FRIDAY>>>SUNDAY
11th Annual Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show
The home and garden extravaganza includes the latest products and services for your home and landscape. Special guest Joanie Sprague of TV’s “Trading Spaces” and “America’s Next Top Model” will share her most valuable tool tips and tricks. Horticulturist Mark Viette will be on-site for gardening advice. Pete the Cat will be available for a meet-and-greet and photos on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. For more information, visit showtechnology.com. Friday, 2 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Berglund Special Events Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $8 adults; $7 seniors; free for ages 16 and younger. 853-5483.
SATURDAY
Fire & Ice Polar Plunge
Take a plunge in the pool and then warm up by the campfire with s’mores and food trucks. Registration fees will be donated to Therapeutic Recreation Services of the Roanoke Valley. Green Ridge membership not required. 1 to 4 p.m. Splash Valley — Green Ridge Recreation Center, 7415 Wood Haven Road, Roanoke. $5 to register. 777-6300.
SATURDAY
The Lea’s High School Winter Classic Basketball Challenge
The sixth annual basketball tournament features high school basketball teams from Hidden Valley, Cave Spring, William Fleming, Patrick Henry, North Cross and Roanoke Catholic. Noon to 8 p.m. Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $10. 853-5483.
SUNDAY
Taste of Virginia Expo & Market
Visitors can sample an array of Virginia-produced food, beverages, herbals and handicrafts in the Hotel Roanoke’s ballroom. “Chopped” champion Tanya Cauthen of Belmont Butchery in Richmond will host a local food cooking demo at 3:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., music begins and the market becomes an evening social. The public event is held as part of the weekend’s 21st Annual Virginia Biological Farming Conference. 1 to 10 p.m. Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave., Roanoke. Free. 974-5767.
SUNDAY
January Holiday Hangover Tournament
The IFPA-sanctioned Group Match Play tournament will consist of eight rounds on randomly selected machines. Cash prizes will be awarded. For more information, visit roanokepinball.org. 6 to 9 p.m. Roanoke Pinball Museum, 1 Market Square, Roanoke. $15 cash-only entry fee; $10 for members. 342-5746.
MONDAY
“Waitress”
The Tony Award-nominated hit follows the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. The show features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”). 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Berglund Performing Arts Theatre, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $42-$77; $5 parking. 853-5483.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.