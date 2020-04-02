Venues around Southwest Virginia are shifting to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.
MOSS VAULT PERFORMANCE
Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg
Watch archival footage from a Feb. 26, 2016, performance by The Knights and Gil Shaham. Performance available Monday, 5 p.m. through Wednesday, 11:59 p.m. at artscenter.vt.edu/performances/moss-vault.html.
VIRTUAL SALON CHATS
Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg
n What first lit your arts spark? Friday, noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. Share memories of art that inspired you in this virtual chat. Moderated by Margaret Lawrence, director of programming.
n Creativity and You. Monday, 2 to 3 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. Musicians, dancers, visual artists and other creative types are invited to talk about times they took creative risks. Moderated by Jon Catherwood-Ginn, associate director of programming.
n What do you collect? Tuesday, noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. It could be a music collection or bobble-head dolls. Tell us about it during this virtual show-and-tell session. Moderated by Meggin Hicklin, exhibitions program manager, and Sarah Johnson, program manager.
Sessions are limited to 10 participants and registration is required. Register online at artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/virtual-chats.html, and you will receive a Zoom link via email.
TAUBMAN LIVESTREAMS AND VIDEOS
Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke
n Friday, 10:30 a.m.: “Strolling into Art” reading of “Today I Feel Silly” by Jaime Lee Curtis; 2 p.m.: “Artful Journeys” tutorial: Create an Art Dog.
n Saturday, 10:30 a.m.: “Artwork Spotlight” on a permanent collection painting by American Impressionist Theodore Robinson; 2 p.m.: “Exhibition Spotlight: HUNTOPIA Tablescape” looks at the table arrangements in Hunt Slonem’s installation.
n Thursday, 10:30 a.m.: “Young at Art,” create and color your own (paper) shoes.
For more information, visit taubmanmuseum.org/virtual-classes-and-tours; Facebook Live: facebook.com/pg/TaubmanMuseum/videos; Instagram: instagram.com/taubmanmuseum; or YouTube: https://bit.ly/390wj9m.
ZOO ANIMAL VIDEOS
Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke
Educational videos about animals in the zoo’s collection for all ages. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. at facebook.com/MillMountainZoo.
KIDS’ MUSEUM ACTIVITIES
Kids Square, Roanoke
Videos featuring activities for children and families. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. on Facebook Live (facebook.com/pg/kidssquareatcenter/videos).
REMOTE MUSIC LAB WORKSHOPS
The Music Lab at Jefferson Center, Roanoke
Videos related to the Music Lab curriculum with interactive Q&A sessions. Thursday and Tuesday at facebook.com/jeffersoncenter.
CLASSIC PIANO VIDEOS
Pianist Erica Sipes of Roanoke County posts daily videos of her Bach practice sessions at 9 a.m. at twitter.com/ericasipes.
VIDEO GAME PLAY
Roanoke Starcade, Roanoke
Starcade employee McKenzi Sirrihya Vail plays various arcade games at noon Monday through Saturday at Facebook Live (facebook.com/pg/roastarcade/videos).
THEATER INSTRUCTION
Roanoke Children’s Theatre
Videos with live at-home theater instruction for all ages, including choreography, rehearsal of musical numbers, prop making and more. Monday-Friday, noon, at facebook.com/roanokechildrenstheatre (search hashtag #RCTathome).
HISTORY EXHIBITION AND LECTURES
Historical Society of Western Virginia, Roanoke
Standing features include a virtual tour of “Light & Shadow: Photographs by Jimmy Deck” (https://bit.ly/3dCvIP3) and the Kegley Lecture series (http://bit.ly/2xagPTm).
HISTORY LECTURES
Salem Museum, Salem
n Friday, 3 p.m. Assistant director Alex Burke will explore the surprising stories behind Salem landmarks and locations.
n Wednesday, 3 p.m. Burke will explore the stories behind some of the most curious artifacts in the museum’s collections.
For information, visit Facebook (facebook.com/SalemMuseumVA); YouTube (bit.ly/2UuTm8q); or salemmuseum.org/visits-by-video-history-all-around-us.
SOUNDS OF THE MOUNTAINS MUSIC AND STORY FESTIVAL
Camp Bethel’s annual storytelling festival had to be canceled, but the guest storytellers — Andy Offutt Irwin, Kim Weitkamp, Regi Carpenter and Tim Lowry — will post videos on Saturday as part of a virtual show. One of the video performances will be geared toward elementary school-aged children. Visit soundsofthemountains.org or bit.ly/39sYSfS.
WOMEN WORKING WITH CLAY ONLINE EXHIBITION
Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University, Roanoke
Featuring 50 works by 50 women artists, the exhibition celebrates stories, memories and accomplishments of women in the field of ceramics. PDFs of catalogs of the museum’s past art exhibitions can be downloaded at Hollins.edu/museum/exhibits/publications. Sunday and Tuesday, 10 a.m., at facebook.com/eleanordwilsonmuseum; and Instagram: @eleanordwilsonmuseum.
ARTIST SESSIONS
Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation, Blacksburg
Video interviews and performances featuring New River Valley artists at noon Wednesday at blacksburgmuseum.org and facebook.com/blacksburghistory.
ROCK TO THE RESCUE: HARDRIVE CREW
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
Party band with a deep playlist’s show debuted on Wednesday, with replays set for every night till Tuesday. Free show; donations encouraged, via drpepperpark.com, to benefit downtown businesses. Friday-Tuesday, 7 p.m., at YouTube.com Blue Ridge PBS Streaming: bit.ly/BlueRidgePBS-streaming.
FRIDAY NIGHT JAMBOREE: HEATHER & TONY MABE AND FRIENDS, JESSE SMATHER
The Floyd Country Store, Floyd
Members of Junior Sisk’s band and Lonesome River Band perform. Donation-based. Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Facebook Live (facebook.com/floydcountrystore).
CJ’S (ONLINE) HOUSE CONCERTS: CATHERINE THE GREAT
Concert host CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation will split the donations with award-winning songwriter Catherine Backus. The Ashland-based foundation gives financial support to the families of children with chronic, life-threatening illnesses. Friday, 7 p.m. at Facebook Live (bit.ly/Backus-CJs-event).
THE DEAD RECKONING & FRIENDS CONCERT
Parkway Brewing Co., Salem
Grateful Dead tribute act has many musically talented friends. Donation-based. Friday, 7 p.m. at Facebook Live (facebook.com/parkwaybrewingcompany).
JOSH MARLOWE CONCERT
Singer/guitarist Marlowe is playing about 15 requests from Facebook at his kitchen table, and his request is that you donate to your favorite cause. Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Facebook Live (facebook.com/josh.marlowe).
ISAAC HADDEN & FRIENDS CONCERT
Jam-leaning regional supergroup reconvenes. Donation-based. Sunday, 7 p.m. at Facebook Live (facebook.com/parkwaybrewingcompany).
ROCK TO THE RESCUE: FIVE DOLLAR SHAKE
Dr Pepper Park, Roanoke
Rock band of Roanoke-area all-stars. Free show; donations encouraged, via drpepperpark.com, to benefit downtown businesses. Wednesday-Tuesday, 7 p.m. at YouTube.com Blue Ridge PBS Streaming: bit.ly/BlueRidgePBS-streaming.
