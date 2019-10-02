FRIDAY-SUNDAY

“The Velveteen Rabbit”

Roanoke Children’s Theatre presents a musical adaptation of the beloved children’s book. Friday: 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 3 p.m. Shaftman Perfromance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave S.W., Roanoke. $22-$25. 400-7795.

SATURDAY

Workshop: “You Can Play Uke”

Workshop by Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards, for ages 8-and-up, for basic ukulele skills. Bring your uke if you have one. 11 a.m. Moss Arts Center Cube, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. Free. 231-5300.

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Load comments