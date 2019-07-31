THURSDAY
Guster
With Mikaela Davis
New England alt-rock band Guster recently released its first album in four years, “Look Alive,” which got high on multiple Billboard charts. Check out singer Ryan Miller’s faux-English accent on a “Late Night with Seth Myers” performance of “Overexcited,’ via youtu.be/qqBJ9ZrbXYc. This one is a standing-only show, so you can rock out.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $38 advance, $42 day of show. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, guster.com, mikaeladavis.com
FRIDAY
Lee Roy Parnell
With Rev. Billy C. Wirtz
Texan Parnell had some time in the country music spotlight, with a commercial heyday in the 1990s that included such hits as “Tender Moment” and “I’m Holding My Own.” What has kept country music fans excited about Parnell is his outstanding musicianship, particularly working a slide guitar. Hear him make it sing on an old hit, “On The Road,” at youtu.be/bXAPKr5WGa4.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $49, $37 (plus fees). leeroyparnell.com, revbillycwirtz.com
SATURDAY
Chatham County Line
With Kate Rhudy
Time rolls on. North Carolina-based newgrass act Chatham County Line is celebrating 20 years as a band. This year, the quartet released “Sharing The Covers,” an all-covers disc, naturally, with songs by Wilco, Beck, Tom Petty, John Lennon, The Rolling Stones, and The Stanley Brothers. Rhudy, also from Tar Heel state capital Raleigh, should make an apt opener.
Details: 7 p.m. Blue Ridge Music Center, near Galax. $20. 866-308-2773 (ext. 245), blueridgemusiccenter.org, chathamcountyline.com, katerhudy.com
SUNDAY
Gin Blossoms
Alt-rocking hitmakers from the 1990s return to Rocky Mount, playing their classic album, “New Miserable Experience,” from hit to quit. A February review of the show from The Morning Call, in Allentown, Pennsylvania, noted that the old hits, including “Hey Jealousy” and “Allison Road,” held up well, and music from a new album, “Mixed Reality,” was a match for the old stuff.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $51.50, $38.60 advance; $56.50, $43.60 day of show; $137 VIP (plus fees). ginblossoms.net
THURSDAY
Floyd Small Town Summer: The Quebe Sisters, Danny Knicely & Aimee Curl, “The Incredibles 2”
Texas trio of fiddle rippers returns to Southwest Virginia to headline a night of music and movies in the heart of Floyd.
Details: 6 p.m. Warren G. Lineberry Memorial Park, Floyd. Free. floydsmalltownsummer.com, quebesisters.com, dannyknicely.com/DannysBands.php
Grand Ole Uproar
Hear rollicking, rootsy, string music from a Greensboro, North Carolina, band.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, thegrandoleuproar.com
Andrew Thelston
An Asheville, North Carolina rocker returns to the valley.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, andrewthelston.com
FRIDAY
The Kind’s Annual Steppin’ Out After Party 2019
This band, which covers Grateful Dead material and other bands, hosts a guaranteed fun time after Steppin’ Out.
Details: 10 p.m. Champs Sports Bar & Cafe, Blacksburg. $5. 951-2233, champscafe.com
Trey Calloway
Charlotte, North Carolina, singer Calloway has originals from a record called “Carolina Man,” and he covers Bill Withers and Mark Cohn.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, facebook.com/treycallowaymusic
The Kind Thieves
Dig into some rock and rolling bluegrass from this Beckley, West Virginia, band.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Dowtown. $5. thekindthieves.com
Smokestack Lightnin’
Hear some good old classic blues from a hard-working band.
Details: 8 pm. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/SmokestackLightninBluesBand
Folk Faces
A Buffalo, New York, traveling band has a yin to play ragtime, jazz and blues.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. folkfacesmusic.com
TJ Jackson’s 2nd Annual Punk Rock B-Day Bash: Spontaneous Noize Combustion, Menstrual Parasite, Hanoi Jane, After Action Review
Celebrate a Roanoke punk’s birthday with a free show.
Details: 8 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. Free. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, spontaneousnoizecombustion.bandcamp.com, afteractionreview.bandcamp.com
First Fridays: On The Border
It’s a return engagement at First Fridays for an Eagles tribute band.
Details: 5 p.m. 510 Jefferson St., Roanoke. $5. 776-5348, firstfridaysroanoke.com, ultimateeaglestribute.com
Bob Chew
Chew is a ripping-good slide guitarist whose solo preference is to play and sing sets featuring old country & western songs.
Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, facebook.com/bobchewmusic
Joy Tru
With Bob Schmucker
Hear looped-up folk with guitar and vocals from the headliner.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, joytru.bandcamp.com
The Virginia Opry Dinner Theatre: Michael Hoover performs “Memories of Elvis,” with Crossing County Lines, host Jana Allen
For its first-ever dinner theater presentation, the Virginia Opry has booked Elvis Presley impersonator Hoover.
Details: 7 p.m. The Farm at Glen Haven, Clifton Forge. $40 via eventbrite.com. 434-962-5822, thefarmatglenhaven.com, bit.ly/2YyMsxW (Virginia Opry’s Facebook page), michaelhoover.com
SATURDAY
Take Back Our Yard: Junk Yard Band
A Washington, D.C., go-go outfit that had success with singles “Sardines” and “The Word” headlines the final show in this series.
Details: 4 p.m. 137 Henry St., Historic Gainsboro, Roanoke. $30 via bit.ly/2YeU2lN. facebook.com/tboyfoundationva, junkyardband.us
Tab Benoit
Blues guitarist and singer (and drummer) Benoit is such a frequent performer at the Harvester, Rocky Mount should name a street for him.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $36. tabbenoit.com
Shakedown Street Party: The Dead Reckoning, The Kind, GOTE, Long Strange Night
If we’ve learned anything in Roanoke over the past couple of years, it’s that people still love to hear Grateful Dead music performed live. This Jerry Garcia birthday celebration is the perfect time and place to do it.
Details: 7 p.m. Martin’s. $10 advance, $15 day of show via bit.ly/330YlQA. facebook.com/deadreckoningva, thekind.org
Steep Canyon Rangers
Multiple Grammy Award winners, both on their own and backing Steve Martin, are so big, they sold out this show already.
Details: 8 p.m. Lime Kiln Theater, Lexington. SOLD OUT. limekilntheater.org, steepcanyon.com
The Seldom Scene
D.C.-area bluegrass stalwarts hit Floyd, where there is no spare room at the store.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. SOLD OUT. seldomscene.com
Adam Rutledge
We’ll bet that Rutledge’s sets by the lake will include his latest single, “Summertime Groove.”
Details: 7:30 p.m. Mango’s Bar & Grill, Moneta. $5. 721-1632, mangosbarandgrill.com, adamrutledgemusic.com
The Bill Hudson Band
Folk stalwart Hudson and his picking pals head up 221 for Floyd.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. reverbnation.com/billhudsin
Tim Martin
Martin is a multi-faceted guitarist and singer, with a deep catalog of covers.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, martinmusicservices.com/tim-martin-solo
The Antecedents
Americana rockers from Pulaski released their second album, “Heavier Things,” last month.
Details: 7 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, outdoor stage, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/theantecedents
Circus Daze Spectacular: Viva Le Vox & Stray Cat Side Show
Gritty, punk-inflected blues and jazz is in Viva Le Vox’s wheelhouse. The side show on the bill has a champion sword swallower.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $14 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $25 mezzanine; $15 VIP upgrade. 5pointsmusic.com, vivalevox.org, straycatsideshow.com
Saving Thoreau
With For Lack Of A Term, Another Astronaut, DJ Cool Shades, DJ Skins
Live music and spinning records between sets on Salem Avenue.
Details: 9 p.m. The Front Row. $5, 21-older. savingthoreau.bandcamp.com, 20floatmusicofficial24.bandcamp.com, anotherastronaut.bandcamp.com
Fabulous Dramatics
A pair of guitar-picking songwriters play and sing originals and covers in multiple styles.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, fabulousdramatics.com
SUNDAY
Erin Lunsford
Fincastle native Lunsford’s FloydFest performance in the late Saturday night Buffalo Mountain Jam was so strong, it made a Rolling Stone Country list. She so deserves that, too.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com, erinlunsford.com
MONDAY-AUG. 10
Old Fiddlers Convention
Look to Saturday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this Galax tradition.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Monday; 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Aug. 8, Aug. 9; noon Aug. 10. Felts Park, Galax. $7 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Aug. 8; $11 Aug. 9; $13 Aug. 10; $45 full schedule; 12-younger free with paying adult; $100 per site camping. oldfiddlersconvention.com
WEDNESDAY
Dawes
Read more about this show in Monday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $57, $42 advance; $62, $47 day of show. dawestheband.com
Otis
Hear crunchy-but-funky southern blues/rock from a Kentucky quartet.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. theotisband.com