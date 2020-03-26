Venues around Southwest Virginia are shifting to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.

ANIMALS ROAM ZOO SHOP

Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke

Videos featuring the zoo’s “ambassador animals” — ferrets, opossums, chinchillas and other small critters — scurrying inside the zoo’s gift shop will be posted a few afternoons each week.

Monday-Friday afternoons

Facebook: facebook.com/MillMountainZoo

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM ACTIVITIES

Kids Square, Roanoke

Videos featuring exhibits and activities from the museum for children and families.

Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.

Facebook Live: facebook.com/pg/kidssquareatcenter/videos

VIDEO GAME PLAY

Roanoke Starcade, Roanoke

Starcade employee McKenzi Sirrihya Vail tries to beat the high score on various arcade games requested by viewers.

Tuesday-Saturday, noon

Facebook Live: facebook.com/pg/roastarcade/videos

THEATER INSTRUCTION

Roanoke Children’s Theatre

Videos with live at-home theater instruction for all ages, including choreography, rehearsal of musical numbers, prop making and more.

Facebook: facebook.com/roanokechildrenstheatre (search hashtag #RCTathome)

ART MUSEUM LIVESTREAMS AND VIDEOS

Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke

Live tours of museum exhibitions, collaborative art performances, readings. Daily at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. through April 1. Scheduled so far:

n Friday, 10:30 a.m.: “Strolling into Art” with Art Venture book reading and follow-along art making; 2 p.m., “Artful Journeys” with Art Venture follow-along art making

n Saturday, 10:30 a.m.: “Artwork Spotlight: ‘The Lesson of Atticus’” with Cable and artist Eric Standley; 2 p.m.: Jeffrey Wood with Roanoke Public Libraries reads “Hello Trolley” with performance by Szalay

n Sunday, 10:30 a.m.: “Celestial Centennial: The Art and Legacy of Dorothy Gillespie” mini-tour with Petersen and Cable; 2 p.m.: Marissa Blankinship with Roanoke Public Libraries reads “I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More”

Facebook Live: facebook.com/pg/TaubmanMuseum/videos; Instagram: instagram.com/taubmanmuseum; YouTube: https://bit.ly/390wj9m

FRIDAY NIGHT JAMBOREE: THE FARLEYS, THE MUSTARD CUTTERS

The Floyd Country Store, Floyd

Dance music from The Mustard Cutters. The Farleys play a gospel set.

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Facebook Live: facebook.com/floydcountrystore

KARYN OLIVER, with DAVID SIMPKINS

Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke

Folk music. Donation-based.

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Facebook Live: bit.ly/3rdSt-stream-Karyn

ERIN’S STAY HOME DANGIT SHOW, with ERIN LUNSFORD

Lunsford sings and plays soulful Americana and pop. Up to $10 suggested donation per show; some proceeds go to charity.

Friday and Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Facebook Live: facebook.com/erinlunsfordmusic

VIRTUAL ROAD TO FLOYDFEST

Live streaming concerts from acts scheduled to play FloydFest. All shows free; online donations to performers get you a chance at a 5-day, general admission pass to FloydFest.

Saturday, 8 p.m.: Grizzly Goat

Sunday, 6:30 p.m.: Orange Culture

Tuesday, 8:15 p.m.: Restless Leg String Band

Facebook Live: facebook.com/floydfest

COREY HUNLEY

The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke

Americana. Donation-based.

Sunday, 7 p.m.

Facebook Live: bit.ly/TheSpot-CHunley; Instagram: instagram.com/thespotonkirk

Load comments