Venues around Southwest Virginia are shifting to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.
VIRTUAL OPEN MIC NIGHT
At least seven performers including Indian Run String Band, Catherine The Great and JoJo Stockton live-stream via Zoom to raise money to get personal protective equipment for Roanoke Valley health care organizations. Donation-based at linktr.ee/swva.covidresponse. 5 p.m. Friday, streaming from Zoom (https://virginiatech.zoom.us/j/98614060567 Meeting ID: 986 1406 0567; call in one-tap mobile +19294362866, 98614060567#)
HOPPIE VAUGHAN & THE MINISTERS OF SOUL
Strong songcraft and musicianship from a vintage-style blues, soul (naturally) and R&B band. Donation-based via harvester-music.com/friends-of-the-harvester. 8 p.m. Friday, from Harvester Performance Center. Streaming at Facebook Live (facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter).
RUSS RENTLER WITH CAMELA WIDAD
Rentler, a retired doctor, is an instrumentalist who has performed and recorded with folkie John Gorka. Donation-based. 7:30 p.m. Friday, via host Third Street Coffeehouse. Streaming at Facebook Live (bit.ly/thirdstreetFB).
THE WORX
Southwest Virginia’s premier party band live streams from Harvester. Donation-based via harvester-music.com/friends-of-the-harvester. 8 p.m. Saturday, from Harvester Performance Center. Streaming at Facebook Live (facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter).
WILL FARMER
Americana with soul from a stalwart picker and singer. Donation-based via paypal.com/paypalme2/drivefor55. 7 p.m. Sunday, from The Spot on Kirk. Streaming at Facebook Live (bit.ly/farmer-theSpot).
ADAM MARKHAM AND KYLE FORRY
Two singer-songwriters with deep catalogs join forces. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, from Fork in the Alley (facebook.com/ForkintheAlley).
PLAY AT HOME CONCERT SERIES
The free streaming series from Berglund Center continues with the Jared Stout Band (7 p.m. Friday) and Orange Culture (7 p.m. Wednesday). Facebook Live: facebook.com/theberglundcenter and instagram.com/berglundctr.
MOSS VAULT PERFORMANCE
The Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg shares archival footage from the Nov. 30, 2018, performance by Martha Redbone, whose work blends folk, country, Piedmont blues, gospel, bluegrass, soul and traditional American Indian music.
Performance available 5 p.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at artscenter.vt.edu/performances/moss-vault.html.
TAUBMAN LIVESTREAMS AND VIDEOS
n 10:30 a.m. Friday: “Strolling into Art” reading of “If You Give a Cat a Cupcake” by Laura Numeroff and Felicia Bond
n 6 p.m. Saturday: “Elevated Coloring Sheets” art tutorial
For details, visit taubmanmuseum.org.
OPERA SINGER INTERVIEWS
Noon Fridays. Opera Roanoke interviews opera singers and designer on influences, inspirations and behind-the-scenes experiences. Audience questions encouraged. facebook.com/operaroanoke; instagram.com/operaroanoke
ONLINE ART WORKSHOPS
Olin Hall Galleries in Salem is offering video workshops as part of its “Curator Off Duty” programming, with videos from Roanoke County artist Simone Paterson, Aaron Dykstra with the Maker’s Foundation and a forthcoming studio visit and painting workshop with Salem artist Kyra Hinton. The videos can be found at instagram.com/olinhallgalleries, facebook.com/Olinhallgalleries and youtube.com/channel/UCSbqQTPP6053KGicON17Yzg).
VIRTUAL AUTHOR EVENT WITH LEE SMITH
Author Lee Smith will discuss her new book “Blue Marlin” and the writing life. 4 p.m. Tuesday, from Book No Further in Roanoke. $5 event cost includes $5 coupon code for store purchase; admission free with advance purchase of “Blue Marlin.” For more information, visit booknofurther.com.
SALEM MUSEUM HISTORY LECTURES
n 3 p.m. Friday. Assistant director Alex Burke will explore the surprising stories behind Salem landmarks and locations.
n 3 p.m. Wednesday. Burke will explore the stories behind some of the most curious artifacts in the museum’s collections.
For details, visit salemmuseum.org.
EARTH DAY ONLINE UNIVERSITY
Celebrate Earth Day online with an all-day virtual university on Wednesday. Every 15 minutes or so, RIDE Solutions will share a video by a local, regional or national authority on an area of sustainability. To sign up for alerts, visit ridesolutions.org/earthdayonline.
