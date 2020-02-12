THURSDAY
“You Gave Me a Song: The Life and Music of Alice Gerrard”
Folk hero Gerrard herself hosts this documentary showing, with a Q&A afterward, at a venue where she has appeared many times.
Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, alicegerrard.com, alicegerrardfilm.com
Jazz Series: New York Voices, with Camila Meza
Flip back to Tuesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read our interview with guitarist/singer Meza.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $48, $40, $34, $28 (plus fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, newyorkvoices.com, camilameza.com
Jordan Harman & Friends
If you’re into really good bands, don’t miss this. The brothers Allen, Jamiel (keys) and Janiah (bass), are on-board, as well as drummer Chris Blankenship, typically seen playing amazing guitar.
Details: 8 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, jordanharman.com
Matt Walsh and Tad Walters
Walsh is a frequent performer at Parkway, and always delivers quality. This time, he brings another North Carolina bluesman, guitarist and harmonica man Walters.
Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mattwalshmusic.net
Chasing Fall
Check out a Salem-based rock and Americana foursome.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, chasingfall.com
Isaac Hadden
Young Hadden picks and sings over looping grooves.
Details: 5 p.m. Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Free. 231-0120, innatvirginiatech.com, facebook.com/ilhadden
Love, Laughter & Lager
Comics Winston Hodges, Nick Guacheta, Jake Snyder, Zach White and Chaz Blevins bring the laughs to Chaos Mountain.
Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. $5. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, winstonhodges.com, twitter.com/nickguacheta
FRIDAY
Abingdon Sessions: Jill Andrews, with Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Sweet-singing Andrews, who first came to attention as part of the everybodyfields, has been a solo act for years, with a new CD and book project, “Thirties,” in the works.
Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $32, $25. abingdonmusicexperience.com, jillandrews.com, darinandbrookealdridge.com
The Earls of Leicester
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this band of bluegrass all-stars paying homage to Flatt & Scruggs.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37 advance, $42 day of show. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, earlsofleicester.net
The Freeway Jubilee
It’s the return of an Asheville, North Carolina, songwriters collective that plays Southern-fried rock and soul.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. freewayrevival.com
Jeff Todd Trio
Roanoke act employs soul-jazz and psychedelic-influenced grooves and melodies, with adventurous guitar out front.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, reverbnation.com/jefftoddtrio
Bailentine’s Day Benefit Concert for Roanoke Community Bail Fund
With Stimulator Jones, KA Bodies, Fhat Rob, Ann Artist, Gud Soundz, Catherine the Great, Tazzahol
A variety of acts gather to raise money for people who can’t afford to pay bail.
Details: 9 p.m. The Hope Center, Roanoke. $10 suggested donation. facebook.com/roanokejailsolidarity, stimulatorjones.bandcamp.com
Root 2 Music
With Britt Mistele
This duo combines Celtic fiddle with Delta-style Dobro for its own take on the blues.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, root2music.com
Conor & the Wild Hunt
It’s a night of folk, pop and Americana, from a Maryland band.
Details: 8 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, conorandthewildhunt.com
Valentines Day Concert: Souvenirs
Celebrate romance with a couples dinner menu and some folky Americana.
Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/souvenirsFB
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Steven Metz
Metz’s strong voice adds points to his contemporary Nashville-style songwriting.
Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. facebook.com/stevenmetzmusic
SATURDAY
Janis! A Celebration of the Life and Music of Janis Joplin
With Groova Scape, Mad Iguanas
Roanoke Valley bands gather to pay tribute to a star-crossed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member. Groova Scape singer Melissa McKinney can belt them out, on pitch.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $19. facebook.com/groovascapeband, themadiguanas.com
The Next Level at Sidewinders Presents: The Comedy Club
With Scott Angrave, Steve Caminiti, Roger Keiss
Sidewinders has its second-floor space finished, and is celebrating it with a comedy series. It starts with headliner Angrave, who has appeared on “The John Boy & Billy Big Show.”
Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $20 advance, $25 door. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, stevecaminiti.com
The Abingdon Sessions: Asleep at the Wheel
Ray Benson’s Texas-based, western-swinging band of musical all-stars is an Americana institution.
Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre. $42, $35. asleepatthewheel.com
Kyshona and the Shonettes
Kyshona Armstrong is a wonderful singer, with soul and blues music that will capture you.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Bedford Public Library. $15. 586-8911, friendsofbedfordlibrary.org, lynchburgtickets.com/kyshona, kyshona.com
Reverend Jack
Kentucky-based, Southern-inflected hard rockers Reverend Jack have opened shows for versatile hard-rock shredder John 5.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. facebook.com/realreverendjack
Lazy Man Dub Band
A busy Roanoke band keeps reggae out front.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. lazymandubband.com
Kendall Street Company
This popular jamband quintet started as a group of University of Virginia students.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, kendallstreetcompany.com
Haus of Schmitt
It’s Train Lovers Day at the museum, and the transportation museum has booked a group of arena rock revivalists to rock out you riders.
Details: 10 a.m. (2 p.m. music). Virginia Museum of Transportation, Roanoke. $10; $8 ages 13-18, ages 19-25 with student ID, 60-older; $6 3-12; free to members, 2-younger. 342-5670, vmt.org, facebook.com/hausofschmitt
Jeff Parker & Colin Ray
Experienced mandolin man Parker and up-and-coming guitarist Ray combine to lead this bluegrass band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. jeffparkerandcolinray.com
Aaron Oberg
Oberg, most often seen these days as part of Five Dollar Shake, is more than capable in a solo setting.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke
Virginia West
Abingdon duo of Toni Doman, KT Vandyke plays country, Americana and more.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, virginiawestband.com
Jane Gabrielle
Radar Rose frontwoman Gabrielle goes solo for this Love Local Gift & Farm Market gig.
Details: 9 a.m. (music at 10 a.m.) Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nurseries, 5881 Starkey Road, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, farm2tableva.com, reverbnation.com/rosetherebel
Travis Reigh Duo
Roots-rock and country songs from singer/guitarist Reigh.
Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/travisreighmusic
SUNDAY
Va-Va-Valentine’s Burlesque Show
Franki Boom-Boom, Bebe Demure, Cosma Nova, Polaris Van Samus, Honey Yvonne and others from the Out of Body Burlesque troupe do the va-va-voom.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $23, $25 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com
WEDNESDAY
Dirt Road Breakdown
Get an ear-hole full of gutbucket blues and roots music from Bob Chew and Lee Worley.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.