THURSDAY
Gregory Alan Isakov
With Luke Sital-Singh
South African indie-folkster Isakov’s music and performances continue growing in stature. This show was sold out days ago.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. SOLD OUT. gregoryalanisakov.com, lukesitalsingh.com
“Maltease”
Look back to Tuesday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show, starring My Radio’s JP Powell.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall, Roanoke. $18 (includes free mask, copy of “Maltease Vol. 1” EP). jeffcenter.org/maltease
Children’s Trust & Hoot and Holler Present Breaking Our Silence: Telling Our Stories About Child Abuse
The Hoot and Holler live storytelling series has never shied away from addressing real heartache and pain.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $20. facebook.com/hootandhollerstories, facebook.com/ChildrensTrustVA
Film Screening: “Fiddlin’”
Visit bit.ly/2oTZn1z to read a Roanoke Times piece from last month about this documentary.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, fiddlinmovie.com
Virginia Ground
Dig into a rollicking good batch of music from a Bristol-area band.
Details: 6 p.m.- Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/virginiagroundband
Brother Smith
Country/soul with funky traces from a Cincinnati-area band led by brothers Wesley and Aaron Smith.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, brothersmithband.com
THURSDAY-FRIDAY
Kendall Street Company
Eclectic jam-rockers from Charlottesville hit it at the Milk Parlor and Martin’s.
Details: 9 p.m. Thursday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10, 21-older. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 10 p.m. Friday. Martin’s Downtown. $10 at the door; two for $15 via bit.ly/2CzPTM1. kendallstreetcompany.com
FRIDAY
catherine the great Album Release
With the SHE Collective
Catherine “the great” Backus has a new album, “Jigsaw Puzzles & Pink Wine.” The songs are up to snuff for a singer/songwriter whose resume includes a MerleFest Chris Austin Songwriting Contest win.
Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $10 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, catherinethegreatmusic.com
Poe Mack “Aaliyah’s Day” CD Release
With DJ Case Jones, Cesar Comanche, Shame, Johnny Ciggs, C. Shreve The Professor, Mike Live, Jarv, music by Prop Joe
Rapper/producer/promoter Byron “Poe” Mack celebrates his 40th birthday and his 24th album release, this one named for his daughter. “Aaliyah’s Day” meets Mack’s high standards.
Details: 9:30 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $10; 21-older. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, poemack.com, facebook.com/cesarcomanche
Wynonna & the Big Noise
With Great Peacock
Wynonna Judd’s dream career has been the peak of a roller coaster life. Hear her sing about it on the title cut from “The Child,” the album she released this year, via youtu.be/dM4SQFNHH8o.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $102, $62 advance; $107, $67 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, wynonna.com, greatpeacock.com
Friday Night Jamboree 35th Anniversary
With Tune Town String Band, Unique Sounds of the Mountains, Katie & The Bubbatones, Freeman Cockram & Ross Peacemaker and more
Check out Sunday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this tradition.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance reserved seats (all ages), $8 general admission, $5 ages 7-12, free 6-younger. blueridgeautoharps.com/Bubbatones.html, facebook.com/uniquesoundofthemountains
Zach Nugent’s Disco Dead
Nugent, who until recently played guitar for Melvin Seals and the JGB, is on his own, with a new way to celebrate Grateful Dead music.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $18 advance, $22 day of show general admission; $28 bench seats; $25 stool; $35 mezzanine. zachnugent.com
The Small Glories
Cara Luft (The Wailin’ Jennys) and JD Edwards, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, bring a sometimes sweet, sometimes energetic mix to Virginia.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $17 advance, $20 day of show. thesmallglories.com
The Mad Children
A Richmond quartet delivers funk, jazz and rock with psychedelic overtones.
Details: 10 p.m. 622 North, Blacksburg. $5, 21-older. 951-1022, 622north.com, facebook.com/themadchildren
Matt Walsh
Bluesy Americana Rocker Walsh returns to Christiansburg.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, mattwalshmusic.net
Jive Exchange
Hear funk, soul, blues and jazz from a Roanoke combo.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co. Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange
Seedpicker
It’s an eclectic, rootsy mix from Marcus Morris and his musical companions.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/seedpickermusic
Adam Markham
Singer and string-plucker Markham covers blues, soul, pop and rock songs.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham
One Eyed Jack
Hear a plethora of rootsy styles from a trio that features young guitarists Isaac Hadden and Aram Skendarian.
Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co. Free. oldesalembrewing.com, facebook.com/3oneeyedjack
K. T. Vandyke duo
Check out an Abingdon-based, acoustic singer/songwriter.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, ktvandyke.com
Flight One
Hear original, electric rock and blues from a Blacksburg act fronted by John Fogle and Julie Dameron.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/TheRealFlightOne
Mended Fences
Pop, rock and country hits are on this popular band’s playlists.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $10 (free if you’ve come from the Harvester). 489-5600, ippys.info, mendedfencesband.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Josh Bagwell
Georgia-based country performer gets the weekend to himself at Sidewinders.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/JoshBagwellMusic
SATURDAY
Larry Keel Experience
Lexington’s own Larry Keel and his band — wife Jenny on bass and Jared Pool on mandolin — return to 5 Points Music Sanctuary with music from a long, fruitful bluegrass career that includes the latest album, “One.” Keel’s hyperspeed and sometimes psychedelic flatpicking is the stuff of fascination, but we dig his gravelly baritone vocal style, as well. Bonus: Dobro master Jay Starling (Love Canon) will be onstage, too.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $17 advance, $20 day of show general admission; $25 floor seating; $35 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, larrykeel.com
Downtown Abby & The Echoes
Catch the soul-rocking winner of last July’s FloydFest On the Rise contest winner.
Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10, 18-older. downtownabbyband.com
Twin Creeks Stringband and Special Guests, Rhoda Kemp Birthday Celebration
Kemp, a longtime performer at the Friday Night Jamboree, is turning 90. Floyd Country Store helps her celebrate with an old-time dance party.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $8 at the door. facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime
Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos
Durham, North Carolina, band slings its blues with some swampy tones and grooves.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5. Free. reverbnation.com/melmeltonthewickedmojos
Skydog
Richmond-based Allman Brothers Band tribute includes brothers Dusty Ray Simmons (drums) and Jeremy Simmons (bass, vocals).
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10 advance via bit.ly/2NDRQxm; $12 day of show. skydogtribute.com
The Thrillbillyz
Roanoke blues/rock band singer Kerry Hurley’s birthday is the next day. He celebrates it on this gig.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thrillbillyz.com
Crisix
With Paralysis, Rat Infested, After Action Review
A thrashing quadruple bill features Crisix, from Barcelona, Spain.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $10, 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, crisixband.com
Blushed
With Trebuchet, Llywelyn Expedition
The headliner, from Philadelphia, mixes dream-pop with surf-rock. RIYL Eternal Summers.
Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers), 18-older; BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, blushedband.bandcamp.com, trebuchetband.com, facebook.com/TheLlywelynExpedition
Isaac Hadden & Foster Burton
The aforementioned Hadden and his Mad Iguanas pal Foster Burton team up. We’re betting they play a few Dead songs.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/ilhadden
Mason Creek
Singer/guitarist Gary John and banjo man Brandon Dickerson center this trad-grass outfit.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass
The Judy Chops
Swinging and jazzy Staunton band, with some mountain music influences here and there.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. thejudychops.com
Medicinal Americana
Hear rock ’n’ roll, alt-country, and vintage California-style country rock from Brian Mehalso and his band.
Details: 10 p.m. 622 North. $5, 21-older. medicinalamericana.com
Benefit for Cole
With Undrask, Bionic Donkey, Shattered Earth, Haymaker, Survived By No One, Crossover, Gospel Country, Outlaw Ridge, Kinnfolk
Celtic, country, gospel, bluegrass and metal bands gather to help raise funds for 2-year-old Cole Kidd, who has a rare neurological disease, late infantile monochromatic leukodystropy.
Details: Noon. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. Donations accepted at the door; all ages till 9 p.m., when it’s 21-older.
Dark Desert Eagles
An Eagles tribute band hits Rocky Mount.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $56, $36 advance; $61, $41 day of show (plus fee). darkdeserteagles.com
SUNDAY
Oshima Brothers
With The End of America
The headliner, an Americana/folk brother act from Maine, hits The Spot for the third time in 2019.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $12 day of show. oshimabrothers.com, theendofamericamusic.com
Donnie and the Dry Heavers
This Kingsport, Tennessee, jam/alt-rock band is named after just a horrible time.
Details: 2 p.m. Eastern Divide Brewing Co., Blacksburg. Free. 577-6877, easterndivide.com, dryheavers.com
TUESDAY
Violet Bell
With Amanda Bocchi & The Americana Soul Flood
The headlining duo — singer/guitarist Lizzy Ross and violinist Omar Ruiz-Lopez — last month released a new album, “Honey in My Heart.” Hear and see the video for “Howl” via youtu.be/l_0nLGAS3bY{/a}.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $12 day of show. lizzy.net, amandabocchi.com
WEDNESDAY
Gaelic Storm
High-energy Celtic music juggernaut that played the steerage band in “Titanic” has yet to go down with the ship.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $48.50, $34.50 advance; $53.50, $39.50 day of show (plus fee). gaelicstorm.com
Andrew Thelston Band
Asheville, North Carolina, rock trio returns to Martin’s.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/andrewthelstonmusic
