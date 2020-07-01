On Independence Day, dozens of immigrants would have filled the lawn at Monticello in Charlottesville and taken the oath as newly naturalized American citizens.

Like practically every other event this year, the ceremony has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, all naturalization ceremonies in Roanoke, Lynchburg and practically every other federal courthouse across the commonwealth have been suspended. The Western District federal court in Roanoke has already postponed nine ceremonies since March, including upcoming events on July 17 and 24 and Aug. 28.

Thousands of immigrants across the country who have completed the requirements to become United States citizens are waiting to take their oaths.

To get this far in the naturalization process, immigrants must have passed speaking, reading and writing tests. They must also correctly answer at least six out of 10 questions taken at random from the 100-question American civics test. Those questions can be found online at https://bit.ly/2NBRt5x.

Extra Vibe has included 10 random questions from the test. How much do you know about being an American? Can you pass the citizenship test?

1. What is the supreme law of the land?

2. What is one right or freedom from the First Amendment?

3. The House of Representatives has how many voting members?

4. If both the President and the Vice President can no longer serve, who becomes President?

5. What are two Cabinet-level positions?

6. Name one right [out of two rights] only for United States citizens.

7. Who wrote the Declaration of Independence?

8. When was the Constitution written?

9. What did the Emancipation Proclamation do?

10. Name one U.S. territory.

Answers:

1. The Constitution

2. Freedom of speech, religion, the press, assembly and ability to petition the government

3. 435

4. Speaker of the House

5. Possible answers include the Vice President, Attorney General and the secretaries of the departments of Agriculture, Commerce, Defense, Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Housing and Urban Development, Interior, Labor, State, Transportation, Treasury and Veterans Affairs

6. The right to vote in a federal election; the right to run for federal office

7. Thomas Jefferson

8. 1787

9. Acceptable answers include the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves, freed the slaves in the Confederacy and freed the slaves in most Southern states

10. Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands

Tags

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Load comments