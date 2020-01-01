THURSDAY
Shine Runners Pub Run
The monthly run begins in the brewery’s parking lot and leaves at 6 p.m. sharp. Runners can choose between a three-mile route or a five-mile loop route. After the run, a food truck will be on-site. 5:30 p.m. Chaos Mountain Brewing, 3135 Dillons Mill Road, Callaway. Free. 334-1600.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Bedford Festival of Trees
In its 11th year, the event’s theme “Celebrate Love” coincides with the 50th anniversary of the “Virginia Is for Lovers” tourism slogan. Visitors can vote for their favorite tree for $1, with proceeds benefitting charitable organizations at the end of the event. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Bedford Welcome Center, 816 Burks Hill Road, Bedford. Free. 587-5681.
SATURDAY
11th Annual Frozen Toe 5K
Kick off the new year by traversing the Chestnut Ridge Loop, a 5.6-mile challenging single track that loops around the Roanoke Mountain Campground. The race is currently full, but check mountainjunkies.net for waitlist information. 9 a.m. Starts at New Hope Christian Church, 4229 Welcome Valley Road, Roanoke. $43. 525-9452.
SUNDAY
Old Christmas Celebration at Wilderness Road Regional Museum
Appalachian folklore and customs will be shared along with living history, musket salutes, storytelling, burning of the greens, King Cake, an animal adoption drive, museum membership packets, music, refreshments and craft beer for purchase by the pint from Buffalo Mountain Brewery. Noon to 6 p.m. Wilderness Road Regional Museum, 5240 Wilderness Road, Newbern. Donations accepted. 818-3804.
MONDAY
Epiphany Bonfire
Celebrate an “Old World” tradition in downtown Buchanan. Guests will gather around the town’s Christmas tree, which has been made into a yule log, with dozens of family Christmas trees added to the pile. Church bells will toll when the fire is lit at 7 p.m., and guests can try some mulled cider while they watch. 7 to 8 p.m. Buchanan Town Park, 485 Lowe St., Buchanan. Free. 254-1212.
