THURSDAY

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays

Seven performers showcase an array of sophisticated magic, including illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes and technological spectacle. 7 to 11 p.m. Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. $45-$65. 375-3004.

FRIDAY

RSO Presents “Holiday Brass!”

Members of the RSO Brass Virtuosi, led by Jay Crone, perform holiday classics. 7:30 p.m. Cave Spring United Methodist Church, 4505 Hazel Drive, Roanoke. $34-$52. 343-9127.

FRIDAY

The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas

The second night of the annual event features the City of Roanoke Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. The parade begins at Elm Avenue and Jefferson Street and continues to Campbell Avenue, ending at Williamson Road. For a full entertainment schedule for the night, visit dickensroanoke.com. 6 to 10 p.m. Downtown Roanoke. Free; fees for some activities. 342-2028.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Roanoke Ballet Theatre Presents “The Nutcracker”

Join Clara on her magical journey to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets in the classic ballet. Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave. S.W., Suite 100, Roanoke. $29-$47. 345-6099.

FRIDAY>>>SUNDAY

Flames of Memory

The D-Day Memorial will honor the 4,414 men killed on D-Day with thousands of luminarias arranged throughout the grounds. 6 to 9 p.m. nightly. National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford. Free. 586-3329.

SATURDAY

Letters From Home

The USO-style performance features Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann, with singing, tap dancing, audience interaction, comedy and toe-tapping. 2 p.m. American Legion Post 3, 710 Apperson Drive, Salem. $10. 981‑9250.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Southwest Virginia Ballet Presents “The Nutcracker”

Experience 150 community performers present the holiday classic. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $15-$49. 853-5483.

