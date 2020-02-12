THURSDAY

“You Gave Me a Song: The Life and Music of Alice Gerrard”

Folk hero Gerrard herself hosts this documentary showing, with a Q&A afterward, at a venue where she has appeared many times. 

Details: 6:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, alicegerrard.com, alicegerrardfilm.com

Jazz Series: New York Voices, with Camila Meza

Details: 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, Roanoke. $48, $40, $34, $28 (plus fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org, newyorkvoices.com, camilameza.com

Jordan Harman & Friends

If you’re into really good bands, don’t miss this. The brothers Allen, Jamiel (keys) and Janiah (bass), are on-board, as well as drummer Chris Blankenship, typically seen playing amazing guitar.

Details: 8 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, jordanharman.com

Matt Walsh and Tad Walters

Walsh is a frequent performer at Parkway, and always delivers quality. This time, he brings another North Carolina bluesman, guitarist and harmonica man Walters.

Details: 5:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. Free. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, mattwalshmusic.net

Chasing Fall

Check out a Salem-based rock and Americana foursome.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6278, martinsdowntown.com, chasingfall.com

Isaac Hadden

Young Hadden picks and sings over looping grooves.

Details: 5 p.m. Inn at Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Free. 231-0120, innatvirginiatech.com, facebook.com/ilhadden

Love, Laughter & Lager

Comics Winston Hodges, Nick Guacheta, Jake Snyder, Zach White and Chaz Blevins bring the laughs to Chaos Mountain.

Details: 7 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing Co., Callaway. $5. 334-1600, chaosmountainbrewing.com, winstonhodges.com, twitter.com/nickguacheta

FRIDAY

Abingdon Sessions: Jill Andrews, with Darin & Brooke Aldridge

Sweet-singing Andrews, who first came to attention as part of the everybodyfields, has been a solo act for years, with a new CD and book project, “Thirties,” in the works.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre, Abingdon. $32, $25. abingdonmusicexperience.com, jillandrews.com, darinandbrookealdridge.com

The Earls of Leicester

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $37 advance, $42 day of show. 484-8277, harvester-music.com, earlsofleicester.net

The Freeway Jubilee

It’s the return of an Asheville, North Carolina, songwriters collective that plays Southern-fried rock and soul.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $5. freewayrevival.com

Jeff Todd Trio

Roanoke act employs soul-jazz and psychedelic-influenced grooves and melodies, with adventurous guitar out front.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, reverbnation.com/jefftoddtrio

Bailentine’s Day Benefit Concert for Roanoke Community Bail Fund

With Stimulator Jones, KA Bodies, Fhat Rob, Ann Artist, Gud Soundz, Catherine the Great, Tazzahol

A variety of acts gather to raise money for people who can’t afford to pay bail.

Details: 9 p.m. The Hope Center, Roanoke. $10 suggested donation. facebook.com/roanokejailsolidarity, stimulatorjones.bandcamp.com

Root 2 Music

With Britt Mistele

This duo combines Celtic fiddle with Delta-style Dobro for its own take on the blues.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke. Free (venue encourages donations to performers). 521-4507, root2music.com

Conor & the Wild Hunt

It’s a night of folk, pop and Americana, from a Maryland band.

Details: 8 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, conorandthewildhunt.com

Valentines Day Concert: Souvenirs

Celebrate romance with a couples dinner menu and some folky Americana.

Details: 7 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. $5. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, bit.ly/souvenirsFB

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Steven Metz

Metz’s strong voice adds points to his contemporary Nashville-style songwriting.

Details: 9:45 p.m. each night. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon. $8. facebook.com/stevenmetzmusic

SATURDAY

Janis! A Celebration of the Life and Music of Janis Joplin

With Groova Scape, Mad Iguanas

Roanoke Valley bands gather to pay tribute to a star-crossed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member. Groova Scape singer Melissa McKinney can belt them out, on pitch.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, Rocky Mount. $19. facebook.com/groovascapeband, themadiguanas.com

The Next Level at Sidewinders Presents: The Comedy Club

With Scott Angrave, Steve Caminiti, Roger Keiss

Sidewinders has its second-floor space finished, and is celebrating it with a comedy series. It starts with headliner Angrave, who has appeared on “The John Boy & Billy Big Show.”

Details: 8 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $20 advance, $25 door. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, stevecaminiti.com

The Abingdon Sessions: Asleep at the Wheel

Ray Benson’s Texas-based, western-swinging band of musical all-stars is an Americana institution.

Details: 8 p.m. Barter Theatre. $42, $35. asleepatthewheel.com

Kyshona and the Shonettes

Kyshona Armstrong is a wonderful singer, with soul and blues music that will capture you.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Bedford Public Library. $15. 586-8911, friendsofbedfordlibrary.org, lynchburgtickets.com/kyshona, kyshona.com

Reverend Jack

Kentucky-based, Southern-inflected hard rockers Reverend Jack have opened shows for versatile hard-rock shredder John 5.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $5. facebook.com/realreverendjack

Lazy Man Dub Band

A busy Roanoke band keeps reggae out front.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. lazymandubband.com

Kendall Street Company

This popular jamband quintet started as a group of University of Virginia students.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $8. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, kendallstreetcompany.com

Haus of Schmitt

It’s Train Lovers Day at the museum, and the transportation museum has booked a group of arena rock revivalists to rock out you riders.

Details: 10 a.m. (2 p.m. music). Virginia Museum of Transportation, Roanoke. $10; $8 ages 13-18, ages 19-25 with student ID, 60-older; $6 3-12; free to members, 2-younger. 342-5670, vmt.org, facebook.com/hausofschmitt

Jeff Parker & Colin Ray

Experienced mandolin man Parker and up-and-coming guitarist Ray combine to lead this bluegrass band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Floyd Country Store. $12 advance, $15 day of show. jeffparkerandcolinray.com

Aaron Oberg

Oberg, most often seen these days as part of Five Dollar Shake, is more than capable in a solo setting.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke

Virginia West

Abingdon duo of Toni Doman, KT Vandyke plays country, Americana and more.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, virginiawestband.com

Jane Gabrielle

Radar Rose frontwoman Gabrielle goes solo for this Love Local Gift & Farm Market gig.

Details: 9 a.m. (music at 10 a.m.) Farm to Table Roanoke at Greenbrier Nurseries, 5881 Starkey Road, Roanoke. Free. 989-2122, farm2tableva.com, reverbnation.com/rosetherebel

Travis Reigh Duo

Roots-rock and country songs from singer/guitarist Reigh.

Details: 9 p.m. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, Roanoke. $5. 774-8256, facebook.com/Roanokesroadhouse, facebook.com/travisreighmusic

SUNDAY

Va-Va-Valentine’s Burlesque Show

Franki Boom-Boom, Bebe Demure, Cosma Nova, Polaris Van Samus, Honey Yvonne and others from the Out of Body Burlesque troupe do the va-va-voom.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $12 advance, $15 day of show general admission; $20 floor seating; $23, $25 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com

WEDNESDAY

Dirt Road Breakdown

Get an ear-hole full of gutbucket blues and roots music from Bob Chew and Lee Worley.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. facebook.com/dirtroadbreakdown

