FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Blue Ridge Orchid Society Show
The fall show, “Orchids and Ghosts,” will be judged by American Orchid Society judges. The show includes displays and orchids for sale for beginners and collectors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Center in the Square, 1 Market Square, Roanoke. Free. 774-9021.
SATURDAY
Blacksburg Brew Do 2019
The 11th festival celebrates craft brewers from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, offering ales, lagers, stouts, pilsners, ciders and specialty beers. The event also features food, live entertainment and cooking and brewing demonstrations. Noon to 5 p.m. Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg. $30-$60 tasting tickets; $10 non-tasting tickets. 443-2008.
New River Community College Comic Con
More than 25 guest artists and authors include John Rose, artist and writer of “Snuffy Smith”; author and comic book writer Guy A. Sims; Roanoke Times arts reporter and author/publisher Mike Allen; and many others. Comic book dealers, book sellers and other vendors will sell their products. Cosplayers and children wearing Halloween costumes are welcome at the all-ages event, which includes a costume parade. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Edwards Hall, Room 117, New River Community College, 5251 College Drive, Dublin. Free. 674-3600.
Myths, Mysteries, and Spirits: A Haunted Tour of Radford
Three bus tours take visitors to Radford’s spooky sites, starting at Glencoe Museum. Proceeds benefit the Virginia Tech Historic Preservation Society. Purchase tickets online at www.vtpreservation.org. 5:15 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Glencoe Mansion Museum & Gallery, 600 Unruh Drive, Radford. $15 adults, $10 youth 16 and younger. 250-1194.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.