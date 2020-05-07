Venues around Southwest Virginia are shifting to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.
BERGLUND PLAY AT HOME SERIES: THE ANTECEDENTS
Original Americana-rock band from Pulaski with strong playing, vocals. Donation-based. Friday, 7 p.m. via Berglund Center stream. Facebook Live (facebook.com/theberglundcenter) and Instagram (instagram.com/berglundctr).
FRIDAY NIGHT JAMBOREE: BACK-STEP
Old-time music streaming onto your home dance floor. Donation-based. Friday, 7:30 p.m. via Floyd Country Store. Facebook Live: facebook.com/floydcountrystore.
KAT MILLS
Mills brands her style of music as soul-folk. Donation-based via Venmo @thekatmillsshow or paypal.me/thekatmillsshow. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Live: facebook.com/katmillsmusic.
ROCK TO THE RESCUE AT DR PEPPER PARK: JUICE
Classic rockers took the stage for a pre-recorded concert at Dr Pepper Park, to benefit downtown businesses affected by COVID-19 closings. Donation-based via drpepperpark.com. Friday-Tuesday, 7 p.m. Blue Ridge PBS Streaming: bit.ly/DrPepper-rocktorescue.
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM LIVE: FUZZY LOGIC
Country and rock variety band hits the Harvester’s stage for virtual action. Donation-based, to the band and to uwrv.org/franklin-county. Friday, 8 p.m. via Harvester Performance Center. Facebook Live (facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter) and Cable 12.
BETSY BIESENBACH AND JOY TRU
Folk musicians share a bill. Donation-based, Friday, 7:30 p.m. from Third Street Coffeehouse. Facebook Live: bit.ly/thirdstreetFB.
VIRTUAL ROAD TO FLOYDFEST FOR KIDS FEAT. SARA ERNST
Central Virginia-based artist, illustrator and musician does a special show for the kids of FloydFest. Donation-based at PayPal: wildpicklepress@gmail.com | Venmo: Sara-Ernst-15. Saturday, 3 p.m. Facebook Live: facebook.com/FloydFestVA.
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM LIVE: JOJO STOCKTON
Blues, soul, R&B, throwback and modern. Donation-based: Venmo @Jojo-Stockton and uwrv.org/franklin-county. Saturday, 8 p.m. via Harvester Performance Center. Facebook Live (facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter) and Cable 12.
BERGLUND PLAY AT HOME SERIES: JASON LONG
Acoustic, bluesy Americana-style music from a solo performer. Donation-based. Friday, 7 p.m. via Berglund Center stream. Facebook Live (facebook.com/theberglundcenter) and Instagram (instagram.com/berglundctr).
NRBS LIVE STREAM SERIES: SAM SLAUGHTER
A New River Blues Society stalwart performs. Donation-based via Venmo @sslaughtermusic and paypal.me/sslaughtermusic. Monday, 8 p.m. Facebook Live: facebook.com/nrvBluesSociety.
VIRTUAL ROAD TO FLOYDFEST FEAT. CASEY NOEL
Folk-Americana singer from Greensboro, North Carolina, is part of FloydFest’s On The Rise series. Donation-based via Venmo:@caseyperkins | Paypal.Me@caseynoelmusic. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Live: facebook.com/FloydFestVA.
ROCK TO THE RESCUE AT DR PEPPER PARK: MINUS JULY
A tight Roanoke rock band, filmed live at Dr Pepper Park. Benefits downtown businesses affected by COVID-19 closings. Donation-based via drpepperpark.com. Wednesday-May 19, 7 p.m. Blue Ridge PBS Streaming: bit.ly/DrPepper-rocktorescue.
OPERA ARTIST TALK
Opera Roanoke presents “Burning Questions with Brooke” featuring casual conversations with the artists who make opera come alive. New videos every Friday at noon on Opera Roanoke’s Facebook page.
SCRABBLE TOURNAMENT
A five-day Scrabble tournament benefiting the Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley. Friday-Tuesday. Free; donations appreciated. Champions and award winners will be announced May 15. For rules, visit lvnrv.org/scrabble.
BALLET MASTER CLASS
Southwest Virginia Ballet will be offering a free class with artistic director Pedro Szalay on Saturday, 11 a.m. on the troupe’s Instagram page (swvaballet). The class will have live music accompaniment and will be designed for children and adult dance students of all levels.
“MURDER IN MOONSHINE COUNTRY”
Jump into Mystery takes its murder mystery event online Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Each ticketholder will get a character role ahead of time and is encouraged to come in simple costume with props. Zoom access required for play. Tickets are $20. To purchase, visit jumpintomystery.com.
PUPPY LOVE ONLINE AUCTION
The online auction benefiting the Roanoke Valley SPCA features artwork, trips, gift certificates and other items. Bidding continues through May 16. For more information, visit rvspca.org.
GROUP BOOK DISCUSSION
Read Jules Verne’s novel “Around the World in 80 Days,” available on Overdrive or Project Gutenberg, or watch a film adaptation. Then, join Roanoke County Public Library for a group discussion Monday, 6:30 p.m. To register, email materials@roanokecountyva.gov and receive a Zoom link.
VIRTUAL COOKING CLASS
Garth Newel Music Center chef Josh Elliot will prepare mini potato Gruyere blinis with sour cream and dill. Wednesday, noon. For updates on the center’s viral video series, visit garthnewel.org/contact-us.
