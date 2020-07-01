Tin Can Locomotive

THURSDAY

Repertoire Builder: A fiddle workshop with Earl White

Sick of your sawing? Let this old-time fiddle expert help you out of your rut.

Details: 3 p.m. Via Handmade Music School, Floyd. $15 suggested donation via crowdcast.io/e/fiddlin-earl/register. handmademusicschool.com, facebook.com/earlwhitestringband

FRIDAY

Harvester Outdoors: Tin Can Locomotive

Check out a free show that serves as a test run for Harvester Performance Center’s coming outdoor season.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, by Rocky Mount Farmers Market, Rocky Mount. Free. harvester-music.com/harvester-outdoors-faq, facebook.com/tincanlocomotive

Five Dollar Shake

High-class rock covers from a Roanoke quartet kick off an outdoor weekend in Covington.

Details: 6 p.m. River Rock Amphitheatre, Covington. Free. facebook.com/jacksonriversportscomplex, facebook.com/FDShake

Fuzzy Logic

This band’s leader, singing drummer Jerry Parris, has been more than eager to play for crowds.

Details: 7 p.m. Hot Shots, 13360 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta. Free. 719-1547, bit.ly/hotshotsSMLfb, gotfuzz.net

Phlegar Hill

Variety band with a geographical moniker plays the soul shack’s outdoor stage.

Details: 8 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. $5. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/Phlegarhillband

Jimmie Wilson — A Willie Nelson Tribute

Check out a talented performer do his take on the red-headed stranger.

Details: 6 p.m. Chapel Creek Farms Cider Barn, 4915 Pike Road, Moneta. $10 per car. 556-4442, bit.ly/chapelcreekfarmsFB, facebook.com/Willietribute

Five Shades of Gray

This act boasts a playlist heavy on rock from the 1950s through the 1990s.

Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/fiveshadesofgray

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Garrett Speer

The Campbell Avenue honky-tonk is back in full weekend swing in July.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8 each night. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, garrettspeer.com

SATURDAY

Uptown

Hear pop and rock hits from a group of pros, with a fireworks show afterward.

Details: 6 p.m. River Rock Amphitheatre. Free. uptownbandva.com

Live Music on The Village Green: Carrie Hinkley

A new, porch picking-style series is on in Floyd, and it includes Hinkley, an Americana/bluegrass singer and songwriter.

Details: 11:30 a.m. Heathers of Floyd, 201 E. Main St., Suite 4, Floyd. Free. 577-6703, facebook.com/heathersoffloyd, carriehinkley.com

Ryan Greer

Americana rocker Greer plays a solo show at a place with a lobster mac-and-cheese burrito on the menu.

Details: 6 p.m. The Dam Grill, 6724 White House Road, Huddleston. Free. 570-0710, facebook.com/thedamgrill, reverbnation.com/ryangreer

Ray Martin

Boat up to check out this solo, acoustic performer. Playlist includes Black Crowes, Garth Brooks.

Details: 4 p.m. Magnum Point Marina, 2200 Old Salem School Road, Union Hall. Free. 576-3001, facebook.com/magnumpointmarina, facebook.com/raymartinmusic

SUNDAY

Haus of Schmitt

The Haus brings on a special guest, trumpeter Schmitt, for this gig. facebook.com/events/220166302449979/

Details: 3 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, facebook.com/hausofschmitt

Elizabeth Davidson

Hear country, blues and folk covers, and some originals, from an acoustic-picking singer.

Details: 2 p.m. Drifters, 1617 Crystal Shores Drive, Moneta. Free. 297-0055, facebook.com/drifterssml, facebook.com/Lizdavidsonmusic

