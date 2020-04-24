Venues around Southwest Virginia are shifting to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.
MOSS VAULT PERFORMANCE
The Moss Arts Center shares archival footage from the Nov. 15, 2014, performance by BeijingDance/LDTX, an influential modern dance company created by veteran choreographers and young dancers in China.
Performance available 5 p.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at artscenter.vt.edu/performances/moss-vault.html.
THE CONCERT FOR HOPE, I: WITH THE MAD IGUANAS
The Harvester Performance Center presents the first of a series of virtual shows to raise money for hospital workers, restaurant workers and families affected by the coronavirus crisis. Friday 8 to 9:30 p.m. (Streaming at Facebook Live: facebook.com/HarvesterPerformanceCenter)
ROOT 2 MUSIC WITH DAVID BARUDIN
Livestream show hosted by Third Street Coffeehouse. Friday 7:30 to 9 p.m. Streaming at Facebook Live (bit.ly/thirdstreetFB)
THE KAT MILLS SHOW
The Blacksburg singer/songwriter will play original songs and some cover requests from her kitchen, with a tip jar to benefit relief efforts. Saturday 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Streaming at Facebook Live:(facebook.com/katmillsmusic)
PLAY AT HOME CONCERT SERIES: SHARAYAH SPEARS
The free streaming series from Berglund Center continues with Sharayah Spears at 7 p.m. Sunday. The singer-songwriter combines folk/blues instrumentation with a soulful voice. Streaming at Facebook Live: (facebook.com/theberglundcenter and instagram.com/berglundctr)
OPEN STUDIOS VIRTUAL TOUR
Roanoke’s Open Studios Tour celebrates its 20th anniversary Saturday and Sunday by offering viewers a glimpse into the working lives of 27 local artists and artisans through photos, videos and Facebook Live sessions. Specific pieces will be available for online purchase. Visit @openstudiosroa on Facebook and Instagram, or get more information at openstudiostourroanoke.com.
OPERA SINGER INTERVIEWS
Noon Fridays. Opera Roanoke interviews opera singers about influences, inspirations and behind-the-scenes experiences. Audience questions encouraged. (facebook.com/operaroanoke; instagram.com/operaroanoke; https://bit.ly/OperaRke)
TAUBMAN LIVESTREAMS AND VIDEOS
10:30 a.m. Friday: “Strolling into Art” reading of “Harold and the Purple Crayon” by Crockett Johnson. For details, visit taubmanmuseum.org.
SALEM MUSEUM HISTORY LECTURES
3 p.m. Friday. Assistant director Alex Burke will explore the surprising stories behind Salem landmarks and locations.
3 p.m. Wednesday. Burke will explore the stories behind some of the most curious artifacts in the museum’s collections.
For information, visit Facebook (facebook.com/SalemMuseumVA; YouTube bit.ly/2UuTm8q; or salemmuseum.org/visits-by-video-history-all-around-us).
AT-HOME ART PROJECT IDEAS
Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford is posting art project ideas, artist talks and virtual workshops at bowercenter.org/startathome. Some of the projects include making art with flowers and leaves, music therapy exercises and stained-glass painting. To receive the center’s newsletter for post alerts, visit tiny.cc/subscribetobca.
ZOO ANIMAL VIDEOS
Mill Mountain Zoo will post educational videos for all ages about animals in the zoo’s collection. 10 a.m. various weekdays at facebook.com/MillMountainZoo. On Sunday, the zoo intends to post video of a decallusing foot treatment for Bettie, the zoo’s Florida sandhill crane.
“PRIDE AND PREJUDICE” BOOK DISCUSSION
Roanoke County Public Library will host a group discussion of the Jane Austen classic “Pride and Prejudice” on Monday 7 to 7:30 p.m. Register by sending an email to materials@roanokecountyva.gov, and receive a Zoom link the day of the event.
THINGS THAT GO: KIDS’ ACTIVITIES
The Virginia Museum of Transportation is posting kids’ activities on its website, including coloring pages, puzzles, trivia and virtual tours of displays. Visit vmt.org/education/vmt-go or the museum’s Facebook page at facebook.com/VMTRoanoke.
ONLINE ART WORKSHOPS
Olin Hall Galleries in Salem is offering video workshops as part of its “Curator Off Duty” programming, the most recent being a series of studio visits and painting workshops with Salem artist Kyra Hinton that conclude Saturday. The videos can be found at (instagram.com/olinhallgalleries, facebook.com/Olinhallgalleries and (https://bit.ly/OlinHallVids).
