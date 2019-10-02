FRIDAY-SUNDAY
“The Velveteen Rabbit”
Roanoke Children’s Theatre presents a musical adaptation of the beloved children’s book. Friday: 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 3 p.m. Shaftman Perfromance Hall, Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave S.W., Roanoke. $22-$25. 400-7795.
SATURDAY
Workshop: “You Can Play Uke”
Workshop by Jazzy Ash & the Leaping Lizards, for ages 8-and-up, for basic ukulele skills. Bring your uke if you have one. 11 a.m. Moss Arts Center Cube, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. Free. 231-5300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.