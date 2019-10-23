SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Dinosaur Kingdom II
Walk through a wacky dinosaur park filled with fearsome sculptures created by Mark Cline. This roadside attraction mixes dinosaurs and the Civil War. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dinosaur Kingdom II, 5781 S. Lee Highway, Natural Bridge. $8-$12. 540-460-4346.
SATURDAY
Bats!
Hands-on activities teach about fascinating and often misunderstood creatures of the night. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. 10 a.m. Explore Park, Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 115. $5. 387-6078.
