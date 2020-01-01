THURSDAY
Bookies & Cookies
Children ages 0-5 (and their older siblings) can listen to a cookie-themed storytime followed by a snack. Contact the library about any food sensitivities or allergies. 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Salem Library, 28 E. Main St., Salem. 375-3089. Free.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
New Year Mini Camps
In two-hour sessions, students ages 5-8 and 9-12 will explore a variety of themes, techniques and media. Each session also includes time in Art Venture. For a full schedule of camp activities or to register, visit taubman.org. 2 to 4 p.m. both days. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. $16 general public; $10 members. 342-5760.
FRIDAY
Free Movie Fridays: “The Wizard of Oz”
Embrace Home Loans finishes its 2019-20 film series with the classic 1939 family movie starring Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale. 10 to 11:45 a.m. The Lyric Theatre, 135 College Ave., Blacksburg. Free. 951-4771.
SATURDAY
Who Wants to Be a Ninja?
Prestige Gymnastics celebrates its eight-year anniversary by kicking off its new program, NinjaZone, featuring obstacle courses and missions. Noon to 3 p.m. Prestige Gymnastics Academy, 2726 Lee Highway, Troutville. Free. 759-1403.
TUESDAY
“Frozen” Story Time with Queen Elsa
Queen Elsa from Disney’s “Frozen” movies will read stories, sing songs and play a game, and children will make a cool craft. Photo opportunity with Queen Elsa available for ages 3 and older. 10:30 a.m. Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest. Free. 425-7002.
TUESDAY
Teen Hot Chocolate and DIY Snowflakes
Make hot chocolate and snowflakes and watch a holiday movie. 4 to 5 p.m. Glenvar Library, 3917 Daugherty Road, Salem. Free. 387-6163.
