Venues around Southwest Virginia have shifted to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.
2ND ANNUAL BLUE RIDGE POTTERS GUILD STUDENT POTTERY SHOW
This year’s virtual show features works by students from Auburn, Blacksburg, Lord Botetourt, Patrick Henry and Salem high schools, Read Mountain Middle School, and from private lessons. Viewable at https://bit.ly/2zk5hhs. For more information, visit blueridgepotters.com.
THINGS THAT GO: KIDS’ ACTIVITIES
The Virginia Museum of Transportation is posting kids’ activities on its website, including coloring pages, puzzles, trivia and virtual tours of displays. In honor of Celebrate Transportation in Virginia Day, VMT GO now features a downloadable activity booklet. Visit vmt.org/education/vmt-go or the museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/VMTRoanoke.
MOSS ALL ACCESS
Moss All Access offers a deeper dive into some of the center’s works, programs and departments. Join Meggin Hicklin, the center’s exhibitions program manager, for a virtual exploration of the work of Chakaia Booker and Rozeal, two artists featured in the center’s spring 2020 exhibition “Fierce Women.” Available at https://artscenter.vt.edu/exhibitions/moss-all-access.html.
MOSS ARTS CENTER STUDENT ARTS SHOWCASE
The center’s Student Arts Spotlight program celebrates creativity in the time of social distancing. The center has created a dedicated online space to feature the work of Virginia Tech undergraduate and graduate students. From collages, sketches and paintings to music performances, digital works and sculpture, explore a range of work created by students from various disciplines. Available at https://artscenter.vt.edu/exhibitions/student-arts-spotlight.html.
SALEM MUSEUM HISTORY LECTURES
3 p.m. Friday. Assistant director Alex Burke will explore the surprising stories behind Salem landmarks and locations.
3 p.m. Wednesday. Burke will explore the stories behind some of the most curious artifacts in the museum’s collections.
For information, visit Facebook (facebook.com/SalemMuseumVA; YouTube (bit.ly/2UuTm8q); or salemmuseum.org/visits-by-video-history-all-around-us.
“THE MURDER OF MRS. JOHNSON”
Jump into Mystery takes its murder mystery event online Saturday, 7-9 p.m. Each ticketholder will get a character role ahead of time and is encouraged to come in simple costume with props. Zoom access required for play. Tickets are $20. To purchase, visit jumpintomystery.com.
ONLINE: SPRINGHOUSE COMMUNITY SCHOOL’S ANNUAL GATHERING
The second annual gathering, held this year virtually via Zoom, will include a learner story, an alumni presentation and keynote address by Springhouse co-founder Ezekiel Fugate. There will also be a designated time for small-group discussion about the Floyd school’s six fields of study. 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Free; preregistration required at springhousecommunityschool.org.
MOSS VAULT PERFORMANCE: “REMEMBERING DOC”
Watch archival footage from the 2019 performance celebrating the late American music icon Doc Watson. On stage playing together for Doc are his longtime bassist T. Michael Coleman and guitar companion Jack Lawrence, as well as Doc’s good friends, Jeff Little on piano and Wayne Henderson on guitar. Performance available 5 p.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Available on the Moss Arts Center website (artscenter.vt.edu/performances/moss-vault.html).
WVTF BOOK CLUB VIRTUAL MEETING
Club members will meet via Zoom to discuss “Visitation” by Jenny Erpenbeck. 6 to 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. For more information, call 856-8900.
OUTPACE COVID-19 VIRTUAL RUN/WALK
The weeklong virtual event, sponsored by Friendship, kicks off Wednesday, which is National Senior Health & Fitness Day. Participants may run or walk 19 or 1.9 miles during the week, or take 19 “steps” to help overcome the challenges of COVID-19, such as making 19 calls to check in on family and friends or sewing 19 face masks for essential workers. Registration costs $25 and includes a T-shirt. For more information, visit friendship.us.
LIVESTREAM THE FRIDAY NIGHT JAMBOREE: CROOKED ROAD RAMBLERS
Old-time dance music, ballads, bluegrass and more. Donation-based via PayPal.me/floydcountrystore, Venmo @floydcountrystore, floydcountrystore.com/shop/online-events/livestream-tip. 7 p.m. Friday from Floyd Country Store. Facebook live (facebook.com/floydcountrystore)
BERGLUND CENTER PLAY-AT-HOME CONCERT SERIES: SOLACOUSTIX
Blues, R&B, rock and more from singer Stuart Brown, bassist JoJo Stockton and their musical friends. Donation-based. 7 p.m. Friday via Berglund Center. Facebook Live (facebook.com/theberglundcenter) and instagram.com/berglundctr.
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM LIVE: VIRGINIA ELECTRIC
Garage Americana rock quartet with four songwriters and three singers. Donation-based for band and United Way (text uwrgivefc to 85511). 8 p.m. Friday from Harvester Performance Center. Facebook Live (facebook.com/harvesterperformancecenter).
ALL COOPED UP: LIVE AT ROOSTER WALK
Rooster Walk’s Lake Stage hosts streaming sets from Kendall Street Co. and an Isaac Hadden-led Grateful Dead tribute. Also, catch archival and remote footage from festival favorites. Free. 5 p.m. Saturday from Pop’s Farm, Martinsville. Facebook Live (facebook.com/roosterwalk) and YouTube Live (youtu.be/-W6Cse8HA2w).
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM LIVE: LOW LOW CHARIOT
Rock-centered country from a talented Roanoke quartet. Donation-based via Virtual TipJar/Paypal: lowlowchariot@gmail.com and United Way (text uwrgivefc to 85511). 8 p.m. Saturday from Harvester Performance Center. Facebook Live (facebook.com/harvesterperformancecenter).
FLOYD COUNTY ZOOM OPEN MIC
This Zoom-based event can host as many as 100 performers and audience members. Sign up to play via facebook.com/DamicoMusic. Donations pay for Zoom subscription, via paypal.me/FloydComputing. 6 p.m. Sunday, Facebook Live: facebook.com/DamicoMusic, bit.ly/souvenirsFB, facebook.com/davidcannadaymusic
DIGITAL THIRD COAST PERCUSSION: DANNY ELFMAN
Join Grammy Award-winning quartet Third Coast Percussion as it performs a new work composed by four-time Oscar nominee and renowned film composer Danny Elfman. The Moss Arts Center presents a livestream performance of Elfman’s new work, “Percussion Quartet,” along with exclusive, never-before-seen interview footage with the composer, and a live question-and-answer session with the members of Third Coast Percussion. This free online event goes live at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29. Available on the Moss Arts Center website (artscenter.vt.edu/performances/digital-third-coast-percussion.html).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.