Venues around Southwest Virginia have shifted to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.
BERGLUND CENTER PLAY AT HOME CONCERT SERIES: BARREN MINDS
Decades’ worth of blues-rocking from a New River Valley band, with Roanoke’s major concert venue hosting the live-stream from Great Road on Main, in Christiansburg. Free. Friday, 7 p.m. Facebook Live (facebook.com/theberglundcenter) and instagram.com/berglundctr.
LIVESTREAM CONCERT: BILL NASH
A Kerrville folk festival regular performs in a video that Roanoke’s Third Street Coffeehouse is hosting. Donation-based. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Facebook Live (bit.ly/thirdstreetFB).
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM SERIES: BECKI AND THE BOOM BOOMS
Blues, jazz, rock and more from a talented Roanoke act. Donation-based via paypal.me/BeckiandTheBoomBooms. Friday, 8 p.m. Facebook Live (facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter).
MUSIC LESSON: EARLY COUNTRY FIDDLING WITH TREVOR MCKENZIE
Dig into the fiddle styles of Fiddlin’ Arthur Smith and Tommy Magness, who influenced both old-time and bluegrass players, in this intermediate course from Floyd’s Handmade Music School. Register at crowdcast.io/e/early-country-fiddling ($15 suggested donation). Saturday, 3 p.m. Streaming at crowdcast.io/handmademusic.
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM SERIES: McFADDEN & FRIENDS
Harmonica man and singer Roscoe McFadden and his deeply experienced cohorts take the Harvester stage. Donation-based. Saturday, 8 p.m. Facebook Live (facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter).
AMANDA BOCCHI
Bocchi categorizes her vibe as an “Americana soul flood.” Joining her on this show is multi-faceted Catherine Backus, aka “catherine the great.” Donation-based. Sunday, 7 p.m. Facebook Live (facebook.com/TheSpotonKirk).
BERGLUND CENTER PLAY AT HOME CONCERT SERIES: JEFF LOVE
Trumpet and sax man puts on a show from the Leesville Lake Campground. Berglund Center hosts. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Facebook Live (facebook.com/theberglundcenter) and instagram.com/berglundctr.
VIRTUAL FARM TO TABLE WEBINAR
In this series offered by the Virginia Cooperative Extension, participants will take virtual tours of Virginia farms to learn how various foods are produced and how to prepare these foods at home. Each session will focus on a new food and will be 40 minutes long. For a full list of offerings and to register, visit https://fauquier.ext.vt.edu/programs/FarmtoTable.html. Friday, 2 p.m. Free.
ONLINE BEGINNER DANCE WORKSHOP
Learn the fundamental steps of waltz from Sapphire Ballroom in Christiansburg, all in the safety of your home. Friday, 7 to 8 p.m. Payment is optional. For more information or to register, email info@sapphiredance.com or call 382-8782.
P. BUCKLEY MOSS GALLERY VIRTUAL ART OPENING
Browse artworks by P. Buckley Moss, including her latest release “Pilot Mountain” and watch videos of the artist on the gallery’s Facebook page. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit https://bit.ly/Virtualevnt. For more information, call 552-6446.
VIRTUAL LINE DANCE WORKSHOP WITH LISA
Guest instructor Lisa Utz will share beginner-friendly dances and more advanced ones in this online class from Sapphire Ballroom in Christiansburg. Payment is optional. Saturday, 8 to 9:30 p.m. Visit online.sapphiredance.com or email info@sapphiredance.com for more information or to register.
STAR QUILTERS ONLINE MEETING
At this Virtual Quilt Shop Hop, local quilt shops will each have 15 minutes to share their sale items, exclusive items and door prizes. To register and receive a Zoom link, email starquilters.president@gmail.com using “SHOP HOP TICKETS” in the subject line. Monday, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Free to attend. For more information, call 344-2769.
THE QUILTING PARTY JUNE MEETING VIA ZOOM
Follow the steps of Virginia quiltmakers and how their stories were brought to life in the book “The Quilts of Virginia: Birth of America Through the Eye of a Needle,” based on the Virginia Consortium of Quilters documentation days. Tuesday, 7 to 9 p.m. Free to members. Email Paula at paulacgolden@comcast.net for Zoom link.
2ND ANNUAL BLUE RIDGE POTTERS GUILD STUDENT POTTERY SHOW
This year’s virtual show features works by students from Auburn, Blacksburg, Lord Botetourt, Patrick Henry and Salem high schools, Read Mountain Middle School, and from private lessons. Viewable at https://bit.ly/2zk5hhs. For more information, visit blueridgepotters.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.