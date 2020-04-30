Venues around Southwest Virginia are shifting to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.
FRIDAY NIGHT JAMBOREE: THE NEW MACEDON RANGERS
A Floyd tradition continues with a young group of Australian transplants who pick and sing old-time music. Donation-based via PayPal.me/floydcountrystore, Venmo: floydcountry store or floydcountrystore.com/shop/online-events/livestream-tip. 7 p.m. Friday from Floyd Country Store. Facebook Live: facebook.com/floydcountrystore.
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM LIVE STREAM: UPTOWN BAND
Lots of dance-inducing party music. Donations to band accepted at paypal.me/kennyseaymusic, and to uwrv.org/franklin-county. 8 p.m. Friday via Harvester Performance Center. Facebook Live (facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter) and Cable 12.
BERGLUND CENTER PLAY AT HOME CONCERT SERIES: ERIC WAYNE BAND
Rock, outlaw country and southern rock are among this Roanoke band’s stylistic influences. Free; donations accepted at Venmo: MakeItWayne. 7 p.m. Friday from Martin’s Downtown, via Berglund Center stream. Facebook Live (facebook.com/theberglundcenter) and Instagram (instagram.com/berglundctr).
RICKY’S VIRTUAL FRIDAY NIGHT JAM
Bluegrass picking and singing. 7 p.m. Friday from Ricky’s Bluegrass Connection, Moneta. Facebook Live: facebook.com/rickysbluegrassconnection.
THE JARED STOUT BAND
Americana rock band with strong vocals and instrumental interplay. Donation-based. 7:30 p.m. Friday, from 5 Points Music Sanctuary. Facebook Live (facebook.com/5pointsmusic) and facebook.com/RootstoRock.
HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER LIVING ROOM LIVE STREAM: ANTHONY WAYNE VIBE
Check out a singer/songwriter with a rocking, Americana-leaning band. Donation-based, to band and to uwrv.org/franklin-county. 8 p.m. Saturday from Harvester Performance Center. Facebook Live (facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter) and Cable 12.
BERGLUND CENTER PLAY AT HOME CONCERT SERIES: KINNFOLK
Hard-working and fun Celtic duo live-streams. Free. 7 p.m. Wednesday via Berglund Center. Facebook Live (facebook.com/theberglundcenter) and Instagram (instagram.com/berglundctr).
16 HANDS VIRTUAL STUDIO TOUR
16 Hands in Floyd will host a virtual studio tour beginning noon Saturday at 16hands.com. Guests can view each member’s online shop and watch tour videos. Local food bank Plenty! will receive a contribution from 16 Hands.
TAUBMAN LIVESTREAMS AND VIDEOS
n 6 p.m. Saturday: “Thank you health care workers!” — an artistic thank you to health care personnel. For details, visit taubmanmuseum.org.
ZOO ANIMAL VIDEOS
Mill Mountain Zoo will post educational videos for all ages about animals in the zoo’s collection. 10 a.m. various weekdays at facebook.com/MillMountainZoo. The zoo has also posted kids’ activity resources at its website, mmzoo.org.
SALEM MUSEUM HISTORY LECTURES
n 3 p.m. Friday. Assistant director Alex Burke will explore the surprising stories behind Salem landmarks and locations.
n 3 p.m. Wednesday. Burke will explore the stories behind some of the most curious artifacts in the museum’s collections.
For information, visit Facebook (facebook.com/SalemMuseumVA; YouTube bit.ly/2UuTm8q; or salemmuseum.org/visits-by-video-history-all-around-us).
THINGS THAT GO: KIDS’ ACTIVITIES
The Virginia Museum of Transportation is posting kids’ activities on its website, including coloring pages, puzzles, trivia and virtual tours of displays. Visit vmt.org/education/vmt-go or the museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/VMTRoanoke.
AT-HOME ART PROJECT IDEAS
Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford is posting art project ideas, artist talks and virtual workshops at bowercenter.org/startathome. Some of the projects include making art with flowers and leaves, music therapy exercises and stained-glass painting. To receive the center’s newsletter for post alerts, visit tiny.cc/subscribetobca.
MOSS VAULT PERFORMANCE
View archival footage from the 2017 performance “Masterworks: Musical Travelogue” by the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. The performance features a piece from Jerome Margolis, “Franklin County,” juxtaposed with Aaron Copland’s “Billy the Kid Suite.” The program will take viewers across the Atlantic Ocean with Bedrich Smetana’s “The Moldau” and Maurice Ravel’s beloved “Bolero.” Performance available 5 p.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at artscenter.vt.edu/performances/moss-vault.html.
ICAT CREATIVITY + INNOVATION DAY
Experience Virginia Tech’s first immersive festival, with this online event featuring virtual worlds, 360-degree video and real-time streaming conversations with some of the nation’s leading innovators, including Microsoft Research’s principal research designer. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at https://icat.vt.edu/events/2020/05/icat-c-i-day-2020.html.
VIRTUAL CHAT: “FILMS ABOUT FANS: BLINDED BY THE LIGHT”
A Pakistani teen in 1980s England is inspired by the music of Bruce Springsteen in the film “Blinded by the Light.” Watch this PG-13 indie film for free on your own schedule, and then join The Lyric Theatre’s Susan Mattingly and local filmmaker Trent Welstead to share your review. Find “Blinded by the Light” on HBO, Amazon Prime and Hulu. Friday, May 8, noon to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.
Session is limited to 10 participants, and registration is required. Register online, http://artscenter.vt.edu/experiences/virtual-chats.html, and receive a Zoom link via email.
’80s TRIVIA GAME
Roanoke County Public Library will host a virtual trivia game called “Couch Trivia: The 1980s” at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Space limited; reserve a spot at the library’s Facebook page or email materials@roanokecountyva.gov. Registrants will receive a link via email to a Zoom meeting day of event.
TUNED OUT TV
“Tuned Out” was a Roanoke-produced, locally acted sitcom about a small radio station that ran from 2010 to 2015. Actors Blair Peyton and Ami Trowell have revived their characters to create a series of amusing socially distanced Skype calls between hapless series hero Lester Higgins and his wig-wearing mother. See the new videos at https://bit.ly/TuneOutYTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.