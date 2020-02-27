When news outlets cover stories of tragedy, we all have a tendency to distance ourselves, to think “that could never happen here.”
But in the case of Roanoke Children’s Theatre’s current RCT4Teens production, it did happen here.
“The Fakes” is a story about internet bullying and online stalking based on an incident that took place in our region several years ago. The particulars of that story are of a piece with the fact that such horrors have become epidemic in our 21st-century cyber-obsessed world.
A fine ensemble of young actors, led by RCT director Pat Wilhelms, does double-duty as the high school students who live the events that make up the central drama, and as a television news team reporting on an unfolding crime.
The main character is Maddy, a teenage girl whose family has become the target of public humiliation and hate messages courtesy of the internet. At school we see her going about her life, preparing for a student production of “Hamlet” with some of her peeps. In private, we witness as she latches on to what appears to be a supportive voice on social media. The audience will, of course, know better.
The action switches back and forth between vignettes that take place among the kids and segments from a string of news broadcasts, making the most of a spare set designed by Laurie Powell-Ward. Central to the design is a panel that depicts a missing child billboard, as well as a large screen that lends a crucial multimedia element to the narrative. In addition to providing some supportive scenery for the different vignettes, it is on this screen that we read not only the messages that tortured Maddy to begin with, but the insidious progress of her relationship with her online “friend.”
Award-winning playwright Samantha Macher, whose background includes the Playwrights Lab at Hollins University, wrote “The Fakes” specifically for RCT. Her realistic dialogue makes for superbly natural interplay between the characters, and she masterfully structures the transitions between scenes and the growing tension of what’s taking place.
The uniformly strong cast includes Nathan Kellner as John, the ringleader of the “Hamlet” project, along with fellow students David Schultz as Mack, Gabrielle Shelton as Allison, and Bella Turner as Caitlin. David Ratliff appears as a news cameraman, as well as in one additional role.
The part of Maddy is being shared by two actresses. Carolyn Hancock will be portraying this lead role in some of RCT’s private touring productions of the show in March. On Thursday, the role was played by Grace Eakin. While drawing the viewer into her emotional world with her quiet vulnerability and fragile strength, Grace delivers one of the most powerful moments you are likely to see on any stage.
That moment is driven by some devastating revelations that underscore the show’s title and turn its message into a gut-punch.
The RCT4Teens series, which is devoted to helping young people connect with issues that affect their lives, has landed on one of the most urgent of our time. Whatever we think we know about what goes on in cyberspace, spending an hour immersed in this alternate universe will leave you reeling — and determined to do something.
