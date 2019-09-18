THURSDAY

Pirate Party

Pirate-themed crafts and refreshments on “Talk Like a Pirate Day.” 4 p.m. Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main St., Floyd. Free. 745-2947.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

Franklin County Agricultural Fair

Tractor competitions, midway rides, music, exhibits, animal shows, petting zoo and more. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday-Friday; noon to 11 p.m., Saturday. Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road, Rocky Mount. $5, free 10 and under. 483-3030.

SATURDAY

Breakfast with the Animals

Mill Mountain Zoo visitors will be treated to a light breakfast buffet and can stay for a conversation about the many birds at the zoo. Children can make a bird craft to take home. 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mill Mountain Zoo, 2404 Prospect Rd. S.E., Roanoke. $18 non-member adult, $14 member adult, $15 non-member child, $11 member child, $55 non-member family of 4, $40 member family of 4. 343-3241.

