Venues around Southwest Virginia are shifting to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.
MY ONE & ONLY, WITH DD & LIL EV
A variety of Americana. Donation-based via Venmo @MyOneAndOnlyOfficial. Friday, 7:30 p.m. from hosts Third Street Coffeehouse, streaming at Facebook live (bit.ly/thirdstreetFB)
RICKY’S VIRTUAL JAM
Bluegrass music from SML. Donation-based via paypal.me/RickyBluegrass. Friday, 7 p.m. from hosts Ricky’s Bluegrass Connection, at Facebook Live (https://bit.ly/ricky).
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM STREAMING CONCERTS: CARROL, COX, PRILLAMAN AND GOAD
Bluegrass music. Friday, 8 p.m. at Facebook Live, facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter, and streaming at Cable 12, Rocky Mount.
KAT MILLS EASTER SET
Blacksburg-based folk performer will play hymns and camp songs for the holiday. Donation-based via Venmo: @thekatmillsshow, with a portion going to Interfaith Food Pantry, newrivercommunityaction.org/IFP. Sunday, 2 p.m., at Facebook Live (facebook.com/katmillsmusic)
ROCK TO THE RESCUE AT DR PEPPER PARK: RADIO REHAB
Roanoke-based rock trio has a playlist that travels decades. Free show; donations encouraged, via drpepperpark.com, to benefit downtown businesses. Wednesday-April 21, 7 p.m. at YouTube.com and Blue Ridge PBS Streaming: bit.ly/BlueRidgePBS-streaming.
LOW LOW CHARIOT CONCERT
Country with a rock lean from a Roanoke band, in the debut of a streaming series from Berglund Center. Friday, 7 p.m. Facebook Live: facebook.com/theberglundcenter and instagram.com/berglundctr.
MOSS VAULT PERFORMANCE
Watch archival footage from the Feb. 20, 2016, a cappella performance “Vocalosity: The Aca-perfect Concert Experience,” featuring a cast of 14 singers. Performance available Monday, 5 p.m. through Wednesday, 11:59 p.m. at artscenter.vt.edu/performances/moss-vault.html.
VIRTUAL SALON CHATS
Moss Arts Center, Blacksburg
n First concert. Thursday, noon to 1 p.m. or 5 to 6 p.m. Reminisce about the first pop music concert you saw live. Moderated by Sage Wayrynen, artist services assistant.
n Share Your Work. April 17, noon-1 p.m. or 5-6 p.m. A round-table for regional visual artists to show what they’re working on right now and to share ideas. Moderated by Meggin Hicklin, exhibitions program manager.
Sessions are limited to 10 participants,. Online registration required at artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/virtual-chats.html, and you will receive a Zoom link via email.
ART LIVESTREAMS AND VIDEOS
Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke
n Friday, 10:30 a.m.: “Strolling into Art” reading of “There Are No Animals in This Book (Only Feelings)” by Chani Sanchez; 2 p.m.: “Artful Journeys” tutorial: Extra Yarn.
n Saturday, 6 p.m.: “Wet Watercolor: Abstract Landscapes” art tutorial
For details, visit taubmanmuseum.org/virtual-classes-and-tours; Facebook Live: facebook.com/pg/TaubmanMuseum/videos; Instagram: instagram.com/taubmanmuseum; or YouTube: https://bit.ly/390wj9m.
KIDS’ MUSEUM ACTIVITIES
Kids Square, Roanoke
Videos featuring activities for children and families. Posted as time permits on Facebook Live (facebook.com/pg/kidssquareatcenter/videos).
RED SOX STORY TIME
Salem Red Sox front office staff, accompanied by team mascot Mugsy, will read children’s books in a weekly video series titled “Reading with the Red Sox.” Videos will be posted at facebook.com/salemredsox Fridays at 11 a.m.
VIRTUAL EXHIBITION TOUR
The Virginia Tech School of the Performing Arts is offering a virtual tour of the Wallace Gallery exhibition “Reform, Women, and Fashion: Changes in Women’s Daywear from 1840 to 1920.” Available at bit.ly/2XlHQOH.
OPERA SINGER INTERVIEWS
April 17, noon. In recurring program “Burning Questions,” Opera Roanoke interviews opera singers and designer on influences, inspirations and behind-the-scenes experiences. Audience questions encouraged. facebook.com/operaroanoke; instagram.com/operaroanoke
ROANOKE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PLAYLIST
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra announces a new edition of “RSO Relax & Rejuvenate Spotify Series” each Wednesday on the symphony’s Facebook page (facebook.com/RoanokeSymphony).
MUSIC EDUCATION GUIDES
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra provides educational packets with activities and lesson plans in PDF perform that align with Virginia Standards of Learning requirements and link to corresponding Spotify playlists. https://rso.com/virtual-ed.
