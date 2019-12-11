FRIDAY & SATURDAY
S’Mores on the Patio
Every Friday and Saturday in December, families can meet new friends and share stories while making s’mores on the hotel’s patio (weather permitting). A $6.11 s’mores kit is available for purchase. 5 to 9 p.m. both days. Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke. Free; fee for s’mores kits. 985-5900.
SATURDAY
Swimming with Santa
Bring the kids and their holiday lists, along with swimsuits and cameras, to visit with Santa Claus. 5 to 7 p.m. Blacksburg Aquatic Center, 625 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg. Free; registration required by Dec. 13. 443-1120.
SUNDAY
Public Ice Skating — Carilion Children’s Skate Night
Take the family for some ice skating fun in the coliseum, presented by Carilion Children’s. Bring a toy for a child at Carilion Children’s Hospital and your skate rental fee is waived. 2 to 5 p.m. Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $6, plus $2 skate rental. 853-5483.
TUESDAY
Teen Stocking Decorating
Teens can decorate their own stocking to take home to celebrate the holidays. 6 to 7 p.m. Glenvar Library, 3917 Daugherty Road, Salem. Free. 387-6163.
TUESDAY
Cookies with Santa
The children’s area will feature activities, cookies and hot chocolate. Santa will take last-minute Christmas wishes. With live music by the Lenny Marcus Trio. 6 to 8 p.m. South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke. Free. 772-7507.
