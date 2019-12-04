THURSDAY>>>SATURDAY
“Miracle on 34th Street”
Macy’s Santa faces a court competency hearing after claiming to be the real North Pole deal in this Christmas classic. The production runs through Dec. 14. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Attic Productions, 7490 Roanoke Road, Fincastle. $15 adults; $12 ages 18 and younger. 473-1001.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Candy Cane Express
Visit the transportation museum for crafts, holiday music, diesel train rides, food, the Cactus Joe children’s train and pictures with Santa. Diesel train tickets cost an additional $3. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. Virginia Museum of Transportation, 303 Norfolk Ave. S.W., Roanoke. $10 adults; $8 seniors, students; $6 ages 3-12; free for children younger than 3. 342-5670.
SATURDAY
Gingerbread Festival
In addition to the annual Gingerbread House Competition, the festival includes treats like hot apple cider, roasted marshmallows and roasted chestnuts. There will be inflatables, pictures with Santa, a magician, craft vendors and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Salem Public Library, 28 E. Main St., Salem. Free. 375-3057.
SATURDAY
Rainbow Puppet Productions Holiday Performance
Geared toward families and children in preschool or first grade, the performance features original music, puppets and dance. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 342-5760.
SATURDAY
Balance Bike Bonanza
Children (walking age to 5 years) can bring their own balance bike or try out a demo bike. Register at playfranklincounty.com. 10 a.m. to noon. Westlake Library, 84 Westlake Road, Hardy. Free. 483-9293.
