SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Dinosaur Kingdom II

Walk through a wacky dinosaur park filled with fearsome sculptures created by Mark Cline. This roadside attraction mixes dinosaurs and the Civil War. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dinosaur Kingdom II, 5781 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge. $8-$12. 540-460-4346.

SATURDAY

Bats!

Hands-on activities teach about fascinating and often misunderstood creatures of the night. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. 10 a.m. Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115. $5. 387-6078.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

