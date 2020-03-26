Venues around Southwest Virginia are shifting to online entertainment as people self-isolate due to the spread of COVID‑19. We’ve rounded up some of the local offerings. Email us at events@roanoke.com with more suggestions.
ANIMALS ROAM ZOO SHOP
Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke
Videos featuring the zoo’s “ambassador animals” — ferrets, opossums, chinchillas and other small critters — scurrying inside the zoo’s gift shop will be posted a few afternoons each week.
Monday-Friday afternoons
Facebook: facebook.com/MillMountainZoo
CHILDREN’S MUSEUM ACTIVITIES
Kids Square, Roanoke
Videos featuring exhibits and activities from the museum for children and families.
Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.
Facebook Live: facebook.com/pg/kidssquareatcenter/videos
VIDEO GAME PLAY
Roanoke Starcade, Roanoke
Starcade employee McKenzi Sirrihya Vail tries to beat the high score on various arcade games requested by viewers.
Tuesday-Saturday, noon
Facebook Live: facebook.com/pg/roastarcade/videos
THEATER INSTRUCTION
Roanoke Children’s Theatre
Videos with live at-home theater instruction for all ages, including choreography, rehearsal of musical numbers, prop making and more.
Facebook: facebook.com/roanokechildrenstheatre (search hashtag #RCTathome)
ART MUSEUM LIVESTREAMS AND VIDEOS
Taubman Museum of Art, Roanoke
Live tours of museum exhibitions, collaborative art performances, readings. Daily at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. through April 1. Scheduled so far:
n Friday, 10:30 a.m.: “Strolling into Art” with Art Venture book reading and follow-along art making; 2 p.m., “Artful Journeys” with Art Venture follow-along art making
n Saturday, 10:30 a.m.: “Artwork Spotlight: ‘The Lesson of Atticus’” with Cable and artist Eric Standley; 2 p.m.: Jeffrey Wood with Roanoke Public Libraries reads “Hello Trolley” with performance by Szalay
n Sunday, 10:30 a.m.: “Celestial Centennial: The Art and Legacy of Dorothy Gillespie” mini-tour with Petersen and Cable; 2 p.m.: Marissa Blankinship with Roanoke Public Libraries reads “I Ain’t Gonna Paint No More”
Facebook Live: facebook.com/pg/TaubmanMuseum/videos; Instagram: instagram.com/taubmanmuseum; YouTube: https://bit.ly/390wj9m
FRIDAY NIGHT JAMBOREE: THE FARLEYS, THE MUSTARD CUTTERS
The Floyd Country Store, Floyd
Dance music from The Mustard Cutters. The Farleys play a gospel set.
Friday, 6:30 p.m.
Facebook Live: facebook.com/floydcountrystore
KARYN OLIVER, with DAVID SIMPKINS
Third Street Coffeehouse, Roanoke
Folk music. Donation-based.
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Facebook Live: bit.ly/3rdSt-stream-Karyn
ERIN’S STAY HOME DANGIT SHOW, with ERIN LUNSFORD
Lunsford sings and plays soulful Americana and pop. Up to $10 suggested donation per show; some proceeds go to charity.
Friday and Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Facebook Live: facebook.com/erinlunsfordmusic
VIRTUAL ROAD TO FLOYDFEST
Live streaming concerts from acts scheduled to play FloydFest. All shows free; online donations to performers get you a chance at a 5-day, general admission pass to FloydFest.
Saturday, 8 p.m.: Grizzly Goat
Sunday, 6:30 p.m.: Orange Culture
Tuesday, 8:15 p.m.: Restless Leg String Band
Facebook Live: facebook.com/floydfest
COREY HUNLEY
The Spot on Kirk, Roanoke
Americana. Donation-based.
Sunday, 7 p.m.
Facebook Live: bit.ly/TheSpot-CHunley; Instagram: instagram.com/thespotonkirk
