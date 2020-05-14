Venues around Southwest Virginia are shifting to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.
MOSS VAULT PERFORMANCE
The Moss Arts Center shares archival footage from the 2019 performance “Leaves of Grass” with pianist Fred Hersch leading an eight-piece ensemble while vocalists Kurt Elling and Kate McGarry present poet Walt Whitman’s words. Performance available 5 p.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at artscenter.vt.edu/performances/moss-vault.html.
MOSS ALL ACCESS
Join Moss Arts Center exhibitions program manager Meggin Hicklin for a virtual tour and exploration of the art of Chakaia Booker and Rozeal, contributors to the Spring 2020 exhibition “Fierce Women.” Available at artscenter.vt.edu/exhibitions/moss-all-access.html.
MOSS ARTS CENTER STUDENT ARTS SHOWCASE
The Student Arts Spotlight celebrates student creativity in the time of social distancing, providing a dedicated online space to feature the work of Virginia Tech undergraduate and graduate students, with offerings including collages, sketches, paintings, music performances, digital works and sculpture. Available at artscenter.vt.edu/exhibitions/student-arts-spotlight.html.
ONLINE HISTORICAL EXHIBITION
The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University has posted a new historical exhibition, “Unveiling the Past: Reckoning with Our History of Enslavement at Hollins.” The show was assembled by students in the Cultural Property, Rights and Museum course in collaboration with members of the Hollins University Working Group on Slavery and Its Contemporary Legacies, using objects and images from the university archives in the Wyndham Robertson Library. Available at wilsonmuseum.wixsite.com/unveiling-the-past.
WOMEN WORKING WITH CLAY ONLINE EXHIBITION
Featuring 50 works by 50 women artists, the exhibition at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University in Roanoke celebrates stories, memories and accomplishments of women in the field of ceramics. Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m., at facebook.com/eleanordwilsonmuseum; and Instagram (@eleanordwilsonmuseum).
MILL MOUNTAIN THEATRE
Free virtual classes throughout the month of May. Masterclasses for theater students, Friday and Monday, 4 p.m. Activities and exercises for younger students, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. Wellness Wednesdays with yoga, Wednesday 4 p.m. For full schedule visit millmountain.org/class. Video announcement: youtube.com/watch?v=4A7xBSHMuGM.
OPERA SINGER INTERVIEWS
Noon Fridays. Opera Roanoke interviews opera singers about influences, inspirations and behind-the-scenes experiences. Audience questions encouraged. (facebook.com/operaroanoke; instagram.com/operaroanoke; https://bit.ly/OperaRke)
VIRTUAL READING: “THE CASK OF AMONTILLADO”
The TheatreWorks Community Players in Martinsville will live-stream a reading of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Cask of Amontillado” by veteran actor Jim Woods. Available at youtube.com/channel/UC1hxjpkqvbAedD-Au7FMIzg.
SALEM MUSEUM HISTORY LECTURES
3 p.m. Friday. Assistant director Alex Burke will explore the surprising stories behind Salem landmarks and locations.
3 p.m. Wednesday. Burke will explore the stories behind some of the most curious artifacts in the museum’s collections.
For information, visit Facebook (facebook.com/SalemMuseumVA; YouTube bit.ly/2UuTm8q; or salemmuseum.org/visits-by-video-history-all-around-us).
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM LIVE STREAM: SEEDPICKER
Fresh new blues and soul originals, plus an eclectic selection of classics. Donations to band, and to uwrv.org/franklin-county. 8 p.m. Friday via Harvester Performance Center. Facebook Live (facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter) and Cable 12.
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM LIVE STREAM: BRITTANY SPARKS WITH CATHERINE THE GREAT
Vocal powerhouse Sparks performs, along with Catherine Backus, writer of “good sad folk songs.” Donations to band, and to uwrv.org/franklin-county. 8 p.m. Saturday via Harvester Performance Center. Facebook Live (facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter) and Cable 12.
BERGLUND PLAY AT HOME SERIES: BRADLEY STEELE
Americana/rock singer and songwriter performs. 7 p.m. Friday via Berglund Center stream. Facebook Live: facebook.com/theberglundcenter | Instagram: instagram.com/berglundctr. Facebook Live: facebook.com/FloydFestVA
VIRTUAL ROAD TO FLOYDFEST: STEPHEN LEWIS AND BIG BAND OF FUN
A funky, live-looping Canadian band is scheduled for FloydFest. Donation-based via paypal.me/bigbandoffun | EMT — bigbandofone@gmail.com. 8 p.m. Saturday. Facebook Live: facebook.com/floydfest
“SUN SiNG iN PLACE” ONLINE CONCERT
Members of this performance collective, formed last year to oppose fracked gas infrastructure, live-stream every other week from remote locations. Donation-based. 7 p.m. Thursday via Facebook Live: facebook.com/artivismvirginia | YouTube: youtube.com/c/artivismvirginia | Vimeo: vimeo.com/artivismvirginia
