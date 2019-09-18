THURSDAY
Pirate Party
Pirate-themed crafts and refreshments on “Talk Like a Pirate Day.” 4 p.m. Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd. Free. 745-2947.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Franklin County Agricultural Fair
Tractor competitions, midway rides, music, exhibits, animal shows, petting zoo and more. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday-Friday; noon to 11 p.m., Saturday. Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount. $5, free 10 and under. 483-3030.
SATURDAY
Breakfast with the Animals
Mill Mountain Zoo visitors will be treated to a light breakfast buffet and can stay for a conversation about the many birds at the zoo. Children can make a bird craft to take home. 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Rd. S.E., Roanoke. $18 non-member adult, $14 member adult, $15 non-member child, $11 member child, $55 non-member family of 4, $40 member family of 4. 343-3241.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.