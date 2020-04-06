Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

So, you've got a kid at home who might just be a prodigy, if given the chance. Roanoke Symphony Orchestra has a program for you.

The symphony has posted online resources for what an e-mail news release calls a fun and interactive learning program. Who are we to doubt them? After all, orchestra concerts in Roanoke are fun, for sure.

Lesson guides posted at rso.com/virtual-ed deliver the following: orchestra information; composers' biographies; music activities and lesson plans; study resources. Combine that with the symphony's Spotify playlist to kick start a classical relationship.

