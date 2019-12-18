THURSDAY
Last Minute Market
Shop locally made gifts from vendors, as well as Wasena merchandise. Includes live music. 5 to 9 p.m. Outside Wasena Tap Room and Roanoke Mountain Adventures, 806 Wasena Ave., Roanoke. Free admission. 919-830-4165.
FRIDAY
The Roanoke Times Dickens of a Christmas
In addition to the usual street performers, roasted chestnuts, carriage rides, Kids Zone and more entertainment, the family-friendly celebration’s final day features the RVSPCA Pet Costume Contest at 6:30 p.m., with registration at 5:30 p.m. in Wells Fargo Plaza. 6 to 10 p.m. Downtown Roanoke. Free admission; fee for some activities. 342-2028.
SATURDAY
“Nutcracker 1918”
The ballet, written by Katherine Okie and performed by her students at Westover Ballet, is set in the year 1918 at the Pulaski rail station, as Private Robert Perry Millirons is leaving for World War I. Millirons lived all his life on Little Creek and served with the 317th Infantry. His brother Frank also served from Pulaski and is buried in Elmwood. Okie is the great-granddaughter of Millirons. Half the show’s proceeds will benefit the museum. Advance tickets required. 4 p.m. Ratcliffe Transportation Museum, 51 Commerce St., Pulaski. $5 advance. 980-2307.
TUESDAY
18th Annual Frosty 5K and Free 1-Mile Fun Run
The race starts and finishes on the soccer field behind
Food Lion on North Main Street in Blacksburg, with the majority of the race run on roads and paved bike paths. Five charities will be selected, with race participants voting for their favorite choice. The charity with the most votes gets all the proceeds from the event. 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Food Lion, 1413 N. Main St., Blacksburg. 5K, $20-$25; Fun Run, free. 552-9339.
TUESDAY
Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminarias
Celebrate the arrival of Christmas while commemorating the love of those who supplied the town with jugs of drinking water following the flood of 1985. Hundreds of 1-gallon plastic jug luminarias will be placed along Main Street. 6 p.m. to midnight. Downtown Buchanan. Free. 254-1212.
