THURSDAY >>> SUNDAY

Roanoke Children’s Theatre Presents “Matilda”

The Roanoke premiere of the “Matilda” musical based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel about a little girl with telekinetic powers and a genius IQ. Thursday, 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 3 p.m. Shaftman Performance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $22-$25. 345-2550.

FRIDAY

Night Howls

Bundle up and hear the wolves howl, the owls hoot and the big cats call. Participants will begin the night indoors with hot cider and cookies while learning about nocturnal animals and the noises they make. Guests will then proceed outdoors for a guided tour of the zoo. Pre-registration required. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke. $9-$15. 343-3241.

SATURDAY

Family Pajama Party with Frosty

Wear your favorite pajamas for a fun night out for parents and kids with snacks and a buffet, followed by a showing of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Feel free to bring a sleeping bag, blanket or bean bag to get comfy during the movie. Frosty the Snowman will also make a special appearance for pictures and autographs. 5:30 p.m. Bolling Wilson Hotel, 170 E. Main St., Wytheville. Free. 276-223-2333.

SUNDAY

Yuletide

Santa Claus and his Figgy Pudding Band will perform for older young people who still want to connect to a Santa they have known all their lives. It’s a celebration before sending Santa back to the North Pole to get ready for his trip around the world. Refreshments will be served. 2 to 4 p.m. O. Winston Link Museum, 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. $10; free for children younger than 3. 982-5465.

MONDAY

Salt Dough Ornament Painting

Hand-paint ornaments. All ages welcome. 2 p.m. Christiansburg Library, 125 Sheltman St., Christiansburg. Free. 382-6965.

