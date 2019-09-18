THURSDAY

“Downton Abbey” Premiere Party

The Grandin Theatre and Blue Ridge PBS team for the premiere of the film based on the popular television series. Attendees are invited (but not required) to wear 1920s period dress during an event at the theater. Part of Grandin Road will be closed for the party, which includes a jazz band, food trucks and more. 6 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $50. 344-0991.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Roanoke Greek Festival

Roanoke celebrates its Greek heritage and culture with authentic Greek food, music, dance and other entertainment. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, noon to 7 p.m., Sunday. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E., Roanoke. Free. 434-851-6835.

FRIDAY AND SUNDAY

Opera Roanoke Presents: “Pagliacci”

The cast of this classic opera of love and murder will be joined on stage by members of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and singers from the Opera Roanoke Chorus and Roanoke College Choirs, all conducted by Steven White. 7:30 p.m., Friday. 2:30 p.m., Sunday. Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke. $20-$120. 345-2550

SATURDAY

Fall Plant Sale and Harvest Festival

Potted succulent gardens, gourds, a variety of shrubs and trees, upscale garden ornaments, garden books, pots, produce and food are available. Garden tools may be sharpened while you shop. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Avenue S.W., Roanoke. Free. 343-4519.

TUESDAY

Banff Mountain Film Festival and Outdoor Expo

The Roanoke Outside Foundation hosts the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour set of films, which is preceded by the Get Outside Expo in Fitzpatrick Hall. The films showcase outdoor adventure from across the world. 6:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke. $5. 343-1550.

Load comments