Ralph Berrier Jr.
General assignment reporter
1. Traveling outside the United States is not cheap and not always simple, but it is life-changing and worth doing. The highlight of 2019 for my family was visiting Great Britain and France, which included spending time in Normandy after the 75th anniversary of D-Day. We stayed with friends near St. Lo, one of Roanoke’s “sister cities.” The windows in the storefronts of Bayeux were decorated with art and illustrations thanking American soldiers who liberated France in the summer of 1944. The French have not forgotten.
2. A year ago, I could not have predicted that I would binge-watch “Stranger Things” with my family, or that it would become an absolute obsession for a certain 13-year-old who lives in my house and manages to include references to the show and the biographies of the cast into every single conversation we have. But all that happened.
3. Writing about food was another topic that wasn’t on my plate, but some of my favorite reporting assignments in 2019 involved food — desserts and candy, mainly. Woodruff’s Café and Pie Shop in Amherst County is worth a road trip; meeting Taylor Pusha, a Northside Middle School student who was a finalist on “Kids Baking Championship,” was a sweet pleasure; and writing about the legacy of the candymakers at Jamisons’ Orchard and Farm Market was a treat.
4. Going to concerts was a family affair, which included seeing Ringo Starr at the Berglund Center in August (less than two weeks after we walked across Abbey Road!). Charlottesville was the big concert destination, though, for old (the parents saw Elvis Costello in October) and young (daughter and dad saw Ariana Grande in November).
5. Piling into the back of the ol’ pick-up truck to watch “The Lion King” at the Starlite Drive-In in Christiansburg was the perfect end to summer.
Tad Dickens
Music reporter
1. Decades had passed since the Grandin Theatre hosted live music in its main theater stage. That dry streak ended in November, when Corey Hunley organized one of his Songwriters in the Round events there. The 320-seat room was sold out for a show that featured Josh Shilling, Crawford & Power, Hunley and a young singer named Emme Cannon. Shilling, a crushing singer who leads Nashville, Tennessee-based Mountain Heart, did his usual strong performance. Crawford & Power nailed it, with humor. Hunley was folksy and musically articulate as always. Cannon is the one to watch out for. The Berklee College of Music student and Roanoke native has a hypnotizing voice and delivery, and if she continues to develop her repertoire, she could break out. Given the night’s overall success, we’re certain that decades won’t pass before more live music is on the theater’s marquee.
2. Those of you who read these items last year might remember that I was super-stoked for jazz guitarist and composer John Scofield’s concert at Jefferson Center. Sco playing small band jazz with an outfit that included one of his longtime musical partners, drummer Bill Stewart, did not disappoint. Read my review of his Combo 66’s performance via bit.ly/rtScoReview.
3. Speaking of jazz men (or boys, as the case may be) at Jefferson Center, 16-year-old Joey Alexander played piano like a man at a show there in November. But my favorite thing regarding him was a new-to-me event, his 2016 collaboration with country singer Kelsea Ballerini on a cover of “My Favorite Things.” Ballerini, who headlined in April at Salem Civic Center, is originally from my city of birth, Knoxville, Tennessee, so I’m going to root for her. And it was nice to hear that she can roll jazzy, which I much prefer to her style of country, musical taste being subjective and all.
4. Two long-lived bands, Alabama and Little Feat, each celebrated 50 years of history in Southwest Virginia concerts. Alabama played to a nearly sold-out Salem Civic Center, with the Oak Ridge Boys opening the show. Little Feat played Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center. It’s cool that our region is considered for such tour stops. Sadly, Little Feat guitarist Paul Barrere died in October.
5. It’s rare to see old classmates as part of bands on the road. When Ike Willis & Ugly Radio Rebellion hit The Spot on Kirk in October, I got to catch up with that band’s bass player, Scott McKay, who graduated high school in Tennessee a year after I did. His adult-life travels have taken him to various spots on the globe, but he wound up in Detroit, where he joined this Frank Zappa tribute act that often plays with Willis, who for years was part of Zappa’s band. McKay was rock-solid on those tough-to-play Zappa songs, and Willis has still got it, too. Fun hang afterward, too.
Mike Allen
Arts reporter
1. My wife, Anita, and I took full advantage this year of the Amtrak platform that opened in downtown Roanoke in 2017. We used it to spare our used cars from wear and tear and make affordable round trips to New York and Washington, D.C. We also picked up out-of-town friends there and saw them off when they went home. The bleary-eyed early rising to catch the train and late-night waiting for its arrival are absolutely worth it.
2. I didn’t have a lot of time to read just for the fun of reading, but one book I did manage, “Wounds: Six Stories from the Border of Hell” by Asheville, North Carolina, author Nathan Ballingrud, delivered the extremely frightening goods. I’d recommend it to any horror fan. The title story has been made into a Hulu Original movie starring Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson, directed by Babak Anvari (“Under the Shadow”), and Hulu is currently producing a television series, “Monsterland,” based on more of Ballingrud’s stories, so you’ll be hearing a lot more about him real soon.
3. I’ve no doubt this will amuse the classical musicians who I write about for the arts beat, but my real-life musical tastes are what they are, and 2019 was a banner year for foreign language heavy metal. German juggernauts Rammstein released their first album in 10 years, leading off with the history-spanning, controversy-courting music video “Deutschland.” Mongolian quartet The HU, following the success of their viral videos “Yuve Yuve Yu” and “Wolf Totem,” toured the United States to promote their debut album, “The Gereg.” Anita and I caught The HU in November at an amazing sold-out show in Richmond.
4. Speaking of heavy metal, I might not be much interested in traveling across the state to see Slayer, but when the announcement went out that they were coming to the Salem Civic Center, you can bet that turned into a family outing (my youngest brother, Ed, came along too). It was fun to revisit the late ’80s and early ’90s with opening acts Primus and especially Ministry, a personal favorite of mine. Ex-Pantera singer Phil Anselmo is a controversial figure these days, but props to him for also putting on a good show.
5. At my day job, I got to mark a full decade as Arts & Extras columnist with a look back at highlights I’ve experienced and hardships that I’ve observed over the past 10 years. I also enjoyed opportunities to spotlight Mill Mountain Theatre leader Ginger Poole, Blacksburg artist Jane Lillian Vance and Natural Bridge amusement park maker Mark Cline. The way forward will bring challenges of its own, with coverage of Franklin County and Botetourt County added to my job description, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had, as my December story about Franklin County executive chef Bo Bernard certainly proves.
Suzanne Miller
Features editor
1. If you have kids younger than 5, then you’ve probably heard of Blippi, a YouTube character created by children’s entertainer Stevin John. Instantly recognizable with his blue and orange beanie, bowtie and suspenders, he visits zoos, playgrounds and ballparks for his online videos, showing off his killer dance moves and throwing in an educational fact or two. My toddler can’t get enough of him, frequently gathering all his play tools to re-enact “The Tool Song” and begging for me to sing “The Clean-Up Song” while he picks up his crayons.
2. Formatting hundreds of calendar listings each week for our Extra Vibe section can be overwhelming, but I’m now proud to be my family’s go-to source for events happening in the Roanoke Valley. My secret dream has always been to turn into Steve Martin in “Father of the Bride,” sitting at the dinner table with his family, reading off a list of upcoming events and checking off who’s going to what. #Momgoals.
4. “Blaze and the Monster Machines,” an engaging kids’ show that has aired on Nick Jr. since 2014, stars a monster truck voiced by prolific video game actor Nolan North (known for the Assassin’s Creed and Uncharted series). Our 2 1/2-year-old son loves the show’s call-and-response style, now shouting “Let’s Blaze!” whenever he revs up his engine and runs across the living room. We’re impressed by the show’s seamless integration of science and mathematics concepts. Who knew songs about absorption and adaptive traits could be so catchy?
4. Maybe you haven’t watched “The Mandalorian” on the Disney Plus streaming service, but you’ve probably seen the adorable Baby Yoda memes it has inspired on social media. Technically, the character is known as “The Child,” and his journey alongside the bounty hunter who protects him drives each chapter, brilliantly expanding upon the Star Wars universe.
5. At Halloween, my son became obsessed with inflatable yard decorations, and the best home displays soon dictated our daily driving routes. With the arrival of Christmas lights in late November, we ventured out many nights in search of the biggest “infladers,” as he calls them. A big thanks to all you festive homeowners for helping us make such great family memories.
