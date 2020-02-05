THURSDAY
Davy Knowles
Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about U.K. bluesman Knowles.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $24 advance, $29 day of show (plus fee). davyknowles.com
Doctor Ocular
Good vibes and tight grooves from a Johnson City, Tennessee, jamband.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6267, martinsdowntown.com, doctorocularband.com
Jordan Harman & Friends
This outstanding soul and blues man takes on a Thursday residency at Blue 5.
Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, ordanharman.com
Sine Wave Surfers present Wave Nite
Richmond-based Pixl Pyrmd, Spark Arrester, Electrobro and more bring the electronic jams.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/sinewavesurfers, soundcloud.com/pixlpyrmd
FRIDAY
Acoustic Syndicate
Asheville, North Carolina-based progressive bluegrass band is a hit on the festival circuit, including FloydFest, where the band returns in July. Hear some tight and fantastic musicianship.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage, Rocky Mount. $24 advance, $29 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, acousticsyndicate.com
The SteelDrivers
This Nashville, Tennessee, bluegrass outfit goes through lead singers, and they’re all great. Kevin Damrell is the latest. If you don’t have your ticket already, sorry.
Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall. SOLD OUT. jeffcenter.org, thesteeldrivers.com
Dale Watson and His Lonestars
True twang Texas honky-tonk from Watson, now Memphis-based, and band.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, West Virginia. $30, $28.50, $25, $23.75. 304-645-7917, carnegiehallwv.org, dalewatson.com
Disco Risque
With Litz
It’s a funk-rock and jam double-header from two well-established bands.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. discorisque.com, funkylitzmusic.com
Abbey Road LIVE!
Two sets of the Beatles’ music, including a hit-to-quit performance of “Abbey Road.”
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $40, $22. abbeyroadlive.com
Radar Rose Trio
Jane Gabrielle’s longtime folk-rock act plays a pared-down Schooners show. The band has a new record on the way, Gabrielle says.
Details: 8 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, facebook.com/RadarRose
Leftover Biscuits
Hear old-time and bluegrass music from some Southwest Virginia pickers and singers.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/OffCenterOldTimeBand
Jerry Wimmer Trio
The Worx front man Wimmer’s band trucks in both music and a bit of comedy.
Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5. 489-5600, ippys.info, jerrywimmertrio.com
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Clayton Mann
Nashville-based country performer Mann releases his debut EP, “Make a Name,” this month.
Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, claytonmann.net
SATURDAY
Dori Freeman & Scott Freeman
Galax resident Dori Freeman recently released her third album, “Every Single Star.” Her pop, Scott Freeman, backs her at the country store. Her lovely voice, family harmonies and strong songs are in store.
Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dorifreeman.com
Messenger Legacy: Art Blakey Centennial
Drummer Ralph Peterson, whose playing sounds and feels just great, leads this act. Flip back to read more in Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music.
Details: 9 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall. $30 (plus fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org/messenger, ralphpetersonmusic.virb.com/messenger-legacy
Mark Schatz
Brilliant, bass-playing sideman (Tony Rice, Bela Fleck, Linda Ronstadt, Nickel Creek, Claire Lynch Band) plays banjo, dances, sings, tells stories, does the hambone and more in a solo performance.
Details: 8 p.m. Historic Pine Tavern, Floyd. Free (tips encouraged). thepinetavern.com, floydmusicschool@gmail.com, markschatz.net
Black Jacket Symphony
These rock music chameleons from Birmingham, Alabama, return to Berglund’s theater to play Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy” album.
Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $30, $25, $5 parking. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, blackjacketsymphony.com
Bob Marley Birthday Bash: Lazy Man Dub Band, Music Road Co
It’s an annual, guaranteed good time when Lazy Man Dub Band puts on its Marley bash.
Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. lazymandubband.com, musicroadco.com
South Hill Banks
With The Grass is Dead
Richmond-based jam-grass from the headliner. The opener, from South Florida, puts its spin on bluegrass-adjacent Grateful Dead music.
Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10. southhillbanks.com, grassisdead.com
Mad Iguanas
Strong original jams from a Salem foursome with a devoted following.
Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, themadiguanas.com
John Wilson & Friends
Acoustic-picking English songwriter John Wilson joins forces with Sally Walker and Michael Kovick.
Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free.
Elliott Humphries
Check out an acoustic-picking folk-rocker from Burlington, North Carolina.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/elliotthumphriesmusic
MONDAY
Joan Osborne
Look to Saturday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $62, $47 (plus fee). joanosborne.com
TUESDAY
Po’ Ramblin' Boys
Don’t let this show fall off your radar. A bluegrass band formed at a Sevierville, Tennessee, moonshine distillery received a Grammy nomination for its 2019 album, “Toils, Tears & Trouble.”
Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. $10 via bit.ly/poramblintix. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, theporamblinboys.com
Art Garfunkel
Formerly one-half of Simon & Garfunkel, this ace singer is an actor and author, too. Tickets sold out quickly.
Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. SOLD OUT. artgarfunkel.com
New River Blues Society Presents Wallace Coleman
Tennessee man Coleman is a blues cat who played harmonica with Guitar Slim and Robert Johnson stepson Robert Jr. Lockwood. Great guitarist Billy Crawford leads his longtime friend Coleman’s backing band.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. $3, $2 for New River Blues Society members with ID. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety, wallacecoleman.com
Seph Custer
Folk-rocking multi-instrumentalist Custer grabs a Tuesday night at Martin’s.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. sephcustermusic.com
WEDNESDAY
5 Points Music Benefits: Benefit for SARA Roanoke, with The SHE Collective
Singers, pickers and songwriters from among the Roanoke area’s woman, nonbinary, and gender-expansive community gather to raise money through music for Roanoke’s Sexual Assault Response and Awareness organization.
Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 general admission; $15, $12 floor-level seats; $25 and $23 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/SHEroanoke, sararoanoke.org
Root Shock
Dig into reggae-adjacent pop, rock and funk music from a Syracuse, New York, band featuring singer Jessica Brown.
Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. rootshockmusic.com
