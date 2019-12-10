An up-and-coming comic with specials on Netflix and Comedy Central is headed for Roanoke.
Tennessee-based comic Nate Bargatze, who doesn't work blue, is scheduled for Berglund Performing Arts Theatre on Feb. 20, 2020. Tickets are $149.75, $59 and $35 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the venue box office (avoid pesky fees), Roanokelive.com 877-482-8496. A Cyber Club presale is set for 12 hours, beginning 10 a.m. Thursday.
Bargatze, who was on Jimmy Fallon's "Clean Cut Comedy Tour" and has received love from fellow comics Jim Gaffigan and Marc Maron, is on Netflix these days with "The Tennessee Kid." He debuted on TV in 2015, with Comedy Central's "Full Time Magic," and shortly after that released his hit album, "Yelled at by a Clown."
Check out the embedded video below to see him performing on Fallon's "The Tonight Show."
