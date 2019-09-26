SATURDAY

North Cross School Kids Fun Run

A 1-mile run for children follows the Take the Hill 5-kilometer adult race. 10:15 a.m. North Cross School, 4254 Colonial Ave., Roanoke. $15 registration. Sign up at www.ncs5k.org.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

Hot Wheels monster trucks come to life, combined with freestyle motocross, world record attempts and Megasaurus, the car-eating, fire-breathing prehistoric robot. Saturday: 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday: 1:30 p.m. Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $22-$40. 853-2510.

Load comments