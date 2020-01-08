Salem’s annual rodeo rides deeper into its second half-century this weekend at Salem Civic Center.
The Stampede Championship Rodeo, which kicked off in 1969, is an institution for those who love bull-riding, calf-roping, steer-wrestling, barrel-racing and mutton-busting action.
Wait, what is mutton busting?, the dudes among us may ask. That’s where the littlest riders can get involved. Rodeo hands will set up children — between ages 5 and 7 and fewer than 50 pounds — on sheeps’ backs, and then send them out of the chute for a few seconds of excitement. The limit is 10 children per rodeo performance, if your little cowpoke wants a wild ride. Registration is on the arena floor prior to each night’s activities, according to the civic center. Just be sure to bring proof of insurance, and get there early.
Contestants from around the world will hit Salem, to vie for prizes in front of thousands at the Salem venue. But it won’t be all bucking and riding and roping and wrestling. Trick-rider Dusti Crain-Dickerson, whose skills include standing barefoot astride two horses, is among the featured entertainers, the rodeo posted on its Facebook page. Crain-Dickerson’s resume includes more than a decade with the Dolly Parton Stampede, formerly the Dixie Stampede, and Cheyanne Frontier Days. She and her rides jump through flaming hoops. The event has also booked rodeo clown Jake Wilcox, a returning favorite.
The civic center’s longest-running event started its history as the Loretta Lynn Rodeo, according to a 2018 article that Salem communications director Mike Stevens wrote in Salem magazine. The event included the rodeo’s namesake country music star in concert on a flatbed trailer, during intermission, according to the article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.