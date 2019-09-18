THURSDAY
“Downton Abbey” Premiere Party
The Grandin Theatre and Blue Ridge PBS team for the premiere of the film based on the popular television series. Attendees are invited (but not required) to wear 1920s period dress during an event at the theater. Part of Grandin Road will be closed for the party, which includes a jazz band, food trucks and more. 6 p.m. The Grandin Theatre, 1310 Grandin Road, Roanoke. $50. 344-0991.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Roanoke Greek Festival
Roanoke celebrates its Greek heritage and culture with authentic Greek food, music, dance and other entertainment. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, noon to 7 p.m., Sunday. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E., Roanoke. Free. 434-851-6835.
FRIDAY AND SUNDAY
Opera Roanoke Presents: “Pagliacci”
The cast of this classic opera of love and murder will be joined on stage by members of the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and singers from the Opera Roanoke Chorus and Roanoke College Choirs, all conducted by Steven White. 7:30 p.m., Friday. 2:30 p.m., Sunday. Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke. $20-$120. 345-2550
SATURDAY
Fall Plant Sale and Harvest Festival
Potted succulent gardens, gourds, a variety of shrubs and trees, upscale garden ornaments, garden books, pots, produce and food are available. Garden tools may be sharpened while you shop. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roanoke Council of Garden Clubs, 3640 Colonial Avenue S.W., Roanoke. Free. 343-4519.
TUESDAY
Banff Mountain Film Festival and Outdoor Expo
The Roanoke Outside Foundation hosts the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour set of films, which is preceded by the Get Outside Expo in Fitzpatrick Hall. The films showcase outdoor adventure from across the world. 6:30 p.m. Jefferson Center, 541 Luck Ave., Roanoke. $5. 343-1550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.