MG 2019 POY P202

Stonecrop Farm environmental horticulture intern Amber Edwards harvests yarrow from terraced gardens of a CSA (community supported agriculture) flower share in June.

Gentry: This photograph has the look and feel of an impressionist painting. As an amateur artist, I hope to one day make a painting inspired by this image.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

The staff photographers at The Roanoke Times — Stephanie Klein-Davis, Matt Gentry and Heather Rousseau — have chosen their four favorite images of 2019.

Movement is a recurring theme in this year’s selections, a fact that may seem strange when contemplating a still photo. But our photographers skillfully captured the essence of motion with a dancer in mid-leap, bikers cycling through a trail and even a herd of alpacas bounding on a farm.

That last image ties into another commonality among these images: animals. Adorable, furry creatures, from alpacas to hounds to a poodle, are almost guaranteed to be crowd-pleasers in any image. However, it takes patience and artistry to harness an animal’s wild tendencies for a photo that tells a deeper story, from frenzied hounds in the middle of a fox hunt to a well-trained service dog taking instruction to a fish that almost slipped from the grips of a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries officer.

We hope you enjoy these photos from the pages of The Roanoke Times.

Heather Rousseau headshot

HEATHER

ROUSSEAU
nrv mug 102815

MATT

GENTRY
StephanieKlein-Davis2
Load comments