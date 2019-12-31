With the arrival of 2020, we share what milestones and events we’re looking forward to this year. Plus, we look back at how the events we most anticipated in 2019 panned out.
Ralph Berrier General assignment reporter
A year ago, I looked forward to a year of historical anniversaries, specifically the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion and Virginia’s commemoration of the 400th anniversary of the establishment of a representative government at Jamestown and the first arrival of Africans in the colony.
My family took a guided tour of the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford a few weeks before the June 6 ceremony that recalled the Allied invasion of Normandy and paid tribute to the men who fought. About 12,000 people attended the ceremony, a throng that included more than 30 veterans who served during the invasion. I did not attend the ceremony, but my family visited Normandy in August, and a friend led us on a self-guided trip to Omaha Beach, Pointe du Hoc and the Normandy American Cemetery.
The 400th anniversary of the Virginia milestones received quite a bit of notice nationally, especially after Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal in February brought attention to Virginia’s racially fraught history. Most of the large-scale ceremonies, however, happened in the eastern part of the state with just a few smaller commemorative events in our region.
Last year at this time, my wife and I were binge-watching the first two seasons of “The Crown,” the popular Netflix series that’s sort of a soap operatic retelling of the lives and times of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the whole royal crew, and we were looking forward to season three’s new cast, headed by Olivia Colman as the queen. The first few episodes I have watched have been fine, but perhaps lacking the tense, quick-moving pace of the first seasons that focused on a young woman who, while still adjusting to marriage and motherhood, suddenly becomes a monarch.
And, so, 2020 has arrived promising a shipload of history that will include a presidential election and the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Also, from the “taking stock” department, 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ break-up and the 40th anniversary of the murder of John Lennon. And Gen Xers note with shock and dread that from this day forward for the next 10 years, any time somebody says “that happened 40 years ago” they will be referring to something that occurred in the 1980s. The ’80s are officially middle-aged.
Rather than focusing on the past, I vow to look to the future, especially one that has Gerrit Cole as a member of the New York Yankees pitching rotation.
Tad Dickens
Music reporter
Last year, I looked forward to concerts in Roanoke from Snarky Puppy spinoff Ghost Note, jazz guitarist John Scofield, Lyric Theatre acts including Galactic featuring Erica Falls, Harvester Performance Center shows from Pat Metheny and Tyler Childers, and Marcus King at Rooster Walk.
I made it to all but the Childers and Metheny shows, and all the ones I caught were fantastic. Super grateful here for all the good shows that come around. I had seen Metheny and Childers in the past, but young guitarist and singer King’s appearances in the region had been a burr in my side, as they always conflicted with something else. I finally broke through, though, and was glad I did, even though it rained like mad during a good portion of that set, even delaying it for a while. It’s as if the concert gods had it in for me on that one.
Now, looking ahead to 2020: Sadly, Roanoke missed out on Sturgill Simpson’s live performances over the years. As his star has risen, he is probably too big a draw for our concert halls. But he and the aforementioned Childers are on tour next year, with a stop in March at the fabled Hampton Coliseum. I’ve never seen Simpson, and I’ve never been in “the Mothership,” either. Best of all, I can simply enjoy the show with my beloved and lovely partner, and take no notes. “Turtles All the Way Down,” people.
While concert reviews are typically pretty fun to do, despite what I wrote above, I really get into interviewing some of the performers who come through. Berglund Center recently booked the Temptations and the Four Tops to play its theater, on Feb. 28. Each band, though decades old, has an original member on stage. The Temps’ Otis Williams is still doing it, as is the Tops’ Abdul “Duke” Fakir. How I would love to get both men on the phone. They’ve gotta have stories to tell, right?
Booker T. Jones, who plays Jefferson Center on Feb. 21, fits into that category, too, as do (personal bias alert) drummers Ralph Peterson (Feb. 8 at Jefferson Center) and Antonio Sanchez (May 30 at the Harvester). Writing these past few seasons, I see that February is gong to be busy. That’s something for us all to look forward to.
Mike Allen
Arts reporter
My list of things I looked forward to in 2019 was fairly modest. I want to get the funniest part out of the way first. I wrote about how eagerly I anticipated season five of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and season four of SyFy’s “The Magicians.” Well, AMC didn’t air a new season of “Better Call Saul” this year — it won’t air until February 2020 — and as for “The Magicians,” my wife and I never got around to watching the new season! We’ll certainly binge it at some point, I’m just not sure when.
“Avengers: Endgame” made for a grand spectacle, even grander because we watched it in IMAX at what’s now the Paragon movie theater in Blacksburg. I give the creative team behind it backhanded kudos for not even trying to pretend that the story’s rules of time travel made any logical sense. I thought it was a reasonably satisfying end to a consistently above-average overarching story. (But then, I thought the same thing about the conclusion of “Game of Thrones,” so take my opinion with a grain of salt if you like.)
I mentioned that I was especially looking forward to seeing Philadelphia artist Colette Fu’s exhibition at the Taubman Museum of Art, “We Are Tiger Dragon People,” and my anticipation was justified.
I’ve been following Fu’s career since a pop-up exhibit (as in, a quick temporary exhibit) of her pop-up books (as in, books that unfold into a three-dimensional picture when you open them) appeared at the Taubman back in 2010. Fu, one of the daughters of longtime Local Colors director Pearl Fu, made the books using photographs she took while living in China’s Yunnan Province.
The show included what’s believed to be the world’s largest pop-up book, “Tao Hua Yuan Ji” or “The Peach Blossom Spring.” When lying flat, the book is about 14 feet by 21 feet, with the pop-up parts about 5 feet high.
Visitors to the museum will have chances to see the spectacular “Tao Hua Yuan Ji” again, as it’s now part of the Taubman’s teaching collection.
Sorting out what I’m looking forward to in 2020 gets nebulous — 2019 has kept me so busy, I’ve hardly thought about what lies ahead. Obviously, I can still look forward to the next season of “Better Call Saul” and future seasons of “The Magicians”! We’ll also be checking out the final season of Netflix’s twisted time-travel mystery series “Dark” — assuming it appears in 2020. It’s not clear that it will.
I can’t say I’m terribly excited about new films coming out. Everything seems to be either a remake of or a sequel to something that was done better at least a decade ago. I see there’s a film adaption scheduled in June 2020 of “Micronauts,” a toy that was popular when I was a child in the late 1970s. Who even remembers those now? Who does Hollywood think the audience for this is going to be?
I have personal artistic projects that I am working on, which I expect to finish in the coming year, and truthfully that’s what I’m looking forward to the most.
Suzanne Miller
Features editor
At the beginning of 2019, I was four months pregnant with my second son, so looking back, I’m not surprised that I so greatly anticipated the royal birth of Archie, son to Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He was born May 6 to much fanfare, as expected, and upon hearing his name, I immediately convinced myself that Archie would have been the perfect name for my son and if I used the name now then everyone would know that I was just stealing it from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and that I would never come up with a good name on my own and that everything was ruined — forever. Pregnancy hormones, what can I say? The good news is that it all worked out. And, no, I didn’t name my son Archie.
The return of Queen Elsa, Anna and friends in “Frozen II” was also on my radar this time last year. The animated film was released the weekend before Thanksgiving to middling reviews, earning a 64 out of 100 on Metacritic. However, legions of Arendelle fans were more definitive with their opinions. After four weeks in theaters, the sequel became Disney’s sixth film in 2019 to earn more than $1 billion globally.
I got the chance to see the film in late December with my 2-year-old son, who was captivated, and 4-year-old niece, who donned her Anna cape and sang along adorably with all the songs. I missed a few key moments during snack runs for the kids, but what I saw seemed like a nice blend of nostalgic touches and universal themes on growing up and adapting to change. Plus, “Into the Unknown” is almost as much of an earworm as “Let It Go.”
In early 2019, I also eagerly anticipated the arrival of comedian Paula Poundstone in Roanoke. She hit Jefferson Center in February. My husband and I were particularly impressed with Poundstone’s quick-witted ad libs with audience members. She had everyone in stitches when she teased one man in the audience for his slow response time when peppering him with personal questions, jokingly asking his wife how she could bear to even talk with him.
As for what I’m looking forward to in 2020: Not much, it would seem. Browsing through online lists of upcoming movies, the only one that jumped out at me was Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story,” due out in December. I remember as a middle schooler lying on the floor in my family’s TV room watching the 1961 film version with my parents for the first time. It’s how I discovered Natalie Wood, who became my favorite film star, which led me to James Dean, which led me to Marlon Brando, which led me to Montgomery Clift, which ... you get the picture. So the film holds a dear place in my heart, even though today I recognize the racial miscasting of its two main leads. I’m not sure how I’ll feel personally about a new version, but I appreciate the film industry’s effort to address a complicated issue.
And speaking of controversial topics, what will happen to Tom Brady in 2020? Whether you’re a New England Patriots fan (or not, probably!), we’re all curious if Brady will make it to another Super Bowl game, and then whether he’ll retire or move to another NFL team. Rumors are already swirling — Brady’s mansion in Boston is up for sale, but he has downplayed the significance in interviews. It’s hard to imagine Brady wearing anything but a Patriots uniform, but his relationship with coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft has been tested in recent years. Could 2020 be the end of an era in Gillette Stadium? Only time will tell.
