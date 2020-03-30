Memorial Day weekend is too soon to put on a music festival, Rooster Walk organizers have decided.
In an email sent to tickets holders and others today, festival leaders Johnny Buck, William Baptist and Rooster Walk's board of directors said that the event's 12th incarnation is postponed to May 27-30 2021, due to concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We are heartbroken that we won’t get to see you at Pop’s Farm this spring, but ultimately the health and safety of all involved with the festival is our top priority," the email reads. "Like everyone, we’re hoping daily life will be getting back to 'normal' by the late summer/fall, but we’ve decided there are too many unknowns, and therefore too much risk, to try to put on Rooster Walk later this year. We are hoping to host several live concerts at Pop’s in the late summer/fall, with on-site camping, if it’s safe to do so. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for updates on that front."
Rooster Walk 12 was to feature The Infamous Stringdusters, Melvin Seals & JGB, Fruition, BIG Something, Yarn, The Vegabonds, Big Daddy Love, Spafford, NO BS! Brass Band, Kitchen Dwellers, Cris Jacobs Band, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Crawford & Power Sexbruise? and more.
The cancellation will be difficult financially for the non-profit organization, whose key purpose is to provide scholarships to Martinsville-area students. The organizers asked patrons to donate the cost of their tickets, if possible.
"We know everyone is hurting right now, and we respect the fact that some patrons may NEED a refund," the message read. "For those who can make do without asking for a refund, we humbly ask that you do us that HUGE favor because it might be the difference in our ability to put on a couple fall events instead of strictly going into 'survival mode.'"
If you don't choose a refund, your tickets will be good for 2021's festival, with no price increase.
For refunds, email info@roosterwalk.com with REFUND in the subject line by 5 pm eastern time, April 17th, and tell organizers which tickets you want refunded. You will receive a full refund, minus ticketing service fees.
If you choose to donate your ticket money, email email info@roosterwalk.com with DONATION in the subject line. "We are a 501c3 nonprofit, and we will send you a tax donation letter for your records," the message reads.
