The staff photographers at The Roanoke Times — Stephanie Klein-Davis, Matt Gentry and Heather Rousseau — have chosen their four favorite images of 2019.
Movement is a recurring theme in this year’s selections, a fact that may seem strange when contemplating a still photo. But our photographers skillfully captured the essence of motion with a dancer in mid-leap, bikers cycling through a trail and even a herd of alpacas bounding on a farm.
That last image ties into another commonality among these images: animals. Adorable, furry creatures, from alpacas to hounds to a poodle, are almost guaranteed to be crowd-pleasers in any image. However, it takes patience and artistry to harness an animal’s wild tendencies for a photo that tells a deeper story, from frenzied hounds in the middle of a fox hunt to a well-trained service dog taking instruction to a fish that almost slipped from the grips of a Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries officer.
We hope you enjoy these photos from the pages of The Roanoke Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.