THURSDAY
Martin’s Thanksgiving Show: The Dead Reckoning
Noodle-dance your turkey day calories away to this band of Grateful Dead enthusiasts.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $10. facebook.com/deadreckoningva
FRIDAY
Gary Ruley and Mule Train 21st Annual Thanksgiving Extravaganza
Bluegrass ringers Danny Knicely, Will Lee and other special guests are typically part of this tradition.
Details: 8 p.m. Lexington Country Club, Lexington. $15. 463-4141, garyruley.com
Mad Iguanas
A Salem quartet with influences including Widespread Panic and the Grateful Dead has a lot of its own strong material.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, themadiguanas.com
Matt Powell & Josh Grice
Singer/songwriters Powell and Grice combine for a Black Friday show in Callaway.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com
The Thrillbillyz
Kerry Hurley and company set up for more original and cover blues-rock.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. thrillbillyz.com
Little Rodger and The Cheap Thrills
Energetic, Chicago-style blues from some of the region’s best players.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, facebook.com/LRandaCTs
Wild Blue Yonder
Hear some good-time, classic rock oldies.
Details: 10 p.m. Fork in the Market, Roanoke. Free. 400-0644, marketfork.com
GOTE
Foster Burton and John McBroom’s originals, combined with a range of good-grooving covers, highlight this band’s shows.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern, Roanoke. Free. 342-9555, wallstreettavernva.com, facebook.com/dubstyleprods
Jerry Wimmer Trio
The Worx frontman brings his own act to Rocky Mount.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5. 489-5600, ippys.info
Mixed Woods
An indie-folk duet from south-central Maine lists such influences as Iron & Wine and Bon Iver.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant, Eggleston. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 626-2828, thepalisadesrestaurant.com, facebook.com/mixedwoods
Dollar and Walker
Folk-rock, country and more variety from the headliner.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, facebook.com/dollarandwalker, facebook.com/root2music
BlacKingCoal
Hear one-man-band-style rock and blues from this act.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. Free. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, blackingcoal.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz
Metz is a man of the honky-tonk, and he shows up frequently to play his music on Campbell Avenue.
Details: 9:45 p.m. both nights. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, stevenmetzmusic.com
The Kind Thieves
Swinging, bluesy, old-time music is in this Beckley, West Virginia, act’s wheelhouse.
Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $3. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse. 6 p.m. Saturday. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, thekindthieves.com
SATURDAY
Grass Monkey Reunion Show
With Joey Feazell & Th’ Dive Bar Stars
A Roanoke band that was almost great before flaming out, Grass Monkey, formed 10 years ago. The original quartet reunites for a post-holiday show at Martin’s. Should be a riot.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. $5. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, facebook.com/JoeyFeazellMusic
Rives on the Road: BIG Something
After a September blaze destroyed Martinsville’s Rives Theatre, venue organizers have been looking to put on previously booked shows elsewhere. BIG Something, a rock/pop/jam juggernaut, will hit in Bassett, at a venue where the biggest room holds 220. That’s more than enough room to rock out to this band.
Details: 9 p.m. The Heritage Conference and Event Center, 1230 Oak Level Road, Bassett. $20 advance via bit.ly/35oz03i, $25 door. theheritageconferencecenter.com, bigsomething.net
Darkside Experience
Some of Roanoke’s best musicians have teamed up to create this Pink Floyd Tribute show. An appropriately trippy light show accompanies the band as it plays cuts from “Animals,” “The Wall,” “Dark Side of the Moon” and more. Give thanks for great English rock, and a band of locals that can play it with aplomb.
Details: 8:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $15 advance, $18 day of show general admission; $22 floor seating; $30 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, thedarksideexperience.com
TK-421 Turkey Bash
“Is it any wonder I’m disengaged,” rock band TK-421 sings. In this case, it might be due to the voluminous portions of turkey, dressing, casseroles and cranberry sauce both band and audience have downed this holiday weekend. On the serious side, this Roanoke Valley-born band doesn’t get to reunite that frequently, so if you dig them, better hit the show.
Details: 9 p.m. Billy’s Barn, Salem. $10. 728-0270, bit.ly/tk421fb (band’s Facebook)
Hackensaw Boys
This rollicking, old-time, roots band from the Charlottesville area has a new EP, “A Fireproof House of Sunshine,” out on Free Dirt Records.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. $12 advance, $15 day of show via townvu.com/dogtownroadhouse/ordering. hackensawboys.com
Scott Ainslie
Flip back to Sunday’s Extra for our story about Ainslie and these sessions.
Details: 10:30 a.m. Mississippi John Hurt workshop, 1:30 p.m. slide guitar techniques. 7:30 p.m. concert. Hotel Floyd, Floyd. $30 each workshop, $50 both. $20 concert, $15 for workshop attendees via catttailmusic.com/floyd. 745-6080. hotelfloyd.com, handmademusicschool.com
Larry Stephenson Band
Tenor singer and mandolinist Stephenson, a Virginia native based in Nashville, Tennessee, and his band are award winners and Grand Ole Opry regulars.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $15 in advance, $18 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, larrystephensonband.com
Olde Salem Brewing 2-Year Anniversary Party
With Audacity Brass Band, The Floorboards, On the Cooling Board, Eric Wayne Duo, Seph Custer, Daniel Burton
The downtown Salem Brewery is celebrating its birthday with quality music indoors and out.
Details: Noon. Olde Salem Brewing Co., 21 E. Main St., Salem. Free. oldesalembrewing.com, audacitybrassband.com, thefloorboardsmusic.com
Music Road Co.
A super-funky-irie octet brings multiple, danceable, expertly played jams.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant. Free. musicroadco.com
JStop Latin Soul
If you dig feel-good Afro-Cuban grooves and melodies, you’ll want to catch these cats.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co. Free. facebook.com/jstoplatinsoul
Americana Afternoons: “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree” performance by Emily, Sophie and Jeff Liverman, Deliberate Kin, Kinnfolk, Chickenwings and Gravy
Arlo Guthrie’s timeless folk song, “Alice’s Restaurant,” is a Thanksgiving season standard, and it gets its propers at Floyd Country Store, where you can get quite a few things you want, but not “anything.”
Details: Noon. Floyd Country Store. Free. reverbnation.com/jeffliverman, facebook.com/deliberatekin, facebook.com/kinnfolk.music
Seductive Abduction
Bass will boom from the Wall Street patio tent as this DJ collective works the turntables.
Details: 10 p.m. Wall Street Tavern. Free. facebook.com/SeductiveAbductionOfficialMusic
Soul Sessions Presents: Soul Saturday
A music, poetry and spoken word tradition in Roanoke, led by multi-faceted Bryan “Harvest Blaque” Hancock.
Details: 7 p.m. The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke. $5 suggested donation at the door. thespotonkirk.org, soulsessionsroanoke.com
Tim Shepherd’s GALAXY SNAPS
Shepherd joins with Alex Faught, John Trent and Jay Gladden for some holiday weekend musical fun.
Details: 9 p.m. Fork in the Alley, Roanoke. Free. 982-3675, forkinthealley.com
Johnny Lex
Catch solo acoustic music from a Roanoker with good picking and singing skills.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/johnnylexproductions
Gasoline Alley
Dig classic rock tunes from a longtime band of ringers.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse
Lily Comer
Hear pop, blues, Americana and country from this young performer.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Palisades Restaurant. Free. facebook.com/LillianEComer
WEDNESDAY
Keb’ Mo’ Jingle Bell Jamboree
With Alicia Michilli
Check out Monday’s Extra to read more about this show via our chat with Mo.’
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $84, $189 meet-and-greet. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, kebmo.com, aliciamichilli.com
Ryan Greer Band
Greer, whose valley music resume includes The Baker Brothers and Barefoot West, leads his own act, playing blues, country, soul and funk.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/ryangfunkgreer
