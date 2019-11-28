Southwest Virginia music lovers might have seen Will Landon fronting a jazz/funk-leaning hip-hop band from Harrisonburg called Gryzzle. That group of James Madison University students played some hot sets at FloydFest, Parkway Brewing Co. and The Spot on Kirk, when not rocking Harrisonburg crowds.
With Gryzzle's time having come to an end, talented lyricist and rapper Landon has moved onto a new project. The act is called sasha! — which is also Landon's stage name — and they have an album and live performance on tap.
First, though, how about a quick single? And we do mean quick. sasha!, inspired by Philadelphia rapper Tierra Whack, has dropped a 59-second video for a song called "reflection." They wrote the sparse, half-time number and co-produced it with former Of Co. bandmate Adam Sulkin. Their friend and onetime JMU classmate Joseph Nichols mixed and mastered the song. It's part of an album, "Glass House," due next year.
For the video, sasha! collaborated with JMU students Olivia Santos and directed by Mānoa Bell to craft a video that's creepy, like the 2002 horror/thriller movie "The Ring," with sasha! spitting some jarring self-deprecation. It's embedded here, and you can find "reflection" on streaming services, too.
sasha! hits The Spot on Kirk Jan. 25, 2020, with a band that includes their former bandmates, the aforementioned Bell (bass) and Kieran McClay (drums), along with keyboardist Patrick Dahlman and lead guitarist Teddy Chipouras. Harvest Blaque & Co. and rapper H.A.N.K. will open the show. Show details to come via thespotonkirk.org.
Another song is out there, too. It's called "Nose Ring," and you can check it out via hyperurl.co/kjyyl2.
