-tonk.
Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, seankpreston.com
Eric Wayne Band
Hear Southern rock, country and more from a Roanoke band.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. Free. facebook.com/EricWayneBand
FRIDAY
Erin & The Wildfire
Richmond-based Fincastle native Erin Lunsford recently released a beautifully haunting single, “Rising,” which addresses the effects of climate change. With waters literally rising, the song of concern for Mother Earth is right on time. Her band backs her expertly, both instrumentally and with vocal harmonies. It’s her second single of the year, along with the cut “Yours Anymore.”
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $8. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, erinandthewildfire.com
Butch Robins Electric Band
Banjo master Robins brings his newest project to Floyd. This cat has been around, having been one of Bill Monroe’s Bluegrass Boys and playing bass guitar for New Grass Revival, when that act was traveling around as Leon Russell’s backing band in the 1970s. His extensive bluegrass music knowledge was immortalized in a video series at Radford University.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, butchrobins.com
Benefit for 5 Point Music Sanctuary, with Music Road Co
A Salem venue hosts an event to support a Roanoke nonprofit music room with a mission centered on music therapy, music education and hearing loss advocacy.
Details: 6 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free (donations to 5 Points accepted; brewery is donating $1 per beer sold to the venue). 5pointsmusic.com, musicroadco.com
“Swingin’ the Season” with Paul Cosentino & The Boilermaker Jazz Band
Looks like Santa put some big-band Christmas music under the Harvester’s tree.
Details: 7 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $17 (plus fee). boilermakerjazzband.com
Blue Mule
Original newgrass and Americana spliced with covers from multiple genres.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, bluemulemusic.com
Bryan Elijah Smith
Dayton-based Americana/rocker has an intriguing voice and strong original songs.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, bryanelijahsmith.com
Silent Disco at the Starcade
With ShenaniKenZ, J*Martian, Organikz, AsHmN, Domo, Theenim
EDM in headphones among the video games. Have you checked out Pong yet?
Details: 9 p.m. Roanoke Starcade, Center in the Square, Roanoke. $20 (includes unlimited game play); 21-older. 342-5747, roanokestarcade.org, facebook.com/SeductiveAbductionOfficialMusic
Howlin’ Mudbellies
Catch a case of vintage blues from a Blacksburg quartet.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, mudbellies.com
Big Lick Conspiracy
This improvisational comedy troupe will whip up a skit based on your suggestions.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $12. facebook.com/BigLickConspiracy
Davis Bradley Duo
With The Entwined
Multi-instrumental couple fuses bluegrass, old-time and swing.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, davisbradleyduo.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Jake Dodds
Indiana rocking country dude returns to Sidewinders for the weekend.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com
SATURDAY
NRCC Fiddle and Banjo Club Jamboree: Adam McPeak & Mountain Thunder, The New Macedon Rangers
The headliner, led by a young mandolinist, brings bluegrass and gospel. Australian couple Ashlee Watkins and Andrew Small, now based in Floyd, sling old-time, bluegrass and country.
Details: 6 p.m. 117 Edwards Hall at New River Community College, Dublin. Free (venue encourages donations to performers) 674-3625, nr.edu/fiddle, bit.ly/mcpeakmtthunder, soundcloud.com/newmacedonrangers
Morgan Wade
With Beth Snapp
It’s a double-header of quality singer/songwriter material at 5 Points.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 advance, $12 day of show general admission; $15 stool seating; $20 bench seating; $25 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, morganwadeandthestepbrothers.com, bethsnapp.com
Street Corner Symphony Christmas
Nashville, Tennessee-based a cappella group gained national attention on NBC talent show “The Sing Off.”
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $37, $27 advance; $42, $32 day of show (plus fee). streetcornersymphony.com
Chupacabras
Wildly energetic, highly danceable music in genres not featured in the valley every day.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. chupacabrasmusic.com
Black Masala
Balkan funk with horns from D.C. brings tons of energy.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. blackmasala.com
Mark Nicholson & The Distance
Guitarist and singer Nicholson’s resume includes Sol Searchers and The Dead Reckoning.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, marknicholsonandthedistance.com
Mission Food Drive: Murder Maiden, Shattered Earth, Synergy, Lofield
Metal, rock ’n’ roll and alternative instrumental acts rock out for a cause.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $10 or two non-perishable food items; 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, murdermaiden.bandcamp.com, shatteredearthva.com, lofieldmusic.bandcamp.com
Barefoot West
Everyone in this bluesy Americana band has other gigs, but they often come together for this band.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/barefootwest
Sharayah Spears
Alt-folk singer/songwriter Spears has a pretty voice and a quirky personality.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, sharayah.bandcamp.com
Glam’r Kiti
Roanoke quintet rocks hair metal like it was the 1980s.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/GlamrKiti
Barren Minds
Classic rock covers and some blues-rock originals from a young, Blacksburg-area band.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack. Free. facebook.com/barrenminds
Phlegar Hill
Hear a variety of covers from a band that takes its name from a Floyd County spot.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $3. facebook.com/Phlegarhillband
SUNDAY
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party with Harwell Grice Band
Bluegrass music from some good Franklin County boys.
Details: 3 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, facebook.com/harwellgrice
Indian Run String Band
Clawhammer banjo player Ginger Wagner and fiddler Paul Herling are at the center of this old-time music unit.
Details: 5:30 p.m. The Palisades, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, indianrunstringband.com
MONDAY
Solacoustix
Hear blues, R&B, rock — and have a lot of fun on a Monday.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com, bit.ly/solacoustix
WEDNESDAY
Amanda Bocchi & Americana Soul Flood
Singer/songwriter Bocchi leads a trio that brings jazz and Americana influences.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. amandabocchi.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.