THURSDAY

Davy Knowles

Flip back to Wednesday’s Extra to read more about U.K. bluesman Knowles.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center. $24 advance, $29 day of show (plus fee). davyknowles.com

Doctor Ocular

Good vibes and tight grooves from a Johnson City, Tennessee, jamband.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown, Roanoke. Free. 985-6267, martinsdowntown.com, doctorocularband.com

Jordan Harman & Friends

This outstanding soul and blues man takes on a Thursday residency at Blue 5.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Blue 5 Restaurant, Roanoke. Free. 904-5338, blue5restaurant.com, ordanharman.com

Sine Wave Surfers present Wave Nite

Richmond-based Pixl Pyrmd, Spark Arrester, Electrobro and more bring the electronic jams.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor, Blacksburg. $5. 951-1393, themilkparlorblacksburg.com, facebook.com/sinewavesurfers, soundcloud.com/pixlpyrmd

FRIDAY

Acoustic Syndicate

Asheville, North Carolina-based progressive bluegrass band is a hit on the festival circuit, including FloydFest, where the band returns in July. Hear some tight and fantastic musicianship.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester Performance Center, downstairs “Landing Pad” stage, Rocky Mount. $24 advance, $29 day of show (plus fee). 484-8277, harvester-music.com, acousticsyndicate.com

The SteelDrivers

This Nashville, Tennessee, bluegrass outfit goes through lead singers, and they’re all great. Kevin Damrell is the latest. If you don’t have your ticket already, sorry.

Details: 8 p.m. Jefferson Center, Shaftman Performance Hall. SOLD OUT. jeffcenter.org, thesteeldrivers.com

Dale Watson and His Lonestars

True twang Texas honky-tonk from Watson, now Memphis-based, and band.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Carnegie Hall, Lewisburg, West Virginia. $30, $28.50, $25, $23.75. 304-645-7917, carnegiehallwv.org, dalewatson.com

Disco Risque

With Litz

It’s a funk-rock and jam double-header from two well-established bands.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s Downtown. $8. discorisque.com, funkylitzmusic.com

Abbey Road LIVE!

Two sets of the Beatles’ music, including a hit-to-quit performance of “Abbey Road.”

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $40, $22. abbeyroadlive.com

Radar Rose Trio

Jane Gabrielle’s longtime folk-rock act plays a pared-down Schooners show. The band has a new record on the way, Gabrielle says.

Details: 8 p.m. Schooners, Roanoke. $5. 563-4956, facebook.com/RadarRose

Leftover Biscuits

Hear old-time and bluegrass music from some Southwest Virginia pickers and singers.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse, Floyd. Free. 745-6836, facebook.com/DogtownRoadhouse, facebook.com/OffCenterOldTimeBand

Jerry Wimmer Trio

The Worx front man Wimmer’s band trucks in both music and a bit of comedy.

Details: 9:30 p.m. Ippy’s, Rocky Mount. $5. 489-5600, ippys.info, jerrywimmertrio.com

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Clayton Mann

Nashville-based country performer Mann releases his debut EP, “Make a Name,” this month.

Details: 9:45 p.m. Sidewinders Steak House and Saloon, Roanoke. $8. 904-2777, sidewindersaloon.com, claytonmann.net

SATURDAY

Dori Freeman & Scott Freeman

Galax resident Dori Freeman recently released her third album, “Every Single Star.” Her pop, Scott Freeman, backs her at the country store. Her lovely voice, family harmonies and strong songs are in store.

Details: 7:30 p.m. The Floyd Country Store, Floyd. $12 advance, $15 day of show. 745-4563, floydcountrystore.com, dorifreeman.com

Messenger Legacy: Art Blakey Centennial

Drummer Ralph Peterson, whose playing sounds and feels just great, leads this act. Flip back to read more in Wednesday’s Extra or visit roanoke.com/entertainment/music.

Details: 9 p.m. Jefferson Center, Fostek Hall. $30 (plus fee). 345-2550, jeffcenter.org/messenger, ralphpetersonmusic.virb.com/messenger-legacy

Mark Schatz

Brilliant, bass-playing sideman (Tony Rice, Bela Fleck, Linda Ronstadt, Nickel Creek, Claire Lynch Band) plays banjo, dances, sings, tells stories, does the hambone and more in a solo performance.

Details: 8 p.m. Historic Pine Tavern, Floyd. Free (tips encouraged). thepinetavern.com, floydmusicschool@gmail.com, markschatz.net

Black Jacket Symphony

These rock music chameleons from Birmingham, Alabama, return to Berglund’s theater to play Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy” album.

Details: 8 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, Roanoke. $30, $25, $5 parking. 853-5483, theberglundcenter.com, blackjacketsymphony.com

Bob Marley Birthday Bash: Lazy Man Dub Band, Music Road Co

It’s an annual, guaranteed good time when Lazy Man Dub Band puts on its Marley bash.

Details: 10 p.m. Martin’s. $10. lazymandubband.com, musicroadco.com

South Hill Banks

With The Grass is Dead

Richmond-based jam-grass from the headliner. The opener, from South Florida, puts its spin on bluegrass-adjacent Grateful Dead music.

Details: 10 p.m. The Milk Parlor. $10. southhillbanks.com, grassisdead.com

Mad Iguanas

Strong original jams from a Salem foursome with a devoted following.

Details: 6 p.m. Big Lick Brewing Co., Roanoke. Free. 562-8383, biglickbrewingco.com, themadiguanas.com

John Wilson & Friends

Acoustic-picking English songwriter John Wilson joins forces with Sally Walker and Michael Kovick.

Details: 8 p.m. Dogtown Roadhouse. Free.

Elliott Humphries

Check out an acoustic-picking folk-rocker from Burlington, North Carolina.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage, Roanoke. Free. 685-2012, starrhill.com/roanoke, facebook.com/elliotthumphriesmusic

MONDAY

Joan Osborne

Look to Saturday’s Extra or roanoke.com/entertainment/music to read more about this show.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. $62, $47 (plus fee). joanosborne.com

TUESDAY

Po’ Ramblin' Boys

Don’t let this show fall off your radar. A bluegrass band formed at a Sevierville, Tennessee, moonshine distillery received a Grammy nomination for its 2019 album, “Toils, Tears & Trouble.”

Details: 6:30 p.m. Parkway Brewing Co., Salem. $10 via bit.ly/poramblintix. 314-8234, parkwaybrewing.com, theporamblinboys.com

Art Garfunkel

Formerly one-half of Simon & Garfunkel, this ace singer is an actor and author, too. Tickets sold out quickly.

Details: 8 p.m. Harvester. SOLD OUT. artgarfunkel.com

New River Blues Society Presents Wallace Coleman

Tennessee man Coleman is a blues cat who played harmonica with Guitar Slim and Robert Johnson stepson Robert Jr. Lockwood. Great guitarist Billy Crawford leads his longtime friend Coleman’s backing band.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Fatback Soul Shack, Christiansburg. $3, $2 for New River Blues Society members with ID. 251-3182, fatbacksoulshack.com, facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety, wallacecoleman.com

Seph Custer

Folk-rocking multi-instrumentalist Custer grabs a Tuesday night at Martin’s.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. sephcustermusic.com

WEDNESDAY

5 Points Music Benefits: Benefit for SARA Roanoke, with The SHE Collective

Singers, pickers and songwriters from among the Roanoke area’s woman, nonbinary, and gender-expansive community gather to raise money through music for Roanoke’s Sexual Assault Response and Awareness organization.

Details: 7:30 p.m. 5 Points Music Sanctuary, Roanoke. $10 general admission; $15, $12 floor-level seats; $25 and $23 mezzanine. 5pointsmusic.com, facebook.com/SHEroanoke, sararoanoke.org

Root Shock

Dig into reggae-adjacent pop, rock and funk music from a Syracuse, New York, band featuring singer Jessica Brown.

Details: 9 p.m. Martin’s. Free. rootshockmusic.com

Tags

Load comments