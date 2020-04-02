Ronnie Lee Bailey photo.jpg

Catherine The Great

 Ronnie Lee Bailey

Venues around Southwest Virginia are shifting to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.

MOSS VAULT PERFORMANCE

Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

Watch archival footage from a Feb. 26, 2016, performance by The Knights and Gil Shaham. Performance available Monday, 5 p.m. through Wednesday, 11:59 p.m. at artscenter.vt.edu/performances/moss-vault.html.

VIRTUAL SALON CHATS

Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg

n What first lit your arts spark? Friday, noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. Share memories of art that inspired you in this virtual chat. Moderated by Margaret Lawrence, director of programming.

n Creativity and You. Monday, 2 to 3 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. Musicians, dancers, visual artists and other creative types are invited to talk about times they took creative risks. Moderated by Jon Catherwood-Ginn, associate director of programming.

n What do you collect? Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. It could be a music collection or bobble-head dolls. Tell us about it during this virtual show-and-tell session. Moderated by Meggin Hicklin, exhibitions program manager, and Sarah Johnson, program manager.

Sessions are limited to 10 participants and registration is required. Register online at artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/virtual-chats.html, and you will receive a Zoom link via email.

TAUBMAN LIVESTREAMS AND VIDEOS

Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke

n Friday, 10:30 a.m.: “Strolling into Art” reading of “Today I Feel Silly” by Jaime Lee Curtis; 2 p.m.: “Artful Journeys” tutorial: Create an Art Dog.

n Saturday, 10:30 a.m.: “Artwork Spotlight” on a permanent collection painting by American Impressionist Theodore Robinson; 2 p.m.: “Exhibition Spotlight: HUNTOPIA Tablescape” looks at the table arrangements in Hunt Slonem’s installation.

n Thursday, 10:30 a.m.: “Young at Art,” create and color your own (paper) shoes.

For more information, visit taubmanmuseum.org/virtual-classes-and-tours; Facebook Live: facebook.com/pg/TaubmanMuseum/videos; Instagram: instagram.com/taubmanmuseum; or YouTube: https://bit.ly/390wj9m.

ZOO ANIMAL VIDEOS

Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke

Educational videos about animals in the zoo’s collection for all ages. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. at facebook.com/MillMountainZoo.

KIDS’ MUSEUM ACTIVITIES

Kids Square, Roanoke

Videos featuring activities for children and families. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. on Facebook Live (facebook.com/pg/kidssquareatcenter/videos).

REMOTE MUSIC LAB WORKSHOPS

The Music Lab at Jefferson Center, Roanoke

Videos related to the Music Lab curriculum with interactive Q&A sessions. Thursday and Tuesday at facebook.com/jeffersoncenter.

CLASSIC PIANO VIDEOS

Pianist Erica Sipes of Roanoke County posts daily videos of her Bach practice sessions at 9 a.m. at twitter.com/ericasipes.

VIDEO GAME PLAY

Roanoke Starcade, Roanoke

Starcade employee McKenzi Sirrihya Vail plays various arcade games at noon Monday through Saturday at Facebook Live (facebook.com/pg/roastarcade/videos).

THEATER INSTRUCTION

Roanoke Children’s Theatre

Videos with live at-home theater instruction for all ages, including choreography, rehearsal of musical numbers, prop making and more. Monday-Friday, noon, at facebook.com/roanokechildrenstheatre (search hashtag #RCTathome).

HISTORY EXHIBITION AND LECTURES

Historical Society of Western Virginia, Roanoke

Standing features include a virtual tour of “Light & Shadow: Photographs by Jimmy Deck” (https://bit.ly/3dCvIP3) and the Kegley Lecture series (http://bit.ly/2xagPTm).

HISTORY LECTURES

Salem Museum, Salem

n Friday, 3 p.m. Assistant director Alex Burke will explore the surprising stories behind Salem landmarks and locations.

n Wednesday, 3 p.m. Burke will explore the stories behind some of the most curious artifacts in the museum’s collections.

For information, visit Facebook (facebook.com/SalemMuseumVA); YouTube (bit.ly/2UuTm8q); or salemmuseum.org/visits-by-video-history-all-around-us.

SOUNDS OF THE MOUNTAINS MUSIC AND STORY FESTIVAL

Camp Bethel’s annual storytelling festival had to be canceled, but the guest storytellers — Andy Offutt Irwin, Kim Weitkamp, Regi Carpenter and Tim Lowry — will post videos on Saturday as part of a virtual show. One of the video performances will be geared toward elementary school-aged children. Visit soundsofthemountains.org or bit.ly/39sYSfS.

WOMEN WORKING WITH CLAY ONLINE EXHIBITION

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University, Roanoke

Featuring 50 works by 50 women artists, the exhibition celebrates stories, memories and accomplishments of women in the field of ceramics. PDFs of catalogs of the museum’s past art exhibitions can be downloaded at Hollins.edu/museum/exhibits/publications. Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m., at facebook.com/eleanordwilsonmuseum; and Instagram: @eleanordwilsonmuseum.

ARTIST SESSIONS

Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation, Blacksburg

Video interviews and performances featuring New River Valley artists at noon Wednesday at blacksburgmuseum.org and facebook.com/blacksburghistory.

ROCK TO THE RESCUE: HARDRIVE CREW

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

Party band with a deep playlist’s show debuted on Wednesday, with replays set for every night till Tuesday. Free show; donations encouraged, via drpepperpark.com, to benefit downtown businesses. Friday-Tuesday, 7 p.m., at YouTube.com Blue Ridge PBS Streaming: bit.ly/BlueRidgePBS-streaming.

FRIDAY NIGHT JAMBOREE: HEATHER & TONY MABE AND FRIENDS, JESSE SMATHER

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Members of Junior Sisk’s band and Lonesome River Band perform. Donation-based. Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Facebook Live (facebook.com/floydcountrystore).

CJ’S (ONLINE) HOUSE CONCERTS: CATHERINE THE GREAT

Concert host CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation will split the donations with award-winning songwriter Catherine Backus. The Ashland-based foundation gives financial support to the families of children with chronic, life-threatening illnesses. Friday, 7 p.m. at Facebook Live (bit.ly/Backus-CJs-event).

THE DEAD RECKONING & FRIENDS CONCERT

Parkway Brewing Co., Salem

Grateful Dead tribute act has many musically talented friends. Donation-based. Friday, 7 p.m. at Facebook Live (facebook.com/parkwaybrewingcompany).

JOSH MARLOWE CONCERT

Singer/guitarist Marlowe is playing about 15 requests from Facebook at his kitchen table, and his request is that you donate to your favorite cause. Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Facebook Live (facebook.com/josh.marlowe).

ISAAC HADDEN & FRIENDS CONCERT

Jam-leaning regional supergroup reconvenes. Donation-based. Sunday, 7 p.m. at Facebook Live (facebook.com/parkwaybrewingcompany).

ROCK TO THE RESCUE: FIVE DOLLAR SHAKE

Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke

Rock band of Roanoke-area all-stars. Free show; donations encouraged, via drpepperpark.com, to benefit downtown businesses. Wednesday-Tuesday, 7 p.m. at YouTube.com Blue Ridge PBS Streaming: bit.ly/BlueRidgePBS-streaming.

Tags

Load comments