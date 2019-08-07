THURSDAY-SUNDAY

Cube Fest

With Steve Ashby, Timo Dufner, Laura Luna Castillo, Monica Bolles, Tanner Upthegrove and more

Get surrounded by sound and images in Moss Arts Center’s The Cube, a four-story venue and laboratory for high-tech performance pieces. Some are live. Some are recorded. Some, like the Beatles’ “The White Album,” are classic. Some, like Sarawut Chutiwongpeti’s “The Critical Time of the World Civilization,” might freak you out.

Details: 3 p.m., today; 1 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday. $10 for each of 14 events, free to Virginia Tech students. artscenter.vt.edu/performances, lauralunacastillo.net

THURSDAY

Nice Couch

Radford band slings some experimental and progressive rock, with funk elements.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, nicecouch.net

GOTE

These guys keep adding intriguing original songs to their base of bluesy, jammy, country covers.

Details: 8 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. Free. 728-0270, facebook.com/dubstyleprodutions

Henry & Melissa

Guitarist and singer for Groova Scape set up at Parkway.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com

FRIDAY

So Many Roads — A Celebration of the Life & Power of Jerry Garcia

On the anniversary of Garcia’s death, bassist Jake Dempsey, drummer George Penn, guitarist Tom Snediker, pianist Sid Kingsley, David Via, Mason Via, Foster Burton and others will perform.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $30 mezzanine via torchly.io/slYS0MlWRB.

Blue Mule

This beloved newgrass band, a FloydFest perennial, is celebrating its 16th year together.

Details: 7 p.m. Hammer & Forge Brewing Co., Boones Mill. Free. 909-3200, hammerandforgebrewing.com, bluemulemusic.com

Karen Jonas

Jazzy, bluesy, sometimes countrified singer Jonas has a new album, “Lucky, Revisited.”

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, karenjonasmusic.com

ZOSO

With Phlegar Hill

It’s a Led Zeppelin Tribute at Dr Pepper Park. A Southwest Virginia rock band opens the show.

Details: 6:15 p.m. Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke. $15 advance, $18 day of show (plus tax, fee), 12-younger free. drpepperpark.com, zosoontour.com, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband

Beyond The Crypt Goth Night: Stoneburner, DJ Night Terror

Headliner Stoneburner is Steven Archer of Baltimore industrial rock band Ego Likeness.

Details: 8:30 p.m. The Front Row, Roanoke. $5, 21-older. 345-1542, facebook.com/thefrontrowsalemave, stoneburnerngp.bandcamp.com, facebook.com/djnightterrors

Disco Risque

This Charlotteville band stirs up funk, hard rock, punk and jam — with a trumpet.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. discorisque.com

Dimestore Cowboys

Hear honky-tonk and outlaw country from Bristol, Tennessee, the city where country’s “Big Bang” happened.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, thedimestorecowboys.com

The Rough and Tumble

With Britt Mistele

Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler call themselves a “dumpster-folk, thriftstore-Americana duo.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, theroughandtumble.com

Jesse Ray Carter

Hear blues and honky-tonk with punk attitude from the experienced guitar man Carter.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, reverbnation.com/jesseraycarter

Haus of Schmitt

Check out a Roanoke Valley band that specializes in arena rock hits.

Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn. $5. facebook.com/hausofschmitt

Howlin’ Mudbellies

Electric Woodshed guitarist Dan Dunlap and bassist Greg Bump are the core of this blues trio.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/HowlinMudbellies

Dirt Road Breakdown

Hear gritty blues originals and covers of the likes of North Mississippi All Stars.

Details: 7 p.m. Sinkland Farms Brewery, Christiansburg. Free. 835-3395, sinklandfarmsbrewery.com, facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Jake Dodds

One of Sidewinders’s favorites gets the weekend to himself.

Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $7 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, jakedodds.com

Kat Mills

Hear acoustic originals and covers by stalwart Blacksburg folkie Mills.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Rising Silo Brewery, Blacksburg. Free. 410-596-1200, risingsilobrewery.com. 9 p.m. Saturday. Blacksburg Farmers Market Tomato Festival. Free. blacksburgfarmersmarket.com, katmills.com

SATURDAY

Star City Music Fest

With E.U., Norman Connors, Stone City Band, Orry E, Cold Drank, Balla G, J-Dot, DJ Kid Fresh

D.C.’s go-go style of hard-shuffling street funk gets the occasional national boost, including a late 1980s hit song called “Da Butt,” by E.U. (short for Experience Unlimited). That number affirmed that “there ain’t nothin’ wrong, if you wanna do da butt all night long.” E.U. headlines a funky lineup of regional bands and DJs on Saturday at Elmwood Park’s amphitheater.

Details: Noon (music at 3 p.m.). Elmwood Park.  $20 gate plus fees. 910-0554, alphateamgroup@outlook.com, facebook.com/sugarbearEU, stonecityband.net

Consider The Source

With Y.A.L.E.

Gabriel Marin, guitarist for New York City-based Consider the Source, is an absolute beast on six strings, with necks both fretted and fretless. Marin leads a power trio that trucks in what it calls “Progressive Sci-Fi Middle Eastern Fusion” music. Get a load of the wildness from a video for the band’s “Enemies of MagicK,” at youtu.be/ZgPxonn-iew{/a}.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary. $10 advance, $12 day of show general admission; $17, $15 floor seats; $20 mezzanine via torchly.io/yUWlykgbtV. considerthesourcemusic.com, bit.ly/2PKd9gc (Y.A.L.E. Facebook page)

The Broadcast

As has often been the case at FloydFest, Asheville, North Carolina-based soul-rockers The Broadcast impressed a wide range of fans new and old.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. thebroadcastmusic.com

Irene Kelley

Nashville, Tennessee, bluegrass singer Kelley has a new record, “Benny’s TV Repair,” on Willis-based Mountain Fever Records.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, irenekelley.com

Jerry Garcia Band Cover Band

With Chamomile & Whiskey

Rooster Walk home base Pop’s Farm hosts a succinct and aptly named headliner. You know what it does, because that’s what it’s called.

Details: 8 p.m. (4 p.m. gates for campers; 7 p.m. gates for non-campers). Pop’s Farm, Axton. $12 advance, $17 gate via bit.ly/2ZFdTre. roosterwalk.com, facebook.com/jgbcb, chamomileandwhiskey.com

Jeter Farm on the James Concert: Ray Scott, McKenzies Mill, Natalie Brady & the Nite Owls, GOTE

Country music belter Scott has a guitar-centric, boogieing new single, “Honky Tonk Heart.” Hear it at his website.

Details: 3 p.m. Jeter Farm on the James, 1320 Mount Joy Road, Buchanan. $20, free 12-younger. biglickentertainment.com, rayscott.com

The Get Right Band

Indie rock and funksters from Asheville hit Roanoke again.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thegetrightband.com

Hustle Souls

It’s the official Summer of Love Party in Floyd, for the Virginia is for Lovers campaign’s 50 Years of Love Celebration.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $5. hustlesouls.com

Radio Free Roanoke Benefit Bonanza: Harvest Blaque, Monster Atlantic, Poe Mack, Geoff Conley, Sharayah Spears

Non-profit, low-power FM radio station with a unique playlist throws a fundraiser party. This reporter will play with the headliner, gratis.

Details: 8 p.m. The Spot on Kirk. $10 suggested donation at the door. thespotonkirk.com, radiofreeroanoke.org

Charissa Morrison

Morrison drew some cheers at FloydFest, singing with her friends in Solacoustix.

Details: 6 p.m. Olde Salem Brewing Co., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com, charissamorrisonproject.com

Tomb Warden

With Gravity Kong, ATT, MSD, Redundant Protoplasm, Menstrual Parasite, Coroners Report

It’s a punk rock smorgasbord on Salem Avenue.

Details: 7 p.m. The Front Row. $5, 21-older. tombwarden.bandcamp.com

Forry & Arnett

These two have a playlist that includes a hillbilly version of “Gin & Juice” and a blues-rocking “Frankie & Albert.”

Details: Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/forryarnettduo

SUNDAY

Stephen Kellogg & Tyrone Wells

With Emmanuelle Sasson

Kellogg and Wells co-bill on their “Tunes and Tall Tales Tour,” an Americana romp.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $37, $27 (plus fees). stephenkellogg.com, emmanuellesasson.com, tyronewells.com

Roscoe McFadden & Friends

Blues harp man McFadden leads a talented and experienced band.

Details: 3 p.m. Mac & Bob’s Restaurant, Salem. Free. 389-5999, macandbobs.com soundcloud.com/mcfadden-and-friends

MONDAY

Ten Years After

Fifty years ago, Alvin Lee became a “guitar god” after his performance with Ten Years After at Woodstock. Fifty years later, Woodstock’s anniversary celebration was canceled, and the blues-rock master Lee died in 2013. But the band, with classic-era drummer Ric Lee and keyboardist Chick Churchill still aboard, are ready to celebrate their music with a show at 5 Points. These days, a young gun named Marcus Bonfanti is the band’s guitarist and singer. Hear him pick a storm with Ten Years After bassist Colin Hodgkinson at youtu.be/I9XajvreeYY.

Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $38 advance, $42 day of show general admission; $55 floor seats; $15 VIP upgrade. 5pointsmusic.com, ten-years-after.co.uk

DUO: Heather & Lynwood

Lynwood Hall and Heather Walters pick and sing to help you get over another Monday.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/2peopledoingstuff

TUESDAY

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band

Look to Sunday’s Extra for our interview with Starr, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member with the Beatles and as a band leader in his own right.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Berglund Coliseum, Roanoke. $152.50, $124.50, $99.50, $79.50, $59.50. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, ringostarr.com

WEDNESDAY

The Orange Constant

This band, from Athens-via-Statesboro, Georgia, is working to update southern rock.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. theorangeconstant.com

Pretty Saro

With Jordan Perry

“Pretty Saro” is an old folk song popularized in recent decades by Bob Dylan. Pretty Saro is a Boston-based bluegrass band with some propulsion.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, $10 advance via bit.ly/2Kgxl86, $13 day of show. prettysaro.com, jordanperry1.bandcamp.com

Wall Street Unplugged with JoJo Stockton

Stockton hosts The Comma Duo.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, bit.ly/2YEOgJK (Comma Duo’s Facebook)

