Bike Shorts Film Festival

The film festival showcases flicks about cycling or even films that just happen to include bicycles. Film competition winners will be announced. 7 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, 1310 Grandin Rd S.W., Roanoke. Free. 342-9393.

Flock ’n’ Roost Street Fest: Indie Crafts and Eco Hacks

This one-day outdoor event includes shopping and eco-conscious activities focused on handmade, upcycling, re-using and backyard gardening and homesteading. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Historic Roanoke City Market, Market Square, Roanoke. Free. 583-6396.

42nd Annual Boones Mill Apple Festival

Local agricultural heritage is celebrated in a festival that includes food trucks, entertainment, dance performances, 2019 Miss Boones Mill Apple Festival Pageant winners and more than 100 specialty vendors. Musical performers include Honey, Wound Tight, Colby Helms, Sweetwater Fireball, Too Young Too Old, The F.A.R.M. Team, Raise The Barre Cloggers, The Old Dominion Cloggers and the Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy Competition Cloggers. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Main St., Boones Mill. Free. bmapplefestival@gmail.com.

“Celebrating America”

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra begins its 2019-2020 Masterworks series with a guest appearance by Russian-born American pianist Yuliya Gorenman. The program includes composer Michael Dougherty’s “Night Owl,” a work performed with projections of photographs from the O. Winston Link Museum’s collection. 7:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road N.E., Roanoke. $34-$56. 343-9127.

