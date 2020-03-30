The Sounds of the Mountains storytelling festival will become the “sounds of YouTube” this weekend.
The 19th edition of the annual story and music festival was slated to run Friday and Saturday at Camp Bethel in Botetourt County with a typical lineup of nationally renowned storytellers. The COVID‑19 outbreak canceled the event, but the scheduled guests will post stories on YouTube in what festival organizer Alan Hoal calls an “at-home festival.”
“There will be about five hours of stories posted sometime on Saturday,” Hoal said. The video will remain on the Camp Bethel YouTube site, which can be viewed at bit.ly/39sYSfS.
The lineup of storytellers includes Andy Offutt Irwin, Kim Weitkamp, Regi Carpenter and Tim Lowry.
The festival is a fundraiser for Camp Bethel, but there is no charge for watching the YouTube video. A donate button for the camp will be posted, along with a virtual tip jar for the performers, who will be participating at a reduced fee.
People who bought advance tickets are asked to go online at soundsofthemountains.org and fill out an online form to either request a refund or switch the purchase to a donation.
For generations, telling stories has been a familiar way to pass time. For our ancestors, music and stories were the only entertainment to be found, so the timing of Sounds of the Mountains is perfect for folks badly needing some homebound distractions — even if the stories are on YouTube.
The virtual festival provides “a creative solution to a challenging problem,” Hoal said.
