THURSDAY-SATURDAY
Salem Museum Ghost Walk
Salem’s East Hill Cemetery comes alive after dark with notable characters from Salem’s past. These walking tours through the cemetery are family-friendly, fun and informative, and not scary. The tour will introduce visitors to men and women now deceased who had great stories to tell of the region’s history. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Salem Museum, 801 E. Main St., Salem. $10 adults; $5 students; children 3 and under free. 389-6760.
THURSDAY
Fall for Local Roanoke Night Market
The Shenandoah Club ballroom becomes an upscale market that features 20 locally owned businesses and supports two charities. Attendees can sip rose petal champagne while shopping with local boutiques and crafters, plus receive pampering treatments from Onyx Hair Studio and see the creative styling of Party Poppers of Virginia event planners. Light food, a raffle and a cash bar also are available. 6 p.m. The Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road S.W., Roanoke. $10-$20. Tickets at bit.ly/RoanokeNightMarket.
SATURDAY
SML Fit Fest
Participants can choose the 5K obstacle course race or the 5K Trail Race/Walk. The event also includes a kite-flying field, pony rides, K-9 demonstrations, yoga, sack races, hula hoops and much more. Featured musical performers are Morgan Wade, the JAM Kids, Girls Rock Roanoke, The Low Down Dirty and Above the Fray. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunken City Brewing Company at Westlake Towne Center, 40 Brewery Drive, Hardy. $10 advance, $12 at gate, $5 ages 4-12, Free under 4. 540-721-5288.
SUNDAY
Blessing of the Animals
Blessing event includes music by Like The Moon and special presentation by Sarah Dutton of Lost Fantasy Stables and Animal Rescue. Pets must be on leashes or in carriers. Donations of food and other items are welcome. 5 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church, 2339 Grandin Road, Roanoke. Donations accepted. 774-5183.
