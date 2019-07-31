Hot rock music on a hot August day, with cold beers on tap, is the plan at Elmwood Park on Saturday.
Devils Backbone Brewing Co. and the Roanoke Outside Foundation have teamed up to present the Road to Hoopla Battle of the Bands. The prize for the winning band? A gig at Devils Backbone’s annual Hoopla festival, Sept. 27-29, at the brewery’s basecamp site in Roseland. The winner will join a lineup that features Caamp, Ripe, Larry Keel Explosion feat. Robert Walter, Walter’s own 20th Congress, Kat Wright and Aaron Lee Tasjan.
Central and Southwest Virginia acts Chupacabras, Morgan Wade, Tony Camm & the FUNK Allstars, and 49 Winchester will compete, with concert-goers voting for their favorite.
J. Roddy Walston and the Business, featuring rowdy, piano-driven rock ‘n’ roll, is scheduled to headline the event.
Food trucks and Devils Backbone beer will be available, and the brewery has released a Roanoke Valley-centric brew that you can buy at the event. The 540 Peach Mango Wheat Ale, a summer craft beer, is a special release already available in stores for a limited time.
Beer proceeds will go back to the community through a partnership with Roanoke Outside, according to a news release from Roanoke Outside Foundation.