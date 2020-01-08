THURSDAY AND SATURDAY
Stories on Stage
Watch your favorite children’s books come to life, on stage. Presented by the Teen Drama Club. Meet the cast and crew after the performance and do a take-home activity. Thursday, 6 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. Free. 772-7507.
THURSDAY>>> WEDNESDAY
Elmwood on Ice
Ice skating and sliding in the middle of downtown Roanoke continues through Feb. 2. For more information, visit downtownroanoke.org. Thursday and Wednesday, 4 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 7 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday. Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. $6 admission; $2 skate rental; $3 ice slide; $10 for all three. 853-2236.
FRIDAY
Rail Yard Dawgs’ Nickelodeon Double Dare Night
The Dawgs will face off against the Birmingham Bulls while wearing slime-tastic specialty jerseys. For $1, patrons can vote for someone to get slimed during the first intermission. To see a list of participants and to vote, visit railyarddawgs.com. 7:05 p.m. Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $11-$22; $5 parking fee. 266-7343.
SATURDAY
Caturday!
Sign up to read to a cat from a local animal shelter. Reading to cats helps socialize them for adoption, and helps children practice and gain confidence in reading skills. Open to all ages. Registration required. Noon to 1 p.m. Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton. 857-5043.
SUNDAY
Public Ice Skating at Berglund Center
Take the family for some ice skating fun. 2 to 5 p.m. Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $6, plus $2 skate rental. 853-5483.
WEDNESDAY
Indoor Snowball Fight
Students in grades 3-5 can battle it out with an indoor snowfall fight using paper snowballs. 4 to 5 p.m. Glenvar Library, 3917 Daugherty Road, Salem. Free. 387-6163.
