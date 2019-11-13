THURSDAY

Gregory Alan Isakov

With Luke Sital-Singh

South African indie-folkster Isakov’s music and performances continue growing in stature. This show was sold out days ago.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. SOLD OUT. gregoryalanisakov.com, lukesitalsingh.com

“Maltease”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall, Roanoke. $18 (includes free mask, copy of “Maltease Vol. 1” EP). jeffcenter.org/maltease

Children’s Trust & Hoot and Holler Present Breaking Our Silence: Telling Our Stories About Child Abuse

The Hoot and Holler live storytelling series has never shied away from addressing real heartache and pain.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $20. facebook.com/hootandhollerstories, facebook.com/ChildrensTrustVA

Film Screening: “Fiddlin’”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, fiddlinmovie.com

Virginia Ground

Dig into a rollicking good batch of music from a Bristol-area band.

Details: 6 p.m.- Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/virginiagroundband

Brother Smith

Country/soul with funky traces from a Cincinnati-area band led by brothers Wesley and Aaron Smith.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, brothersmithband.com

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Kendall Street Company

Eclectic jam-rockers from Charlottesville hit it at the Milk Parlor and Martin’s.

Details: 9 p.m. Thursday. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $10, 21-older. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com. 10 p.m. Friday. Martin’s Downtown. $10 at the door; two for $15 via bit.ly/2CzPTM1. kendallstreetcompany.com

FRIDAY

catherine the great Album Release

With the SHE Collective

Catherine “the great” Backus has a new album, “Jigsaw Puzzles & Pink Wine.” The songs are up to snuff for a singer/songwriter whose resume includes a MerleFest Chris Austin Songwriting Contest win.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $8 advance, $10 day of show. thespotonkirk.org, catherinethegreatmusic.com

Poe Mack “Aaliyah’s Day” CD Release

With DJ Case Jones, Cesar Comanche, Shame, Johnny Ciggs, C. Shreve The Professor, Mike Live, Jarv, music by Prop Joe

Rapper/producer/promoter Byron “Poe” Mack celebrates his 40th birthday and his 24th album release, this one named for his daughter. “Aaliyah’s Day” meets Mack’s high standards.

Details: 9:30 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $10; 21-older. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, poemack.com, facebook.com/cesarcomanche

Wynonna & the Big Noise

With Great Peacock

Wynonna Judd’s dream career has been the peak of a roller coaster life. Hear her sing about it on the title cut from “The Child,” the album she released this year, via youtu.be/dM4SQFNHH8o.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $102, $62 advance; $107, $67 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, wynonna.com, greatpeacock.com

Friday Night Jamboree 35th Anniversary

With Tune Town String Band, Unique Sounds of the Mountains, Katie & The Bubbatones, Freeman Cockram & Ross Peacemaker and more

Details: 6:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance reserved seats (all ages), $8 general admission, $5 ages 7-12, free 6-younger. blueridgeautoharps.com/Bubbatones.html, facebook.com/uniquesoundofthemountains

Zach Nugent’s Disco Dead

Nugent, who until recently played guitar for Melvin Seals and the JGB, is on his own, with a new way to celebrate Grateful Dead music.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $18 advance, $22 day of show general admission; $28 bench seats; $25 stool; $35 mezzanine. zachnugent.com

The Small Glories

Cara Luft (The Wailin’ Jennys) and JD Edwards, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, bring a sometimes sweet, sometimes energetic mix to Virginia.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage. $17 advance, $20 day of show. thesmallglories.com

The Mad Children

A Richmond quartet delivers funk, jazz and rock with psychedelic overtones.

Details: 10 p.m. 622 North, Blacksburg. $5, 21-older. 951-1022, 622north.com, facebook.com/themadchildren

Matt Walsh

Bluesy Americana Rocker Walsh returns to Christiansburg.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, mattwalshmusic.net

Jive Exchange

Hear funk, soul, blues and jazz from a Roanoke combo.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co. Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, facebook.com/JiveExchange

Seedpicker

It’s an eclectic, rootsy mix from Marcus Morris and his musical companions.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/seedpickermusic

Adam Markham

Singer and string-plucker Markham covers blues, soul, pop and rock songs.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, reverbnation.com/adamzmarkham

One Eyed Jack

Hear a plethora of rootsy styles from a trio that features young guitarists Isaac Hadden and Aram Skendarian.

Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co. Free. oldesalembrewing.com, facebook.com/3oneeyedjack

K. T. Vandyke duo

Check out an Abingdon-based, acoustic singer/songwriter.

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, ktvandyke.com

Flight One

Hear original, electric rock and blues from a Blacksburg act fronted by John Fogle and Julie Dameron.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/TheRealFlightOne

Mended Fences

Pop, rock and country hits are on this popular band’s playlists.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $10 (free if you’ve come from the Harvester). 489-5600, ippys.info, mendedfencesband.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Josh Bagwell

Georgia-based country performer gets the weekend to himself at Sidewinders.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/JoshBagwellMusic

SATURDAY

Larry Keel Experience

Lexington’s own Larry Keel and his band — wife Jenny on bass and Jared Pool on mandolin — return to 5 Points Music Sanctuary with music from a long, fruitful bluegrass career that includes the latest album, “One.” Keel’s hyperspeed and sometimes psychedelic flatpicking is the stuff of fascination, but we dig his gravelly baritone vocal style, as well. Bonus: Dobro master Jay Starling (Love Canon) will be onstage, too.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $17 advance, $20 day of show general admission; $25 floor seating; $35 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, larrykeel.com

Downtown Abby & The Echoes

Catch the soul-rocking winner of last July’s FloydFest On the Rise contest winner.

Details: 9 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10, 18-older. downtownabbyband.com

Twin Creeks Stringband and Special Guests, Rhoda Kemp Birthday Celebration

Kemp, a longtime performer at the Friday Night Jamboree, is turning 90. Floyd Country Store helps her celebrate with an old-time dance party.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $8 at the door. facebook.com/Twincreeksoldtime

Mel Melton & The Wicked Mojos

Durham, North Carolina, band slings its blues with some swampy tones and grooves.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5. Free. reverbnation.com/melmeltonthewickedmojos

Skydog

Richmond-based Allman Brothers Band tribute includes brothers Dusty Ray Simmons (drums) and Jeremy Simmons (bass, vocals).

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10 advance via bit.ly/2NDRQxm; $12 day of show. skydogtribute.com

The Thrillbillyz

Roanoke blues/rock band singer Kerry Hurley’s birthday is the next day. He celebrates it on this gig.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. thrillbillyz.com

Crisix

With Paralysis, Rat Infested, After Action Review

A thrashing quadruple bill features Crisix, from Barcelona, Spain.

Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $10, 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, crisixband.com

Blushed

With Trebuchet, Llywelyn Expedition

The headliner, from Philadelphia, mixes dream-pop with surf-rock. RIYL Eternal Summers.

Details: 7 p.m. Art Rat Studios, 1036 Service Ave. Ext. S.E., Building 10, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers), 18-older; BYOB. facebook.com/ABnormalRoanoke, blushedband.bandcamp.com, trebuchetband.com, facebook.com/TheLlywelynExpedition

Isaac Hadden & Foster Burton

The aforementioned Hadden and his Mad Iguanas pal Foster Burton team up. We’re betting they play a few Dead songs.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/ilhadden

Mason Creek

Singer/guitarist Gary John and banjo man Brandon Dickerson center this trad-grass outfit.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, facebook.com/masoncreekbluegrass

The Judy Chops

Swinging and jazzy Staunton band, with some mountain music influences here and there.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. thejudychops.com

Medicinal Americana

Hear rock ’n’ roll, alt-country, and vintage California-style country rock from Brian Mehalso and his band.

Details: 10 p.m. 622 North. $5, 21-older. medicinalamericana.com

Benefit for Cole

With Undrask, Bionic Donkey, Shattered Earth, Haymaker, Survived By No One, Crossover, Gospel Country, Outlaw Ridge, Kinnfolk

Celtic, country, gospel, bluegrass and metal bands gather to help raise funds for 2-year-old Cole Kidd, who has a rare neurological disease, late infantile monochromatic leukodystropy.

Details: Noon. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse. Donations accepted at the door; all ages till 9 p.m., when it’s 21-older.

Dark Desert Eagles

An Eagles tribute band hits Rocky Mount.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $56, $36 advance; $61, $41 day of show (plus fee). darkdeserteagles.com

SUNDAY

Oshima Brothers

With The End of America

The headliner, an Americana/folk brother act from Maine, hits The Spot for the third time in 2019.

Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $12 day of show. oshimabrothers.com, theendofamericamusic.com

Donnie and the Dry Heavers

This Kingsport, Tennessee, jam/alt-rock band is named after just a horrible time.

Details: 2 p.m. Eastern Divide Brewing Co., Blacksburg. Free. 577-6877, easterndivide.com, dryheavers.com

TUESDAY

Violet Bell

With Amanda Bocchi & The Americana Soul Flood

The headlining duo — singer/guitarist Lizzy Ross and violinist Omar Ruiz-Lopez — last month released a new album, “Honey in My Heart.” Hear and see the video for “Howl” via  youtu.be/l_0nLGAS3bY{/a}.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 advance, $12 day of show. lizzy.net, amandabocchi.com

WEDNESDAY

Gaelic Storm

High-energy Celtic music juggernaut that played the steerage band in “Titanic” has yet to go down with the ship.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $48.50, $34.50 advance; $53.50, $39.50 day of show (plus fee). gaelicstorm.com

Andrew Thelston Band

Asheville, North Carolina, rock trio returns to Martin’s.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/andrewthelstonmusic

